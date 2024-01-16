Swimming Canada Announces Locations for “Canadian Way” 2025-28 Quad

Swimming Canada has announced multiple dates and venues for the “Canadian Way” hosting strategy for the LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games quad.

There are 25 events currently planned, 21 of which are editions of six annually-held domestic events: the Canadian Open, Master Championships, Trials, Short Course National Championships, Open Water Festival, and the Ken Demchuk International Invitational. The Canadian Open and Short Course National Championships are new additions, slated to make their debut in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

”All of the feedback we received went into developing this new ‘Canadian Way’ and it is great to now know where these events will take place,” said High Performance Director John Atkinson, according to a Swimming Canada press release. “We have listened, now we are moving forward with our plans and this is a great announcement. Thanks to all who have worked with us to put Swimming Canada in the best position to succeed at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond.”

The announced event locations span five provinces, with Ontario and Quebec leading the way with seven events each. The Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre appears most frequently on the schedule, set to host the first four editions of the Canadian Open.

Dates are subject to change, and four event locations will be announced at a later date. See the table below for the tentative schedule:

Date Event Location Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, 2024 Ken Demchuk International Invitational Markham (Ont.) Pan Am Centre April 10-12, 2025 Canadian Open Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre May 17-19, 2025 Master Championships Saskatoon Shaw Centre June 6-12, 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place Aug. 7-10, 2025 Short Course National Championships Centre sportif de l’Université de Sherbrooke (Que.) Aug. 12-13, 2025 Open Water Festival Montreal Olympic Basin Nov. 28-30, 2025 Ken Demchuk International Invitational Markham (Ont.) Pan Am Centre April 9-11, 2026 Canadian Open Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre May 2026 Master Championships Windsor (Ont.) International Aquatic and Training Centre July 5-9, 2026 Canadian Swimming Trials Montreal Olympic Pool Aug. 2026 Short Course National Championships TBD Aug. 2026 Open Water Festival TBD Nov. 2026 Ken Demchuk International Invitational Montreal (Laval City) April 8-10, 2027 Canadian Open Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre May 2027 Master Championships TBD June 4-10, 2027 Canadian Swimming Trials Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place Aug. 5-8, 2027 Short Course National Championships Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre Aug. 10-11, 2027 Open Water Festival Welland (Ont.) International Flatwater Centre Nov. 2027 Ken Demchuk International Invitational Montreal (Laval City) April 6-8, 2028 Canadian Open Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre May 2028 Master Championships Etobicoke (Ont.) Olympium June 2-8, 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre Aug. 3-6, 2028 Short Course National Championships TBD Aug. 8-9, 2028 Open Water Festival Montreal Olympic Basin Nov. 2028 Ken Demchuk International Invitational Montreal (Laval City)

As previously reported, the most impactful change to the calendar is the movement of the Canadian Trials. The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic teams will be selected on May 13-19, but for the next four years the Trials will occur in June. This aligns Swimming Canada with the schedule used by powerhouse nations such as the U.S. and Australia, which select their major international teams on a similar timeline.

This year’s Olympic and Paralympic Trials will be held in Montreal. In 2028, it’ll return to Toronto, which also hosted the 2021 and 2016 editions of the meet.