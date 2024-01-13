All The Swimming Records Broken In 2023

The Olympic year has arrived, and while that promises an onslaught of fast swimming across the globe, we can’t overlook what happened in 2023.
A record-breaking year it certainly was: world records were broken across 15 different events, including super-suited marks falling in the
women’s 200 free ( and Mollie O’Callaghan) men’s 400 IM (, along with a stunning performance from Leon Marchand) in the Summer McIntosh women’s 400 IM that knocked off ‘s 2016 mark that no one had come within two seconds of. Katinka Hosszu
Below, we’ve compiled every major record broken in 2023. For world and continental records, every time the record was broken is included. For every other record, just where the record currently stands is listed.
In addition to world and continental records, included are World Junior Records, European Junior Records, U.S. National Age Group Records, U.S. Open Records, and the National Records for every country that won at least one swimming medal at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka.
MEN’S WORLD RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Old Record
50 Backstroke LCM
(RUS) Kliment Kolesnikov 23.55
23.71 (2022)
200 Breaststroke LCM
(CHN) Qin Haiyang 2:05.48
2:05.95 (2022)
400 IM LCM
(FRA) Leon Marchand 4:02.50
4:03.84 (2008)
800 Freestyle SCM
Daniel Wiffen (IRL) 7:20.46
7:23.42 (2008)
WOMEN’S WORLD RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
(SWE) Sarah Sjostrom 23.61
7/29/2023
23.67 (2017)
200 Freestyle LCM
Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) 1:52.85
7/26/2023
1:52.98 (2009)
400 Freestyle LCM
(CAN) Summer McIntosh 3:56.08
3/28/2023
3:56.40 (2022)
400 Freestyle LCM
(AUS) Ariarne Titmus 3:55.38
7/23/2023
3:56.08 (2023)
50 Backstroke LCM
(AUS) Kaylee McKeown 26.86
10/20/2023
26.98 (2018)
100 Backstroke LCM
(AUS) Kaylee McKeown 57.33
10/21/2023
57.45 (2021)
200 Backstroke LCM
(AUS) Kaylee McKeown 2:03.14
3/10/2023
2:03.35 (2019)
50 Breaststroke LCM =
(LTU) Ruta Meilutyte 29.30
7/29/2023
29.30 (2021)
50 Breaststroke LCM
(LTU) Ruta Meilutyte 29.16
7/30/2023
29.30 (2023)
200 Breaststroke LCM
Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) 2:17.55
4/21/2023
2:18.95 (2021)
400 IM LCM
(CAN) Summer McIntosh 4:25.87
4/1/2023
4:26.36 (2016)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Australia (O’Callaghan, Jack, Harris, McKeon)
3:27.96
7/23/2023
3:29.69 (2021)
800 Freestyle Relay LCM
Australia (O’Callaghan, Jack, Throssell, Titmus)
7:37.50
7/27/2023
7:39.29 (2022)
MIXED RELAY WORLD RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Jack, O’Callaghan)
3:18.83
7/29/2023
3:19.38 (2022)
MEN’S AFRICAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle LCM
(TUN) Ahmed Hafnaoui 3:40.70
7/23/2023
3:41.11 (2009)
1500 Freestyle LCM
(TUN) Ahmed Hafnaoui 14:31.54
7/30/2023
14:37.28 (2009)
100 Backstroke LCM
Pieter Coetze (RSA)
52.78
4/12/2023
52.95 (2022)
WOMEN’S AFRICAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
100 Butterfly LCM
Erin Gallagher (RSA)
57.64
8/5/2023
57.66 (2022)
MIXED RELAY AFRICAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
South Africa (Jimmie, Canny, Schoeman, Meder)
3:30.16
7/29/2023
3:31.24 (2019)
MEN’S AMERICAS RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
800 Freestyle LCM
Bobby Finke (USA)
7:38.67
7/26/2023
7:39.36 (2022)
1500 Freestyle LCM
Bobby Finke (USA)
14:31.59
7/30/2023
14:36.70 (2022)
WOMEN’S AMERICAS RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle LCM
(CAN) Summer McIntosh 3:56.08
3/28/2023
3:56.46 (2016)
50 Backstroke LCM
Regan Smith (USA)
27.10
7/26/2023
27.12 (2022)
50 Butterfly LCM
Gretchen Walsh (USA)
25.11
6/28/2023
25.38 (2022)
200 Butterfly LCM
Regan Smith (USA)
2:03.87
6/4/2023
2:04.14 (2009)
400 IM LCM
(CAN) Summer McIntosh 4:25.87
4/1/2023
4:28.61 (2022)
MEN’S ASIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
100 Freestyle LCM
Pan Zhanle (CHN)
47.22
5/1/2023
47.56 (2021)
100 Freestyle LCM
Pan Zhanle (CHN)
46.97
9/24/2023
47.22 (2023)
50 Breaststroke LCM
(CHN) Qin Haiyang 26.63
3/24/2023
26.86 (2019)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Sun Jiajun (CHN)
26.61
5/6/2023
26.63 (2023)
50 Breaststroke LCM
(CHN) Qin Haiyang 26.34
7/25/2023
26.61 (2023)
50 Breaststroke LCM
(CHN) Qin Haiyang 26.20
7/25/2023
26.34 (2023)
100 Breaststroke LCM
(CHN) Qin Haiyang 57.93
5/2/2023
58.63 (2019)
100 Breaststroke LCM
(CHN) Qin Haiyang 57.82
7/23/2023
57.93 (2023)
100 Breaststroke LCM
(CHN) Qin Haiyang 57.69
7/24/2023
57.82 (2023)
100 Breaststroke LCM =
(CHN) Qin Haiyang 57.69
10/6/2023
57.69 (2023)
200 Breaststroke LCM
(CHN) Qin Haiyang 2:05.48
7/28/2023
2:06.40 (2021)
200 IM LCM
Wang Shun (CHN)
1:54.62
9/24/2023
1:55.00 (2021)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
China (Pan, Chen, Wang, Wang)
3:11.38
7/23/2023
3:12.54 (2018)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
China (Pan, Chen, Hong, Wang)
3:10.88
9/28/2023
3:11.38 (2023)
800 Freestyle Relay LCM
South Korea (Yang, Lee, Kim, Hwang)
7:01.73
9/25/2023
7:02.26 (2009)
400 Medley Relay LCM
China (Xu, Qin, Wang, Pan)
3:29.00
7/30/2023
3:29.91 (2021)
400 Medley Relay LCM
