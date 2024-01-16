Swimming Canada Announces Locations for “Canadian Way” 2025-28 Quad

Swimming Canada has announced multiple dates and venues for the “Canadian Way” hosting strategy for the LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games quad.
There are 25 events currently planned, 21 of which are editions of six annually-held domestic events: the Canadian Open, Master Championships, Trials, Short Course National Championships, Open Water Festival, and the Ken Demchuk International Invitational. The Canadian Open and Short Course National Championships are new additions, slated to make their debut in 2024 and 2025 respectively.
”All of the feedback we received went into developing this new ‘Canadian Way’ and it is great to now know where these events will take place,” said High Performance Director John Atkinson, according to a Swimming Canada press release. “We have listened, now we are moving forward with our plans and this is a great announcement. Thanks to all who have worked with us to put Swimming Canada in the best position to succeed at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond.”
The announced event locations span five provinces, with Ontario and Quebec leading the way with seven events each. The Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre appears most frequently on the schedule, set to host the first four editions of the Canadian Open.
Dates are subject to change, and four event locations will be announced at a later date. See the table below for the tentative schedule:
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, 2024
|Ken Demchuk International Invitational
|Markham (Ont.) Pan Am Centre
|April 10-12, 2025
|Canadian Open
|Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre
|May 17-19, 2025
|Master Championships
|Saskatoon Shaw Centre
|June 6-12, 2025
|Canadian Swimming Trials
|Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place
|Aug. 7-10, 2025
|Short Course National Championships
|Centre sportif de l’Université de Sherbrooke (Que.)
|Aug. 12-13, 2025
|Open Water Festival
|Montreal Olympic Basin
|Nov. 28-30, 2025
|Ken Demchuk International Invitational
|Markham (Ont.) Pan Am Centre
|April 9-11, 2026
|Canadian Open
|Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre
|May 2026
|Master Championships
|Windsor (Ont.) International Aquatic and Training Centre
|July 5-9, 2026
|Canadian Swimming Trials
|Montreal Olympic Pool
|Aug. 2026
|Short Course National Championships
|TBD
|Aug. 2026
|Open Water Festival
|TBD
|Nov. 2026
|Ken Demchuk International Invitational
|Montreal (Laval City)
|April 8-10, 2027
|Canadian Open
|Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre
|May 2027
|Master Championships
|TBD
|June 4-10, 2027
|Canadian Swimming Trials
|Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place
|Aug. 5-8, 2027
|Short Course National Championships
|Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre
|Aug. 10-11, 2027
|Open Water Festival
|Welland (Ont.) International Flatwater Centre
|Nov. 2027
|Ken Demchuk International Invitational
|Montreal (Laval City)
|April 6-8, 2028
|Canadian Open
|Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre
|May 2028
|Master Championships
|Etobicoke (Ont.) Olympium
|June 2-8, 2028
|Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials
|Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre
|Aug. 3-6, 2028
|Short Course National Championships
|TBD
|Aug. 8-9, 2028
|Open Water Festival
|Montreal Olympic Basin
|Nov. 2028
|Ken Demchuk International Invitational
|Montreal (Laval City)
As previously reported, the most impactful change to the calendar is the movement of the Canadian Trials. The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic teams will be selected on May 13-19, but for the next four years the Trials will occur in June. This aligns Swimming Canada with the schedule used by powerhouse nations such as the U.S. and Australia, which select their major international teams on a similar timeline.
This year’s Olympic and Paralympic Trials will be held in Montreal. In 2028, it’ll return to Toronto, which also hosted the 2021 and 2016 editions of the meet.
Wish the Yanks would do the same thing. Sure would help w planning.
I don’t know what type of meet they are intending the Canadian Open to be, but Edmonton is not the easiest place to get to if they are hoping for it to have international attendees. Just in terms of people wanting direct flights.
You can fly direct from 24 locations not in Canada, including massive hubs like Denver, Frankfort, Amsterdam, LA, and San Francisco. Combined with Toronto, that means most of the elite swimming world can get there with no more than one connecting flight.
While 52 is not as good as, say, Toronto, where the number is 189, it’s still a pretty good number, and I’m sure there are other factors that motivate them to not just have every meet in Toronto.
I stand corrected! I assumed Calgary would be the main hub out west and most international hubs wouldn’t go to Edmonton too. Sorry, Edmonton, I owe you an apology. I wasn’t really familiar with your game.
🤣🤣🤣
Calgary has more total destinations (93) and international destinations and more big hubs like New York, London, Houston, Dallas, Rome, etc. So definitely bigger of the two. But Edmonton does okay for itself.
A bit surprised that there are no regular direct flights from Texas to Edmonton.
I had Munich-Edmonton-Munich trip two weeks ago, no problem with connections, easy via Denver. Good luck Edmonton, you deserve it