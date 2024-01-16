Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming Canada Announces Locations for “Canadian Way” 2025-28 Quad

by Laura Rosado 6

January 16th, 2024 Canada, International, News

Swimming Canada has announced multiple dates and venues for the “Canadian Way” hosting strategy for the LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games quad.

There are 25 events currently planned, 21 of which are editions of six annually-held domestic events: the Canadian Open, Master Championships, Trials, Short Course National Championships, Open Water Festival, and the Ken Demchuk International Invitational. The Canadian Open and Short Course National Championships are new additions, slated to make their debut in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

”All of the feedback we received went into developing this new ‘Canadian Way’ and it is great to now know where these events will take place,” said High Performance Director John Atkinson, according to a Swimming Canada press release. “We have listened, now we are moving forward with our plans and this is a great announcement. Thanks to all who have worked with us to put Swimming Canada in the best position to succeed at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond.”

The announced event locations span five provinces, with Ontario and Quebec leading the way with seven events each. The Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre appears most frequently on the schedule, set to host the first four editions of the Canadian Open.

Dates are subject to change, and four event locations will be announced at a later date. See the table below for the tentative schedule:

Date Event Location
Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, 2024 Ken Demchuk International Invitational Markham (Ont.) Pan Am Centre
April 10-12, 2025 Canadian Open Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre
May 17-19, 2025 Master Championships Saskatoon Shaw Centre
June 6-12, 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place
Aug. 7-10, 2025 Short Course National Championships Centre sportif de l’Université de Sherbrooke (Que.)
Aug. 12-13, 2025 Open Water Festival Montreal Olympic Basin
Nov. 28-30, 2025 Ken Demchuk International Invitational Markham (Ont.) Pan Am Centre
April 9-11, 2026 Canadian Open Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre
May 2026 Master Championships Windsor (Ont.) International Aquatic and Training Centre
July 5-9, 2026 Canadian Swimming Trials Montreal Olympic Pool
Aug. 2026 Short Course National Championships TBD
Aug. 2026 Open Water Festival TBD
Nov. 2026 Ken Demchuk International Invitational Montreal (Laval City)
April 8-10, 2027 Canadian Open Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre
May 2027 Master Championships TBD
June 4-10, 2027 Canadian Swimming Trials Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place
Aug. 5-8, 2027 Short Course National Championships Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre
Aug. 10-11, 2027 Open Water Festival Welland (Ont.) International Flatwater Centre
Nov. 2027 Ken Demchuk International Invitational Montreal (Laval City)
April 6-8, 2028 Canadian Open Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre
May 2028 Master Championships Etobicoke (Ont.) Olympium
June 2-8, 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre
Aug. 3-6, 2028 Short Course National Championships TBD
Aug. 8-9, 2028 Open Water Festival Montreal Olympic Basin
Nov. 2028 Ken Demchuk International Invitational Montreal (Laval City)

As previously reported, the most impactful change to the calendar is the movement of the Canadian Trials. The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic teams will be selected on May 13-19, but for the next four years the Trials will occur in June. This aligns Swimming Canada with the schedule used by powerhouse nations such as the U.S. and Australia, which select their major international teams on a similar timeline.

This year’s Olympic and Paralympic Trials will be held in Montreal. In 2028, it’ll return to Toronto, which also hosted the 2021 and 2016 editions of the meet.

Freddie
28 minutes ago

Wish the Yanks would do the same thing. Sure would help w planning.

ScovaNotiaSwimmer
1 hour ago

I don’t know what type of meet they are intending the Canadian Open to be, but Edmonton is not the easiest place to get to if they are hoping for it to have international attendees. Just in terms of people wanting direct flights.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  ScovaNotiaSwimmer
54 minutes ago

You can fly direct from 24 locations not in Canada, including massive hubs like Denver, Frankfort, Amsterdam, LA, and San Francisco. Combined with Toronto, that means most of the elite swimming world can get there with no more than one connecting flight.

While 52 is not as good as, say, Toronto, where the number is 189, it’s still a pretty good number, and I’m sure there are other factors that motivate them to not just have every meet in Toronto.

ScovaNotiaSwimmer
Reply to  Braden Keith
50 minutes ago

I stand corrected! I assumed Calgary would be the main hub out west and most international hubs wouldn’t go to Edmonton too. Sorry, Edmonton, I owe you an apology. I wasn’t really familiar with your game.

Last edited 49 minutes ago by ScovaNotiaSwimmer
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  ScovaNotiaSwimmer
29 minutes ago

🤣🤣🤣

Calgary has more total destinations (93) and international destinations and more big hubs like New York, London, Houston, Dallas, Rome, etc. So definitely bigger of the two. But Edmonton does okay for itself.

A bit surprised that there are no regular direct flights from Texas to Edmonton.

alex
Reply to  ScovaNotiaSwimmer
42 minutes ago

I had Munich-Edmonton-Munich trip two weeks ago, no problem with connections, easy via Denver. Good luck Edmonton, you deserve it

Last edited 41 minutes ago by alex