China (Xu, Qin, Wang, Pan)
3:27.01
9.26/2023
3:29.00 (2023)
WOMEN’S ASIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
100 Freestyle LCM
Siobhan Haughey (HKG)
52.17
9/24/2023
52.27 (2021)
100 Freestyle LCM
Siobhan Haughey (HKG)
52.02
10/8/2023
52.17 (2023)
400 Freestyle LCM =
Li Bingjie (CHN)
4:01.08
5/3/2023
4:01.08 (2021)
800 Freestyle LCM
Li Bingjie (CHN)
8:13.31
7/29/2023
8:14.64 (2019)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Tang Qianting (CHN)
30.08
7/29/2023
30.10 (2022)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Tang Qianting (CHN)
29.92
9/24/2023
30.08 (2023)
50 Butterfly LCM
Zhang Yufei (CHN)
25.05
7/29/2023
25.11 (2018)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
China (Cheng, Yang, Wu, Zhang)
3:32.40
7/23/2023
3:34.76 (2021)
MIXED RELAY ASIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Medley Relay LCM
China (Xu, Qin, Zhang, Yang)
3:37.73
9/27/2023
3:38.41 (2020)
MEN’S EUROPEAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
800 Freestyle LCM
Daniel Wiffen (IRL) 7:39.19
7/26/2023
7:39.27 (2019)
50 Backstroke LCM
(RUS) Kliment Kolesnikov 23.55
7/27/2023
23.80 (2021)
200 IM LCM
(FRA) Leon Marchand 1:54.82
7/27/2023
1:55.18 (2009)
400 IM LCM
(FRA) Leon Marchand 4:02.50
7/23/2023
4:04.28 (2022)
50 Freestyle SCM
Ben Proud (GBR)
20.18
12/7/2023
20.26 (2014)
800 Freestyle SCM
Daniel Wiffen (IRL) 7:20.46
12/10/2023
7:25.73 (2020)
100 Butterfly SCM
Noe Ponti (SUI)
48.47
12/6/2023
48.48 (2009)
WOMEN’S EUROPEAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
(SWE) Sarah Sjostrom 23.61
7/29/2023
23/67 (2017)
50 Breaststroke LCM =
(LTU) Ruta Meilutyte 29.30
7/29/2023
29.30 (2021)
50 Breaststroke LCM
(LTU) Ruta Meilutyte 29.16
7/30/2023
29.30 (2023)
200 Breaststroke LCM
Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) 2:17.55
4/21/2023
2:19.11 (2013)
MIXED RELAY EUROPEAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Great Britain (Richards, Scott, Hopkin, Anderson)
3:21.68
7/29/2023
3:21.81 (2017)
Men’s Oceanian Records
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Cameron McEvoy (AUS)
21.06
7/29/2023
21.19 (2009)
800 Freestyle LCM
Sam Short (AUS)
7:37.76
7/26/2023
7:38.65 (2005)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Samuel Williamson (AUS)
26.51
12/1/2023
26.74 (2014)
100 Butterfly LCM
Matthew Temple (AUS)
50.25
12/3/2023
50.45 (2021)
100 Butterfly SCM
Matthew Temple (AUS)
48.62
12/13/2023
49.31 (2016)
Women’s Oceanian Records
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
200 Freestyle LCM
Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS)
1:52.85
7/26/2023
1:53.09 (2021)
400 Freestyle LCM
(AUS) Ariarne Titmus 3:55.38
7/23/2023
3:56.40 (2022)
800 Freestyle LCM =
(AUS) Ariarne Titmus 8:13.59
7/29/2023
8:13.59 (2022)
50 Backstroke LCM
(AUS) Kaylee McKeown 27.08
7/27/2023
27.16 (2021)
50 Backstroke LCM
(AUS) Kaylee McKeown 27.02
10/13/2023
27.08 (2023)
50 Backstroke LCM
(AUS) Kaylee McKeown 26.86
10/20/2023
27.02 (2023)
100 Backstroke LCM
(AUS) Kaylee McKeown 57.33
10/21/2023
57.45 (2021)
200 Backstroke LCM
(AUS) Kaylee McKeown 2:03.14
3/10/2023
2:04.28 (2021)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Australia (O’Callaghan, Jack, Harris, McKeon)
3:27.96
7/23/2023
3:29.69 (2021)
800 Freestyle Relay LCM
Australia (O’Callaghan, Jack, Throssell, Titmus)
7:37.50
7/27/2023
7:39.29 (2022)
Mixed Relay Oceanian Records
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Jack, O’Callaghan)
3:18.83
7/29/2023
3:19.38 (2022)
BOYS’ WORLD JUNIOR RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle LCM
Petar Mitsin (BUL)
3:44.31
7/9/2023
3:44.60 (2014)
200 Breaststroke LCM
Dong Zhihao (CHN)
2:08.04
7/28/2023
2:08.47 (2023)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
United States (Diehl, Williamson, Williams, Zhao)
3:15.49
9/4/2023
3:15.79 (2022)
GIRLS’ WORLD JUNIOR RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
200 Freestyle LCM
(CAN) Summer McIntosh 1:53.65
7/26/2023
1:53.91 (2023)
400 Freestyle LCM
(CAN) Summer McIntosh 3:56.08
3/28/2023
3:58.37 (2014)
200 Butterfly LCM
(CAN) Summer McIntosh 2:04.06
7/27/2023
2:04.70 (2023)
200 IM LCM
(CAN) Summer McIntosh 2:06.89
3/30/2023
2:08.08 (2023)
400 IM LCM
(CAN) Summer McIntosh 4:25.87
4/1/2023
4:28.61 (2022)
MIXED RELAY WORLD JUNIOR RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Australia (Southam, Sommerville, Wunsch, Jansen)
3:24.29
9/6/2023
3:25.92 (2019)
BOYS’ EUROPEAN JUNIOR RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle LCM
Petar Mitsin (BUL)
3:44.31
7/9/2023
3:45.93 (2022)
800 Freestyle SCM
Pacome Bricout (FRA)
7:35.30
10/27/2023
7:36.00 (2019)
50 Backstroke SCM
Miron Lifincev (RUS)
22.75
12/17/2023
22.77 (2018)
200 Freestyle Relay SCM
Russia (Kurganskii, Zakharikov, Tupilin, Maltcrev)
1:27.30
12/17/2023
800 Freestyle Relay SCM
Great Britain (Davidson, Mills, Hornsey, Annis)
7:09.77
12/15/2023
200 Medley Relay SCM
Russia (Kalabin, Bakhur, Litvinov, Tupilin)
1:36.44
12/18/2023
1:36.67 (2023)
GIRLS’ EUROPEAN JUNIOR RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Daria Trofimova (RUS)
24.77
7/30/2023
24.87 (2021)
200 Freestyle LCM
Nikoletta Padar (HUN)
1:56.17
10/21/2023
1:56.55 (2023)
200 Butterfly LCM
Lana Pudar (BIH)
2:06.26
7/8/2023
2:06.39 (2022)
