Swims You Might Have Missed From Day One of the 2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 10-13, 2024
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- Wednesday Distance: 5pm (EST)
- All Prelims: 9am (EST)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (EST)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Wednesday Finals Heat Sheet
- Day One Finals Live Recap
It was a quick session on the first night of the 2024 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, with only the men’s and women’s 1500 freestyle on the docket.
Even though it was a short session, there were still a few swims that you might have missed on the first night. Note that these are just some of the swims we have chosen to highlight among the many noteworthy performances.
DAY 1 – SWIMS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED
- Open Water World Champion Ashley Wall (Twichell) was in the pool tonight, but swam in the final heat rather than the fastest heat. She stopped the clock in 16:31.13, which bumped her all the way up to 2nd place overall. She won her heat by over 25 seconds, as she was seeded with a 1,000-yard time rather than a long course time. Wall owns a best time of 15:54.19 in the event from 2019.
- Tennessee’s Kate McCarville, who entered the meet seeded 7th, put up a time of 16:44.37 to place 4th tonight. McCarville’s time of 16:44.37 represents a new personal best time, undercutting the 16:48.71 she posted at the U.S. Open a month ago.
- 16-year-old Clare Custer of the Sarasota Sharks placed 6th tonight, posting a time of 16:49.26. Her swim represents a massive personal best effort, eclipsing her previous best of 17:03.07. She was seeded 8th coming into the meet, and placed 5th in the fastest heat of the day.
- Rockville Montgomery Swim Club’s Cooper Zakorchemny, 16, posted a time of 15:50.00 to place 6th overall in the men’s race. He entered the meet seeded 19th with his previous best time of 16:06.83, so his swim represented not only a new best time but a significant jump from his seeded ranking.
How are we not gonna mention the goat 🐐 Connor Lamastra