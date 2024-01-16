SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2024: Women’s #100-91

After the action-packed year that was 2023, we’re gearing up for another exciting year over here at SwimSwam, and part of that is releasing our fourth annual Top 100 list—check out last year’s rankings here.

Similar to 2023, we’ve taken a statistically driven approach reliant primarily upon world rankings and World Championship medals. We’ve also taken into account things such as potential, Olympic medal opportunities, injuries, and versatility. Long course is weighted more than short course, though performance potential in both formats is factored in.

We’ll be breaking down the top 100 into multiple installments, so keep an eye out as they’re released.

These lists are, by nature, subjective. If you disagree, leave your thoughts/ranks in the comments.

Women’s Rankings:

The end of this list is a mix of veterans still going strong and youth with a potential arrow pointing straight north. Australian Abbey Harkin is the front end of a run of breaststrokers in that 1:06 range – which is an area that is becoming increasingly-crowded headed into the Olympic year. More on that in the next installment. Few of these swimmers are likely to final in more than one event at the Olympic Games.

#100: Wan Letian, China – Wan was the 2023 Asian Games Champion in the 100 back, but in context, Asia is not particularly strong in women’s backstrokes right now – she was 59.38 for that gold medal.

#99: Michelle Coleman, Sweden – The seemingly ageless Coleman, now 30, made her first World Championship final with a 53.41 showing in the 100 free in 2013. She was only 13th in the world rankings last year in that event, but time and again it’s been proven that this is an event that belongs to the swimmers who show up for the big meet, and she does that consistently. Hitting a new personal best in the 50 in SCM at the European Short Course Championships to win gold is a great launching-off point into the Olympic year.

#98: Ma Yonghui, China – A recurring theme here – a young Chinese swimmer who was great last year – at Chinese Nationals and the Asian Games. She swam 4:05 for silver at that meet, which would have missed the final at Worlds anyway, but overall she had big drops in 2023 in a bunch of races. It feels like she’s on the verge of something – including a possible 800 free relay gold medal.

#97: Arina Surkova, Russia – Surkova’s Russian Record in the 50 fly last year would have earned her a bronze medal in that event at the World Championships. With the Olympics looking unlikely, Surkova is currently in the prime of her swimming career.

#96: Lee Eunji, South Korea – The 17-year-old South Korean got better as 2023 wore on, peaking with five medals (including three individually) at the 2023 Asian Games. Her time from that meet would have been ninth at Worlds in the 200 back (as it was, she made the semis and placed 16th), and her trajectory is on a rapid ascent.

#95: Amelie Blocksidge, Great Britain – Blocksidge’s 2023 was a runaway freight train. In long course, she dropped 53 seconds in the 1500 free, and in short course, she very nearly broke a British Record.

#94: Liu Yaxin, China – Liu is another Chinese swimmer who was better at the Asian Games than the World Championships – but she took that to an extreme degree. At Worlds, she was 21st in prelims of the 200 back in 2:13.42, but at the Asian Games she was almost five seconds better, taking a silver medal in 2:08.90. She also made the final at Worlds in the 200 free. She could win a couple of relay medals and make a couple of individual finals in Paris, if she is “Asian Games” Liu. With enough scratches, an individual 200 free medal isn’t out of the question.

#93: Isabelle Stadden, USA – tadden’s best event is the 200 backstroke by most measures, except for one big one: she’s the #5 ranked American in the 100 back in the Olympic Trials qualifying period, and only sixth in the 200 back. This has been over a decade of American women’s backstroking, where they seem to always reload with new, young talent. From any other country, she’s an Olympic medal contender – her time from U.S. Nationals would have been only .95 shy of the podium at Worlds. In the U.S., she’s going to have to fight to make the team. The upside is that she’s training under a newly combined group led by arguably the most successful men’s backstroke coach in the world over the last 10 years or so, Dave Durden.

#92: Wang Yichun, China – In 2018, at only 13, Wang won silver at the Asian Games in the 50 fly. She didn’t do much in the following years, but in 2023, she began picking up steam again, winning two medals at the Asian Games and swimming a best time of 57.05 in the 100 fly at the Chinese Spring Championships. She’s had a career already at 18. Wang swam well at multiple meets last year, like many on the Chinese team, but now she’ll be counting on one big taper in 2024 to lift her up the table – she’s not part of the roster for the 2024 World Championships.

#91: Abbey Harkin, Australia – Harkin, 25, turned a corner in 2023 – and just in time for the Australians. With Chelsea Hodges out of the World Championships with an injury that required surgery, Harkin was the only Australian woman breaststroker at the World Championships, and that earned her a silver medal in the 400 medley relay. She also made an individual final, placing 7th in the 200 breast. Whether Hodges gets back to where she was remains to be seen, but either way, Harkin is in position for a relay medal, at least, in Paris.