200 Freestyle SCM
Nikoletta Padar (HUN)
1:53.51
12/9/2023
200 Butterfly SCM
Lana Pudar (BIH)
2:04.55
12/7/2023
2:04.88 (2021)
400 Freestyle Relay SCM
Great Britain (Carter, Taylor, Davies, Okaro)
3:39.35
12/16/2023
3:42.12 (2022)
800 Freestyle Relay SCM
Great Britain (Cooper, Dilley, Davies, Carter)
8:01.07
12/15/2023
400 Medley Relay SCM
Great Britain (Dilley, Taylor, Cooper, Okaro)
4:02.05
12/17/2023
4:02.30 (2022)
BOYS’ U.S. AGE GROUP RECORDS
Age Group
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
10 & Under
50 Backstroke LCM
Ayden Tan
30.82
7/21/2023
30.95 (2015)
100 Breaststroke LCM
Ayden Tan
1:18.56
7/20/2023
1:18.71 (2012)
200 IM LCM
Ayden Tan
2:27.38
4/14/2023
2:31.87 (2015)
200 Medley Relay LCM
Irvine Novaquatics (Amizic, Pai, Du, Dotts)
2:15.24
7/8/2023
2:18.29 (2016)
100 IM SCY
Ayden Tan
1:00.89
3/10/2023
1:01.21 (2015)
200 IM SCY
Ayden Tan
2:10.12
3/11/2023
2:11.79 (2017)
13-14
200 Freestyle LCM
Luka Mijatovic
1:50.40
8/3/2023
1:50.60 (2023)
400 Freestyle LCM
Luka Mijatovic
3:52.01
8/2/2023
3:53.19 (2023)
800 Freestyle LCM
Luka Mijatovic
7:59.64
8/4/2023
8:02.44 (2023)
1500 Freestyle LCM
Luka Mijatovic
15:27.38
7/31/2023
15:31.03 (1976)
100 Breaststroke LCM
Ian Call
1:02.22
7/31/2023
1:02.64 (2023)
500 Freestyle SCY
Luka Mijatovic
4:15.71
12/16/2023
4:17.07 (2023)
1000 Freestyle SCY
Luka Mijatovic
8:46.50
12/17/2023
8:53.01 (2023)
1650 Freestyle SCY
Luka Mijatovic
14:45.79
12/14/2023
15:00.95 (2023)
400 IM SCY
Luka Mijatovic
3:49.32
12/15/2023
3:51.04 (2023)
15-16
100 Freestyle LCM
Kaii Winkler
48.81
3/2/2023
49.06 (2022)
200 Freestyle LCM
Maximus Williamson
1:47.29
8/1/2023
1:47.62 (2023)
100 Butterfly LCM
Thomas Heilman
51.19
6/29/2023
51.78 (2023)
200 Butterfly LCM
Thomas Heilman
1:53.82
7/26/2023
1:54.54 (2023)
200 IM LCM
Maximus Williamson
1:58.65
7/1/2023
1:59.01 (2022)
50 Freestyle SCY =
Thomas Heilman
19.24
12/7/2023
19.24 (2015)
100 Freestyle SCY
Kaii Winkler
41.96
3/19/2023
42.21 (2022)
200 Freestyle SCY
Thomas Heilman
1:32.46
12/6/2023
1:33.07 (2022)
200 Butterfly SCY
Thomas Heilman
1:40.73
12/9/2023
1:40.86 (2022)
200 IM SCY
Thomas Heilman
1:41.41
12/7/2023
1:41.71 (2022)
17-18
100 Freestyle LCM
Maximus Williamson
48.38
9/6/2023
48.47 (2023)
200 Freestyle Relay LCM
Rose Bowl Aquatics (Benderskii, Noguchi, Kim, Gim)
1:31.46
8/3/2023
1:32.26 (2022)
400 Medley Relay LCM
TAC Titans (Thompson, Lee, Whelehan, Fox)
3:42.71
7/29/2023
3:43.14 (2023)
200 Freestyle SCY
Maximus Williamson
1:31.37
12/8/2023
1:32.00 (2023)
1650 Freestyle SCY
Luke Ellis
14:29.48
12/14/2023
14:31.47 (2023)
200 IM SCY
Maximus Williamson
1:41.18
12/7/2023
1:41.39 (2011)
800 Freestyle Relay SCY
Lakeside Aquatic Club (Williamson, Lucas, Hatcher, Paulk)
6:20.34
12/6/2023
6:23.21 (2019)
200 Medley Relay SCY
Nashville Aquatic Club (Amlicke, Attmore, Nicholas, Schumann)
1:26.16
12/6/2023
1:26.43 (2020)
15-18
200 Freestyle Relay LCM
Lakeside Aquatic Club (Williamson, Paulk, Lucas, Rice)
1:31.09
8/1/2023
1:32.26 (2022)
800 Freestyle Relay LCM
Lakeside Aquatic Club (Williamson, Lucas, Paulk, Hatcher)
7:21.43
7/31/2023
7:22.13 (2021)
400 Medley Relay LCM
TAC Titans (Thompson, Lee, Whelehan, Fox)
3:42.71
7/29/2023
3:43.14 (2023)
800 Freestyle Relay SCY
Lakeside Aquatic Club (Williamson, Lucas, Hatcher, Paulk)
6:20.34
12/6/2023
6:22.78 (2022)
200 Medley Relay SCY
Nashville Aquatic Club (Amlicke, Attmore, Nicholas, Schumann)
1:26.16
12/6/2023
1:26.43 (2020)
400 Medley Relay SCY
Cavalier Aquatics (King, Moore, Heilman, Browne)
3:08.95
12/6/2023
3:10.27 (2021)
GIRLS’ U.S. AGE GROUP RECORDS
Age Group
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
11-12
100 Breaststroke SCY
Grace Koenig-Song
1:02.02
3/10/2023
1:02.61 (2022)
400 IM SCY
Mikayla Tan
4:18.99
2/4/2023
4:20.03 (2018)
13-14
100 Backstroke SCY
Charlotte Crush
50.44
3/5/2023
51.00 (2023)
200 Backstroke SCY
Charlotte Crush
1:50.95
3/3/2023
1:51.07 (2010)
15-16
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Carmel Swim Club (Ward, Bowen, Sweeney, Shackell)
3:47.69
3/24/2023
3:48.28 (2014)
800 Freestyle Relay LCM
Carmel Swim Club (Shackell, Ward, Sweeney, Bowen)
8:11.73
3/23/2023
8:14.86 (2023)
100 Backstroke SCY
Charlotte Crush
49.53
12/7/2023
50.03 (2021)
17-18
400 IM LCM
Katie Grimes
4:31.41
7/30/2023
4:31.78 (2011)
100 Backstroke SCY
Claire Curzan
49.46
2/24/2023
49.52 (2022)
100 Breaststroke SCY
Lydia Jacoby
57.29
2/24/2023
57.45 (2023)
200 Breaststroke SCY
Lydia Jacoby
2:04.32
2/25/2023
2:05.68 (2020)
200 Butterfly SCY
Alex Shackell
1:50.15
12/9/2023
1:50.85 (2022)
400 Medley Relay SCY
Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann)
3:32.10
3/19/2023
3:32.19 (2022)
15-18
800 Freestyle Relay LCM
Sandpipers of Nevada (Hodges, Grimes, Weinstein, Sims)
7:58.93
4/14/2023
8:01.75 (2014)
400 Medley Relay SCY
Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann)
3:32.10
3/19/2023
3:32.19 (2022)
MIXED RELAY U.S. AGE GROUP RECORDS
Age Group
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
10 & Under
200 Freestyle Relay LCM
Rockville Montgomery Swim Club (Yun, Nishnianidze, Quach, Sunjaya)
2:07.63
6/4/2023
2:08.52 (2022)
200 Freestyle Relay SCY
SwimAtlanta (Wheeler, Bolduc, Klemmer, Kirsling)
1:47.09
12/15/2023
1:49.51 (2020)
200 Medley Relay SCY
Schroeder YMCA Swim Team (Carter, Wells, Misany, Smith)
