Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Swimmers React to WADA

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. The week was defined by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s decision to reinstate RUSADA, and Twitter reacting accordingly; so from that Kathleen Baker‘s homey meal, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

When you forget to grab your wild haired child a hair tie before swim practice…you improvise #momwin pic.twitter.com/uCrnr1Bm4k — Kara Baylor (@kara_baylor) September 18, 2018

Any swimmer with long hair understands this is a true work of art.

#9

Really?

#8

You must not have seen the 4:01 I dropped at Canadian trials only months earlier… https://t.co/Wb4MO5GEOl — Connor Lee Jaeger (@conjaeg) September 21, 2018

What happens in Canada stays in Canada.

#7

Oops I forgot to tell them 400 IM practice is Long Course! #UnfinishedBusiness #12thMan 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/efBP1ouXPE — Jason Calanog (@jasoncalanog) September 19, 2018

“Oops.”

#6

Didn’t know I followed so many TYR swimmers until they all asked me if I’m ready!!! Now I’m stressed out 😰😂 — cathy durden (@CathyDurden) September 18, 2018

We’re at least ready to know what we should be ready for…

#5

We’d definitely be ready for this.

#4

Trying to explain drag to a group of 10 and under swimmers. Does this look about right? @STACPerformance lol pic.twitter.com/GBo0cnFf0L — Coach Derek McGregor (@swim_tri) September 19, 2018

Couldn’t have explained it better ourselves!

#3

I know I’m home when mac and cheese is considered a vegetable #thesouth #bqq pic.twitter.com/smiDZvqB2j — kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) September 22, 2018

Meal of champions.

#2

When the swim meet bus will leave straight from practice, but you can’t remember if you packed your didgeridoo pic.twitter.com/027vRAcMEG — Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) September 17, 2018

A very Zach Harting problem.

#1

And finally, just a small sample of swimmers worldwide who voiced that disdain for the World Anti-doping Agency’s decision to reinstate RUSADA.

Very disappointed for the clean athletes who have to deal with the repercussions of this decision. Oh well, beating the cheaters straight up is more fun anyway🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/Ui0xxc4w1s — Lilly King (@_king_lil) September 21, 2018

This is a disgrace https://t.co/CgpmGHwY2E — Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) September 21, 2018

How to lose respect of all clean athletes real quick, nice one 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 https://t.co/mxAPc9EpBB — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) September 20, 2018

Disgusting. So disappointed in this. It’s unfair to all of the athletes who train and compete clean. https://t.co/WKAnY7ytVQ — Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) September 20, 2018

This takes disappointment to a new level. https://t.co/zrBdTcM9P1 — Cody Miller (@swimiller) September 21, 2018