Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Swimmers React to WADA

Torrey Hart
by Torrey Hart 2

September 23rd, 2018 News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. The week was defined by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s decision to reinstate RUSADA, and Twitter reacting accordingly; so from that Kathleen Baker‘s homey meal, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Any swimmer with long hair understands this is a true work of art.

#9

View this post on Instagram

First open water swim ✅

A post shared by Emily Jane Seebohm (@emcbomb) on

Really?

#8

What happens in Canada stays in Canada.

#7

“Oops.”

#6

We’re at least ready to know what we should be ready for…

#5

We’d definitely be ready for this.

#4

Couldn’t have explained it better ourselves!

#3

Meal of champions.

#2

A very Zach Harting problem.

#1

And finally, just a small sample of swimmers worldwide who voiced that disdain for the World Anti-doping Agency’s decision to reinstate RUSADA.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Andrew Mering

C’mon USA Swimming Stats model. McBroom 2nd? Get good. https://swimswam.com/olympic-trials-predictions-with-math/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Jimbo

I like how with WADA everyone had their words put out and James guy with a lol

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!