1:51.93
9/22/2023
2:01.64 (2020)
11-12
200 Freestyle Relay LCM
Rockville Montgomery Swim Club (Mason, Hooker, Germosen, Fontana)
1:50.48
6/3/2023
1:53.21 (2021)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
North Baltimore Aquatic Club (Morgan, Kulp, Vercollone, Burkhart)
4:08.32
7/8/2023
4:12.73 (2019)
13-14
200 Freestyle Relay LCM
Santa Clara Swim Club (Elaydi, Zhou, Wu, Su)
1:42.91
7/15/2023
1:45.94 (2023)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Santa Clara Swim Club (Elaydi, Zhou, Wu, Su)
3:44.45
7/15/2023
3:46.06 (2023)
200 Medley Relay LCM
Santa Clara Swim Club (Zhou, Elaydi, Wu, Su)
1:54.81
7/14/2023
1:55.34 (2022)
400 Medley Relay LCM
Santa Clara Swim Club (Zhou, Su, Elaydi, Su)
4:09.21
7/14/2023
4:11.32 (2023)
15-16
200 Freestyle Relay SCY
Spartan Aquatic Club (Bao, Roe, Dunagan, Heizer)
1:28.28
3/24/2023
1:28.95 (2021)
17-18
400 Medley Relay SCY
SwimAtlanta (Irwin, Christopherson, Kjaerulff, Gilson)
3:28.70
3/11/2023
3:30.15 (2021)
15-18
200 Freestyle Relay LCM
Spartan Aquatic Club (Nelson, Roe, Zboran, Heizer)
1:38.67
7/20/2023
1:39.67 (2019)
MEN’S U.S. OPEN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
800 Freestyle LCM
Bobby Finke (USA)
7:40.34
7/1/2023
7:43.32 (2022)
1500 Freestyle LCM
Bobby Finke (USA)
14:42.81
6/27/2023
14:45.54 (2008)
200 Breaststroke SCY
(FRA) Leon Marchand 1:46.91
3/25/2023
1:47.67 (2023)
200 IM SCY
(FRA) Leon Marchand 1:36.34
3/23/2023
1:37.69 (2022)
400 IM SCY
(FRA) Leon Marchand 3:28.82
3/24/2023
3:31.57 (2023)
200 Freestyle Relay SCY
Florida Gators (Liendo, Chaney, Friese, McDuff)
1:13.35
3/23/2023
1:14.08 (2009)
400 Freestyle Relay SCY
Florida Gators (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff)
2:44.07
3/25/2023
2:44.31 (2018)
800 Freestyle Relay SCY
Texas Longhorns (Hobson, Carrozza, Larson, Foster)
6:03.42
3/22/2023
6:03.89 (2022)
200 Medley Relay SCY
NC State Wolfpack (Stokowski, Hunter, Korstanje, Curtiss)
1:20.67
3/22/2023
1:21.13 (2022)
400 Medley Relay SCY
Florida Gators (Chaney, Hillis, Liendo, McDuff)
2:58.32
3/24/2023
2:59.22 (2017)
WOMEN’S U.S. OPEN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Abbey Weitzeil (USA)
24.00
7/1/2023
24.08 (2019)
200 Freestyle LCM
(CAN) Summer McIntosh 1:54.13
3/3/2023
1:54.40 (2012)
100 Backstroke LCM
Regan Smith (USA)
57.71
6/30/2023
57.76 (2022)
200 Backstroke LCM
Regan Smith (USA)
2:03.80
6/28/2023
2:04.76 (2023)
50 Butterfly LCM
Gretchen Walsh (USA)
25.11
6/28/2023
25.46 (2017)
200 Butterfly LCM
Regan Smith (USA)
2:03.87
6/4/2023
2:05.05 (2023)
200 IM LCM
Kate Douglass (USA)
2:07.09
7/1/2023
2:07.84 (2022)
50 Freestyle SCY
Maggie MacNeil (CAN)
20.79
3/16/2023
20.83 (2023)
50 Freestyle SCY =
Gretchen Walsh (USA)
20.79
11/15/2023
20.79 (2023)
1650 Freestyle SCY
Katie Ledecky (USA)
15:01.41
3/12/2023
15:03.31 (2017)
100 Backstroke SCY
Gretchen Walsh (USA)
48.26
3/17/2023
48.74 (2022)
200 Breaststroke SCY
Kate Douglass (USA)
2:01.29
3/18/2023
2:01.43 (2023)
100 Butterfly SCY
Kate Douglass (USA)
48.46
3/17/2023
48.84 (2023)
200 Butterfly SCY
Regan Smith (USA)
1:48.33
10/21/2023
1:49.51 (2018)
200 IM SCY
Kate Douglass (USA)
1:48.37
3/16/2023
1:50.08 (2022)
400 Freestyle Relay SCY
Virginia Cavaliers (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh)
3:05.84
3/18/2023
3:06.83 (2022)
200 Medley Relay SCY
Virginia Cavaliers (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Cuomo, Douglass)
1:31.51
3/15/2023
1:31.73 (2023)
MEN’S AUSTRALIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Cameron McEvoy
21.06
7/29/2023
21.19 (2009)
800 Freestyle LCM
Sam Short
7:37.76
7/26/2023
7:38.65 (2005)
50 Backstroke LCM
Isaac Cooper
24.38
3/10/2023
24.44 (2022)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Samuel Williamson
26.51
12/1/2023
26.74 (2014)
100 Butterfly LCM
Matthew Temple
50.25
12/3/2023
50.45 (2021)
100 Butterfly SCM
Matthew Temple
48.62
12/13/2023
49.31 (2016)
WOMEN’S AUSTRALIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
200 Freestyle LCM
Mollie O’Callaghan
1:52.85
7/26/2023
1:53.09 (2021)
400 Freestyle LCM
Ariarne Titmus 3:55.38
7/23/2023
3:56.40 (2022)
800 Freestyle LCM =
Ariarne Titmus 8:13.59
7/29/2023
8:13.59 (2022)
50 Backstroke LCM
Kaylee McKeown 26.86
10/20/2023
27.02 (2023)
100 Backstroke LCM
Kaylee McKeown 57.33
10/21/2023
57.45 (2021)
200 Backstroke LCM
Kaylee McKeown 2:03.14
3/10/2023
2:04.28 (2021)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Australia (O’Callaghan, Jack, Harris, McKeon)
3:27.96
7/23/2023
3:29.69 (2021)
800 Freestyle Relay LCM
Australia (O’Callaghan, Jack, Throssell, Titmus)
7:37.50
7/27/2023
7:39.29 (2022)
MIXED RELAY AUSTRALIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Jack, O’Callaghan)
3:18.83
7/29/2023
3:19.38 (2022)
MEN’S U.S. RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
800 Freestyle LCM
Bobby Finke
7:38.67
7/26/2023
7:39.36 (2022)
1500 Freestyle LCM
Bobby Finke
14:31.59
7/30/2023
14:36.70 (2022)
200 IM SCY
Destin Lasco
1:38.10
3/23/2023
1:38.13 (2018)
800 Freestyle Relay SCY
Texas Longhorns (Hobson, Carrozza, Larson, Foster)
6:03.42
3/22/2023
6:03.89 (2022)
WOMEN’S U.S. RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Backstroke LCM
Regan Smith
27.1
7/26/2023
27.12 (2022)
50 Butterfly LCM
Gretchen Walsh
