WATCH: Katie Ledecky Swims 15:38.81 In The 1500 Free To Open 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The first night of the 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series has concluded at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center. The session was a very short one, as it only featured the 1500 freestyle for the men and women.

Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke were the clear highlights of this opening session, as they both took convincing wins in their races. Ledecky stopped the clock in 15:38.81 in the 1500, while Finke hit the wall in 15:04.43.

You can find a link to the live recap above, if you would like to read more about how the night unfolded. If you would prefer to watch the race videos first, find them below (courtesy of USA Swimming):

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

Top 8:

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Record: 14.31.02 — Sun Yang, CHN (2012)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, CRO (2019)

American Record: 14:31.59 — Bobby Finke, USA (2023)

U.S. Open Record: 14:42.81 — Bobby Finke, USA (2023)

Pro Swim Series Record: 14:53.12 — Jordan Wilimovsky, USA (2016)

Top 8: