Maryland HS Champion Evan Mackesy Commits to Purdue (2024)

Evan Mackesy of Derwood, Maryland has announced his commitment to swim and study at Purdue University starting in the fall of 2024. Mackesy is currently a senior at Col. Zadok Magruder High School and trains year-round with Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club.

“I am pleased to announce my verbal commitment to Purdue University. I am deeply grateful to my parents, coaches, and teammates for their constant support, shaping me into who I am today. #BoilerUp 🚂”

Mackesy, one of the more notable uncommitted recruits in the class midway through 2023, is a versatile talent who excels at distance and IM events. He had a breakout junior year, culminating in a flurry of best times at the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships. There, he hit a personal best nearly every time he hit the water, improving in the 400 IM (3:50.60), 1000 free (9:14.69), 1650 free (15:29.19), 200 fly (1:47.69), and 200 back (1:48.18).

He has continued on that trajectory into his senior year, most recently competing at the Riley Eaton Holiday Invitational in December. There, he lobbed off even more time in his best events, including the 1650 free (15:15.44), 500 free (4:23.94), and 400 IM (3:50.42).

Mackesy is now gearing up for another successful high school season. Last season, he was the Maryland 4A/3A state champion in the 200 IM (1:49.70) and runner-up in the 500 free (4:28.08), both of which were personal bests at the time. He also contributed the quickest split to his team’s 4th place 400 free relay (47.28), swimming second.

Top SCY Times:

200 IM – 1:49.70

400 IM – 3:50.42

500 free – 4:23.94

1000 free – 9:13.64

1650 free – 15:15.44

200 fly – 1:47.69

Mackesy will make an immediate impact on the Boilermakers when he arrives next fall. His best times in the 400 IM and 1650 free would have led the team last season, and he already has Big Ten conference scoring potential in at least four different events (400 IM, 1650 free, 500 free, and 200 fly). The Purdue men placed 6th at last year’s conference championship.

Mackesy excels outside of the pool as well, having been named a Potomac Valley Swimming Scholar Athlete every year of high school so far and earning USA Swimming Scholastic All-American honors for the 2022-23 academic year.

Mackesy joins Gage Johnson, William Jost, Charles Lee, Walker Mattice, Dominic Mazurek, and Blake Rowe in Purdue’s incoming class of 2024.