25.11
6/28/2023
25.38 (2022)
200 Butterfly LCM
Regan Smith
2:03.87
6/4/2023
2:04.14 (2009)
50 Freestyle SCY
Gretchen Walsh
20.79
11/15/2023
20.83 (2023)
1650 Freestyle SCY
Katie Ledecky
15:01.41
3/12/2023
15:03.31 (2017)
100 Backstroke SCY
Gretchen Walsh
48.26
3/17/2023
48.74 (2022)
200 Breaststroke SCY
Kate Douglass
2:01.29
3/18/2023
2:01.43 (2023)
100 Butterfly SCY
Kate Douglass
48.46
3/17/2023
48.84 (2023)
200 Butterfly SCY
Regan Smith
1:48.33
10/21/2023
1:49.51 (2018)
200 IM SCY
Kate Douglass
1:48.37
3/16/2023
1:50.08 (2022)
400 Freestyle Relay SCY
Virginia Cavaliers (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh)
3:05.84
3/18/2023
3:06.83 (2022)
200 Medley Relay SCY
Virginia Cavaliers (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Cuomo, Douglass)
1:31.51
3/15/2023
1:31.73 (2023)
MEN’S CHINESE RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
100 Freestyle LCM
Pan Zhanle
46.97
9/24/2023
47.22 (2023)
50 Backstroke LCM
Xu Jiayu
24.38
9/25/2023
24.41 (2023)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Qin Haiyang 26.2
7/25/2023
26.34 (2023)
100 Breaststroke LCM
Qin Haiyang 57.69
7/24/2023
57.82 (2023)
200 Breaststroke LCM
Qin Haiyang 2:05.48
7/28/2023
2:07.35 (2017)
50 Butterfly LCM
Wang Changhao
23.25
3/23/2023
23.36 (2017)
200 Butterfly LCM
Chen Juner
1:54.16
5/6/2023
1:54.35 (2008)
200 IM LCM
Wang Shun
1:54.62
9/24/2023
1:55.00 (2021)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
China (Pan, Chen, Hong, Wang)
3:10.88
9/27/2023
3:11.38 (2023)
800 Freestyle Relay LCM
China (Wang, Niu, Wang, Pan)
7:03.40
9/25/2023
7:04.74 (2013)
400 Medley Relay LCM
China (Xu, Qin, Wang, Pan)
3:27.01
9/26/2023
3:29.00 (2023)
WOMEN’S CHINESE RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle LCM =
Li Bingjie
4:01.08
5/3/2023
4:01.08 (2021)
800 Freestyle LCM
Li Bingjie
8:13.31
7/29/2023
8:14.64 (2009)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Tang Qianting
29.92
9/24/2023
30.08 (2023)
50 Butterfly LCM
Zhang Yufei
25.05
7/29/2023
25.17 (2023)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
China (Cheng, Yang, Wu, Zhang)
3:32.40
7/23/2023
3:34.76 (2021)
MIXED RELAY CHINESE RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
China (Chen, Lin, Li, Zhang)
3:25.38
8/5/2023
3:26.04 (2019)
400 Medley Relay LCM
China (Xu, Qin, Zhang, Yang)
3:37.73
9/27/2023
3:38.41 (2020)
MEN’S FRENCH RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
200 Breaststroke LCM
Leon Marchand 2:06.59
6/11/2023
2:08.76 (2022)
50 Butterfly LCM
Maxime Grousset
22.72
7/23/2023
22.74 (2023)
100 Butterfly LCM
Maxime Grousset
50.14
7/29/2023
50.61 (2023)
200 Butterfly LCM
Leon Marchand 1:52.43
7/26/2023
1:53.37 (2022)
200 IM LCM
Leon Marchand 1:54.82
7/27/2023
1:55.22 (2022)
400 IM LCM
Leon Marchand 4:02.50
7/23/2023
4:04.28 (2022)
200 Backstroke SCM
Mewen Tomac
1:48.55
12/10/2023
1:49.21 (2023)
50 Butterfly SCM
Maxime Grousset
22.06
12/9/2023
22.09 (2014)
100 Butterfly SCM
Maxime Grousset
48.94
12/5/2023
49.24 (2023)
WOMEN’S FRENCH RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
1500 Freestyle LCM
Anastasiia Kirpichnikova
15:48.53
7/25/2023
16:00.40 (2023)
100 Backstroke LCM
Pauline Mahieu
59.30
7/24/2023
59.50 (2007)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Charlotte Bonnet
30.82
6/16/2023
30.96 (2009)
100 Breaststroke LCM
Charlotte Bonnet
1:07.54
6/14/2023
1:07.71 (2023)
1500 Freestyle SCM
Anastasiia Kirpichnikova
15:20.12
12/8/2023
10/26/2023
200 Breaststroke SCM
Charlotte Bonnet
2:20.64
10/28/2023
2:21.34 (2022)
200 IM SCM
Charlotte Bonnet
2:06.58
12/9/2023
2:06.70 (2022)
MIXED RELAY FRENCH RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Medley Relay LCM
France (Mahieu, Bidard, Huille, Gastaldello)
3:46.07
7/26/2023
3:46.39 (2021)
200 Medley Relay SCM
France (Tomac, Manaudou, Gastaldello, Bonnet)
1:37.14
12/10/2023
1:37.75 (2017)
MEN’S BRITISH RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
100 Freestyle LCM
Matt Richards
47.45
7/27/2023
47.47 (2023)
50 Freestyle SCM
Ben Proud
20.18
12/7/2023
20.40 (2021)
800 Freestyle SCM
Kieran Bird
7:36.26
12/8/2023
7:36.47 (2009)
200 Backstroke SCM
Luke Greenbank
1:48.53
12/10/2023
1:48.65 (2020)
50 Butterfly SCM
Jacob Peters
22.10
12/9/2023
22.18 (2021)
200 IM SCM
Duncan Scott
1:50.98
12/8/2023
1:51.53 (2021)
200 Freestyle Relay SCM
Great Britain (Proud, Richards, Cohoon, Burras)
1:22.52
12/5/2023
1:24.61 (2019)
WOMEN’S BRITISH RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Great Britain (Hopkin, Hope, Wood, Anderson)
3:33.90
7/23/2023
3:33.96 (2021)
1500 Freestyle SCM
Fleur Lewis
15:46.15
11/17/2023
15:51.74 (2005)
50 Breaststroke SCM
Imogen Clark
29.17
12/16/2023
29.30 (2022)
200 Medley Relay SCM
Great Britain (Dawson, Clark, MacInnes, Hopkin)
1:44.67
12/7/2023
1:45.65 (2019)
MIXED RELAY BRITISH RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Great Britain (Richards, Scott, Hopkin, Anderson)
3:21.68
7/29/2023
3:22.07 (2021)
200 Freestyle Relay SCM
Great Britain (Proud, Burras, Hopkin, Anderson)
1:27.75
12/9/2023
1:28.64 (2019)
MEN’S CANADIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Backstroke LCM
Javier Acevedo
24.90
3/29/2023
24.97 (2022)
50 Butterfly LCM
Josh Liendo
23.27
4/2/2023
23.30 (2015)
50 Butterfly LCM =
Ilya Kharun
23.27
7/23/2023
23.27 (2023)
50 Butterfly LCM =
Ilya Kharun
23.27
7/23/2023
23.27 (2023)
100 Butterfly LCM
Josh Liendo
50.34
7/29/2023
50.36 (2023)
200 Butterfly LCM
Ilya Kharun
1:53.82
7/26/2023
1:54.28 (2023)
200 IM LCM
Finlay Knox
1:57.26
3/30/2023
1:57.50 (2022)
WOMEN’S CANADIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
200 Freestyle LCM
Summer McIntosh 1:53.65
7/26/2023
1:53.91 (2023)
400 Freestyle LCM
Summer McIntosh 3:56.08
3/28/2023
3:59.32 (2022)
200 Butterfly LCM
Summer McIntosh 2:04.06
7/27/2023
2:04.70 (2023)
200 IM LCM
Summer McIntosh 2:06.89
3/30/2023
2:08.08 (2023)
400 IM LCM
Summer McIntosh 4:25.87
4/1/2023
4:28.61 (2022)
1500 Freestyle SCM
Emma Finlin
15:58.93
12/14/2023
16:00.68 (2009)
100 Breaststroke SCM
Kelsey Wog
1:04.22
12/8/2023
1:04.28 (2009)
MEN’S TUNISIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle LCM
Ahmed Hafnaoui 3:40.70
7/23/2023
3:41.11 (2009)
1500 Freestyle LCM
Ahmed Hafnaoui 14:31.54
7/30/2023
14:37.28 (2009)
WOMEN’S TUNISIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
1500 Freestyle LCM
Jamila Boulekbech
17:16.49
3/3/2023
17:22.83 (2007)
MEN’S LITHUANIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
1500 Freestyle LCM
Dziugas Miskinis
15:21.69
12/15/2023
15:37.91 (2023)
50 Backstroke LCM
Mantas Kauspedas
25.07
12/17/2023
25.24 (2009)
WOMEN’S LITHUANIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
100 Freestyle LCM
Smilte Plytnykaite
54.74
4/15/2023
54.94 (2013)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Ruta Meilutyte 29.16
7/30/2023
29.30 (2023)
200 Breaststroke LCM
Kotryna Teterevkova
2:22.86
8/5/2023
2:22.88 (2022)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Lithuania (Statkevicius, Geriksonaite, Romanovskaja, Plytnykaite)
3:44.01
9/8/2023
3:48.93 (2023)
800 Freestyle Relay LCM
Lithuania (Statkevicius, Geriksonaite, Romanovskaja, Plytnykaite)
8:15.92
9/4/2023
8:17.51 (2023)
400 Medley Relay LCM
Lithuania (Geriksonaite, Teterevkova, Kerseviciute, Plytnykaite)
4:12.27
3/4/2023
4:12.30 (2009)
200 Freestyle SCM
Sylvia Statkevicius
1:57.23
12/15/2023
1:59.07 (2023)
1500 Freestyle SCM
Ugne Siautkulyte
17:32.97
12/15/2023
17:41.48 (2022)
400 Freestyle Relay SCM
Lithuania (Nainyte, Jurkunaite, Romanovskaja, Visockaite)
3:44.16
12/15/2023
3:45.95 (2022)
MIXED RELAY LITHUANIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Medley Relay SCM
Siauliu Delfinas (Pociute, Trucinskaite, Zlionis, Rapsys)
3:52.51
12/14/2023
3:52.88 (2021)
MEN’S SWEDISH RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
800 Freestyle SCM
Victor Johansson
7:33.01
11/5/2023
7:44.50 (2017)
50 Backstroke SCM
Bjorn Seeliger
23.17
11/26/2023
23.69 (2021)
100 Backstroke SCM
Bjorn Seeliger
51.21
11/25/2023
51.35 (2009)
200 Backstroke SCM
Samuel Tornqvist
1:53.24
12/9/2023
1:54.15 (2023)
50 Butterfly SCM
Oskar Hoff
22.58
12/8/2023
22.87 (2022)
WOMEN’S SWEDISH RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Sarah Sjostrom 23.61
11/29/2023
23.67 (2017)
50 Breaststroke SCM
Sophie Hansson
29.53
11/18/2023
29.55 (2021)
MIXED RELAY SWEDISH MIXED RELAY RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Medley Relay LCM
Sweden (Rosvall, Persson, Hansson, Seeliger)
3:45.85
7/26/2023
3:47.98 (2021)
MEN’S ITALIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Butterfly LCM
Thomas Ceccon
22.68
7/24/2023
22.79 (2022)
200 IM LCM
Alberto Razzetti
1:56.21
11/28/2023
1:57.13 (2021)
400 IM LCM
Alberto Razzetti
4:09.29
11/30/2023
4:09.88 (2007)
100 Freestyle SCM
Alessandro Miressi
45.51
12/10/2023
45.57 (2021)
200 Backstroke SCM
Lorenzo Mora
1:48.43
12/10/2023
1:48.45 (2022)
400 IM SCM
Alberto Razzetti
3:57.01
12/10/2023
3:59.57 (2021)
WOMEN’S ITALIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
200 IM LCM
Sara Franceschi
2:09.30
6/25/2023
2:10.05 (2023)
200 Medley Relay SCM
Italy (Cocconcelli, Pilato, Di Pietro, Nocentini)
1:43.97
12/7/2023
1:44.46 (2021)
MIXED RELAY ITALIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
200 Freestyle Relay SCM
Italy (Miressi, Zazzeri, Nocentini, Di Pietro)
1:28.28
12/9/2023
1:29.22 (2014)
MEN’S SOUTH AFRICAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
100 Backstroke LCM
Pieter Coetze
52.78
4/12/2023
52.95 (2022)
WOMEN’S SOUTH AFRICAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Backstroke LCM
Olivia Nel
28.39
4/13/2023
28.55 (2009)
50 Butterfly LCM
Erin Gallagher
25.66
8/2/2023
26.05 (2022)
100 Butterfly LCM
Erin Gallagher
57.64
8/5/2023
57.67 (2019)
200 IM LCM
Rebecca Meder
2:10.95
7/23/2023
2:11.39 (2023)
MIXED RELAY SOUTH AFRICAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
South Africa (Jimmie, Canny, Schoeman, Meder)
3:30.16
7/29/2023
3:31.24 (2019)
MEN’S HUNGARIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
100 Backstroke LCM
Hubert Kos
53.12
7/24/2023
53.40 (2012)
200 Backstroke LCM
Hubert Kos
1:54.14
7/28/2023
1:55.58 (2017)
100 Freestyle SCM
Nandor Nemeth
46.08
12/10/2023
46.31 (2021)
800 Freestyle SCM
Zalan Sarkany
7:34.41
11/4/2023
7:39.21 (2022)
1500 Freestyle SCM
David Betlehem
14:23.27
11/1/2023
14:28.36 (2014)
WOMEN’S HUNGARIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Petra Senanszky
24.81
5/21/2023
24.89 (2014)
1500 Freestyle SCM
Ajna Kesely
15:51.34
12/8/2023
15:55.69 (2021)
200 Freestyle Relay SCM
Hungary (Senanszky, Ugrai, Komoroczy, Padar))
1:38.49
12/5/2023
1:39.91 (2017)
MIXED RELAY HUNGARIAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
200 Freestyle Relay SCM
Hungary (Szabo, Jaszo, Senanszky, Ugrai)
1:30.24
12/9/2023
1:31.03 (2018)
MEN’S DUTCH RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
100 Butterfly LCM
Nyls Korstanje
50.78
7/28/2023
51.41 (2022)
400 IM SCM
Thomas Jensen
4:05.41
12/16/2023
4:05.41 (1997)
WOMEN’S DUTCH RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
100 Breaststroke LCM
Tes Schouten
1:05.71
4/9/2023
1:05.92 (2023)
200 Breaststroke LCM
Tes Schouten
2:21.52
10/20/2023
2:21.63 (2023)
200 IM LCM
Marrit Steenbergen
2:09.16
4/8/2023
2:09.99 (2023)
200 Breaststroke SCM
Tes Schouten
2:16.09
12/8/2023
2:16.98 (2023)
MEN’S HONG KONG RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Ian Ho
21.86
4/16/2023
21.97 (2021)
100 Breaststroke LCM
Adam Mak
1:01.28
11/1/2023
1:01.91 (2018)
200 Breaststroke LCM
Adam Mak
2:11.29
11/2/2023
2:11.31 (2023)
400 IM LCM
Peter Whittington
4:26.54
4/8/2023
4:26.78 (2021)
400 Medley Relay LCM
Hong Kong (Kwan, Wong, Cheuk Yin, Mingo Ho)
3:42.40
9/26/2023
3:44.16 (2018)
400 Freestyle SCM
Cheuk Ming Ho
3:46.12
9/10/2023
3:47.51 (2021)
400 IM SCM
Peter Whittington
4:15.24
5/27/2023
4:18.92 (2018)
WOMEN’S HONG KONG RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Siobhan Haughey
24.30
10/20/2023
24.34 (2023)
100 Freestyle LCM
Siobhan Haughey
52.02
10/8/2023
52.17 (2023)
400 Freestyle LCM
Siobhan Haughey
4:05.30
10/6/2023
4:05.84 (2023)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Siobhan Haughey
30.36
9/24/2023
30.46 (2023)
50 Breaststroke LCM =
Siobhan Haughey
30.36
10/15/2023
30.36 (2023)
100 Breaststroke LCM
Siobhan Haughey
1:06.05
12/1/2023
1:07.69 (2016)
50 Butterfly LCM
Tam Hoi Lam
26.55
4/16/2023
26.66 (2009)
100 Butterfly LCM
Siobhan Haughey
58.12
4/15/2023
58.24 (2009)
200 Butterfly LCM
Mok Sze Ki
2:13.06
8/20/2023
2:13.91 (2009)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
Hong Kong (Cheng, Haughey, Hoi Lam, Au)
3:39.10
9/24/2023
3:39.94 (2014)
800 Freestyle Relay LCM
Hong Kong (Cheng, Haughey, Cheng, Au)
8:02.42
9/28/2023
8:04.55 (2014)
400 Medley Relay LCM
Hong Kong (Au, Haughey, Kan, Hoi Lam)
4:01.72
9/29/2023
4:01.77 (2021)
200 Backstroke SCM
Cheung Sum Yue
2:06.65
5/27/2023
2:06.93 (2016)
MEN’S POLISH RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Backstroke LCM =
Ksawery Masiuk
24.44
2/26/2023
24.44 (2022)
100 Breaststroke LCM
Jan Kalusowski
59.86
8/2/2023
1:00.24 (2016)
100 Breaststroke SCM
Jan Kalusowski
57.72
10/28/2023
57.80 (2021)
WOMEN’S POLISH RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
200 Backstroke LCM
Laura Bernat
2:08.96
7/28/2023
2:09.08 (2023)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Dominika Sztandera
30.59
7/29/2023
30.67 (2023)
100 Breaststroke LCM
Dominika Sztandera
1:06.42
7/24/2023
1:07.10 (2023)
400 Medley Relay LCM
Poland (Piskorska, Sztandera, Peda, Fiedkiewicz)
4:00.23
7/30/2023
4:02.53 (2022)
50 Breaststroke SCM
Dominika Sztandera
29.40
10/27/2023
29.82 (2017)
MEN’S PORTUGUESE RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Diogo Ribeiro
21.87
3/30/2023
21.90 (2022)
100 Freestyle LCM
Diogo Ribeiro
47.98
3/31/2023
48.01 (2023)
50 Backstroke LCM =
Joao Costa
25.28
7/29/2023
25.28 (2021)
100 Backstroke LCM
Joao Costa
53.71
7/24/2023
53.87 (2022)
50 Butterfly LCM
Diogo Ribeiro
22.8
7/24/2023
22.96 (2022)
100 Butterfly LCM
Diogo Ribeiro
51.45
4/1/2023
51.61 (2022)
400 Medley Relay LCM
Portugal (Costa, Lopes, Ribeiro, Nascimento)
3:35.63
7/30/2023
3:37.50 (2022)
100 Freestyle SCM
Diogo Ribeiro
46.61
12/10/2023
46.65 (2022)
50 Butterfly SCM
Diogo Ribeiro
22.71
12/8/2023
22.95 (2023)
100 Butterfly SCM
Diogo Ribeiro
51.00
12/21/2023
51.01 (2023)
200 Medley Relay SCM
Portugal (Costa, Lopes, Ribeiro, Nascimento)
1:33.82
12/6/2023
1:34.99 (2023)
WOMEN’S PORTUGUESE RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Ana Rodrigues
25.25
3/30/2023
25.56 (2019)
100 Freestyle LCM
Francisca Martins
56.21
7/28/2023
56.25 (2023)
200 Freestyle LCM
Francisca Martins
1:58.55
5/13/2023
2:00.05 (2023)
400 Freestyle LCM
Francisca Martins
4:08.77
5/14/2023
4:09.49 (2018)
100 Backstroke LCM
Camila Rebelo
1:00.52
8/4/2023
1:00.66 (2022)
200 Backstroke LCM
Camila Rebelo
2:09.84
3/31/2023
2:10.41 (2022)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Ana Rodrigues
30.73
6/10/2023
30.96 (2023)
100 Breaststroke LCM
Ana Rodrigues
1:08.22
6/11/2023
1:08.29 (2022)
400 Medley Relay LCM
Portugal (Rebelo, Rodrigues, Cunha, Martins)
4:07.09
12/16/2023
4:07.57 (2022)
200 Freestyle SCM
Francisca Martins
1:56.81
12/9/2023
1:56.94 (2023)
400 Freestyle SCM
Francisca Martins
4:04.57
12/10/2023
4:04.61 (2017)
100 Backstroke SCM
Camila Rebelo
58.14
12/8/2023
58.39 (2021)
200 Backstroke SCM
Camila Rebelo
2:04.39
12/7/2023
2:05.44 (2023)
50 Butterfly SCM
Ana Guedes
26.12
4/23/2023
26.31 (2022)
100 Butterfly SCM
Mariana Cunha
58.01
4/22/2023
58.31 (2010)
200 Freestyle Relay SCM
Portugal (Guedes, Cunha, Martins, Rebelo)
1:41.99
12/5/2023
1:43.49 (2009)
MIXED RELAY PORTUGUESE RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Medley Relay LCM
Louzan Natacao (Rebelo, Lopes, Henriques, Costa)
3:58.56
4/1/2023
4:01.14 (2015)
200 Freestyle Relay SCM
Portugal (Ribeiro, Nascimento, Cunha, Martins)
1:34.86
12/9/2023
N/A
200 Medley Relay SCM
Portugal (Rebelo, Lopes, Guedes, Nascimento)
1:42.17
12/10/2023
1:47.18 (2015)
MEN’S JAPANESE RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
100 Freestyle LCM
Katsuhiro Matsumoto
47.85
4/6/2023
47.87 (2018)
50 Butterfly LCM
Takeshi Kawamoto
23.13
4/4/2023
23.17 (2022)
WOMEN’S JAPANESE RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Breaststroke LCM
Satomi Suzuki
30.10
10/8/2023
30.14 (2022)
MEN’S GERMAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
800 Freestyle LCM
Lukas Martens
7:39.48
7/26/2023
7:39.63 (2022)
1500 Freestyle LCM
Florian Wellbrock
14:34.89
4/21/2023
14:36.15 (2018)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Melvin Imoudou
26.79
7/9/2023
26.83 (2009)
50 Breaststroke LCM =
Melvin Imoudou
26.79
7/9/2023
26.79 (2023)
100 Breaststroke LCM
Lucas Matzerath
58.74
12/23/2023
58.95 (2021)
50 Butterfly LCM =
Lucas Armbruster
23.02
4/15/2023
23.02 (2013)
WOMEN’S GERMAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle LCM
Isabel Gose
4:03.02
7/23/2023
4:03.21 (2021)
100 Butterfly LCM
Angelina Kohler
57.05
7/23/2023
57.22 (2023)
100 Butterfly LCM =
Angelina Kohler
57.05
7/24/2023
57.05 (2023)
100 Butterfly SCM
Angelina Kohler
55.50
12/9/2023
55.76 (2023)
MEN’S NEW ZEALAND RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Michael Pickett
22.11
4/5/2023
22.25 (2023)
50 Freestyle LCM =
Taiko Torepe-Ormsby
22.11
8/5/2023
22.11 (2023)
100 Freestyle LCM
Cameron Gray
48.29
4/1/2023
48.79 (2022)
50 Backstroke SCM
Andrew Jeffcoat
22.99
8/11/2023
23.46 (2020)
100 Backstroke SCM
Andrew Jeffcoat
50.83
8/9/2023
51.02 (2020)
200 Freestyle Relay SCM
Club 37 (Swift, Pickett, Dell, Jeffcoat)
1:25.98
8/10/2023
1:26.59 (2022)
200 Medley Relay SCM
Club 37 (Jeffcoat, Pickett, Swift, Pickett)
1:34.77
8/11/2023
1:34.86 (2022)
WOMEN’S NEW ZEALAND RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
200 Freestyle LCM
Erika Fairweather
1:55.44
4/2/2023
1:55.63 (2023)
400 Freestyle LCM
Erika Fairweather
3:59.59
7/23/2023
4:00.62 (2023)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Monique Wieruszowski
30.42
12/15/2023
30.67 (2023)
100 Breaststroke LCM
Monique Wieruszowski
1:08.68
11/11/2023
1:08.72 (2023)
200 Breaststroke LCM
Brearna Crawford
2:29.09
11/18/2023
2:29.73 (2016)
50 Butterfly LCM
Hazel Ouwehand
26.12
4/2/2023
26.24 (2022)
100 Freestyle SCM
Laticia-Leigh Transom
53.13
8/12/2023
53.57 (2009)
200 Freestyle SCM
Erika Fairweather
1:53.07
8/9/2023
1:54.24 (2022)
100 Backstroke SCM
Helena Gasson
57.68
7/8/2023
57.85 (2021)
200 Medley Relay SCM
Coast (Martin, Smith, Gasson, Pedersen)
1:50.03
8/11/2023
N/A
MIXED RELAY NEW ZEALAND RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Medley Relay LCM
New Zealand (Gasson, Gilbert, Ouwehand, Swift)
3:49.26
7/26/2023
3:53.36 (2023)
MEN’S SOUTH KOREAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Ji Yuchan
21.72
9/25/2023
22.16 (2020)
200 Freestyle LCM
Hwang Sunwoo
1:44.40
9/27/2023
1:44.42 (2023)
800 Freestyle LCM
Kim Woomin
7:46.03
9/28/2023
7:47.69 (2023)
200 Backstroke LCM
Lee Juho
1:56.05
11/24/2023
1:56.77 (2021)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Choi Dongyeol
26.93
9/29/2023
27.09 (2021)
100 Breaststroke LCM
Choi Dongyeol
59.28
9/25/2023
59.59 (2023)
50 Butterfly LCM
Baek Inchul
23.15
10/14/2023
23.50 (2023)
100 Butterfly LCM
Yang Jaehoon
51.85
10/18/2023
51.99 (2022)
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
South Korea (Ji, Lee, Kim, Hwang)
3:12.96
9/28/2023
3:15.39 (2022)
800 Freestyle Relay LCM
South Korea (Yang, Lee, Kim, Hwang)
7:01.73
9/25/2023
7:04.07 (2023)
400 Medley Relay LCM
South Korea (Lee, Choi, Kim, Hwang)
3:32.05
9/26/2023
3:34.25 (2023)
WOMEN’S SOUTH KOREAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
50 Freestyle LCM
Hur Yeonkyung
24.97
10/15/2023
25.08 (2019)
100 Freestyle LCM
Hur Yeonkyung
54.49
11/25/2023
54.70 (2023)
100 Backstroke LCM =
Lee Eunji
1:00.03
9/27/2023
1:00.03 (2021)
800 Freestyle Relay LCM
South Korea (Kim, Hur, Park, Han)
8:00.11
9/28/2023
8:04.24 (2019)
400 Medley Relay LCM
South Korea (Lee, Ko, Kim, Hur)
4:00.13
9/29/2023
4:03.38 (2019)
MIXED RELAY SOUTH KOREAN RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
400 Freestyle Relay LCM
South Korea (Ji, Yang, Hur, Jeong)
3:27.99
7/29/2023
3:29.35 (2022)
400 Medley Relay LCM
South Korea (Lee, Choi, Kim, Hwang)
3:46.78
9/27/2023
3:47.09 (2023)
MEN’S SWISS RECORDS
Event
Swimmer/Team
Record
Date
Old Record
800 Freestyle LCM
Antonio Djakovic
8:02.38
6/24/2023
8:06.64 (2021)
100 Backstroke LCM
Roman Mityukov
53.32
7/24/2023
53.55 (2022)
200 Backstroke LCM
Roman Mityukov
1:55.34
7/28/2023
1:55.85 (2023)
50 Breaststroke LCM
Reef Levet
27.63
12/15/2023
27.77 (2015)
400 Medley Relay LCM
Switzerland (Mityukov, Desplanches, Ponti, Djakovic)
3:35.46
7/30/2023
3:36.98 (2019)
50 Backstroke SCM
Thierry Bollin
23.1
12/5/2023
23.38 (2023)
50 Backstroke SCM =
Thierry Bollin
23.1
12/6/2023
23.10 (2023)
200 Backstroke SCM
Roman Mityukov
1:51.46
11/19/2023
1:52.74 (2022)
50 Butterfly SCM
Noe Ponti
21.79
12/9/2023
21.96 (2022)
100 Butterfly SCM
Noe Ponti
48.47
12/6/2023
48.61 (2023)
100 IM SCM
Noe Ponti
51.57
12/9/2023
52.49 (2023)