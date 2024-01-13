All The Swimming Records Broken In 2023

The Olympic year has arrived, and while that promises an onslaught of fast swimming across the globe, we can’t overlook what happened in 2023.

A record-breaking year it certainly was: world records were broken across 15 different events, including super-suited marks falling in the women’s 200 free (Mollie O’Callaghan) and men’s 400 IM (Leon Marchand), along with a stunning performance from Summer McIntosh in the women’s 400 IM that knocked off Katinka Hosszu‘s 2016 mark that no one had come within two seconds of.

Below, we’ve compiled every major record broken in 2023. For world and continental records, every time the record was broken is included. For every other record, just where the record currently stands is listed.

In addition to world and continental records, included are World Junior Records, European Junior Records, U.S. National Age Group Records, U.S. Open Records, and the National Records for every country that won at least one swimming medal at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka.

MEN’S WORLD RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Old Record 50 Backstroke LCM Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 23.55 23.71 (2022) 200 Breaststroke LCM Qin Haiyang (CHN) 2:05.48 2:05.95 (2022) 400 IM LCM Leon Marchand (FRA) 4:02.50 4:03.84 (2008) 800 Freestyle SCM Daniel Wiffen (IRL) 7:20.46 7:23.42 (2008)

WOMEN’S WORLD RECORDS

MIXED RELAY WORLD RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle Relay LCM Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Jack, O’Callaghan) 3:18.83 7/29/2023 3:19.38 (2022)

MEN’S AFRICAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle LCM Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) 3:40.70 7/23/2023 3:41.11 (2009) 1500 Freestyle LCM Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) 14:31.54 7/30/2023 14:37.28 (2009) 100 Backstroke LCM Pieter Coetze (RSA) 52.78 4/12/2023 52.95 (2022)

WOMEN’S AFRICAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 100 Butterfly LCM Erin Gallagher (RSA) 57.64 8/5/2023 57.66 (2022)

MIXED RELAY AFRICAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle Relay LCM South Africa (Jimmie, Canny, Schoeman, Meder) 3:30.16 7/29/2023 3:31.24 (2019)

MEN’S AMERICAS RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 800 Freestyle LCM Bobby Finke (USA) 7:38.67 7/26/2023 7:39.36 (2022) 1500 Freestyle LCM Bobby Finke (USA) 14:31.59 7/30/2023 14:36.70 (2022)

WOMEN’S AMERICAS RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle LCM Summer McIntosh (CAN) 3:56.08 3/28/2023 3:56.46 (2016) 50 Backstroke LCM Regan Smith (USA) 27.10 7/26/2023 27.12 (2022) 50 Butterfly LCM Gretchen Walsh (USA) 25.11 6/28/2023 25.38 (2022) 200 Butterfly LCM Regan Smith (USA) 2:03.87 6/4/2023 2:04.14 (2009) 400 IM LCM Summer McIntosh (CAN) 4:25.87 4/1/2023 4:28.61 (2022)

MEN’S ASIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 100 Freestyle LCM Pan Zhanle (CHN) 47.22 5/1/2023 47.56 (2021) 100 Freestyle LCM Pan Zhanle (CHN) 46.97 9/24/2023 47.22 (2023) 50 Breaststroke LCM Qin Haiyang (CHN) 26.63 3/24/2023 26.86 (2019) 50 Breaststroke LCM Sun Jiajun (CHN) 26.61 5/6/2023 26.63 (2023) 50 Breaststroke LCM Qin Haiyang (CHN) 26.34 7/25/2023 26.61 (2023) 50 Breaststroke LCM Qin Haiyang (CHN) 26.20 7/25/2023 26.34 (2023) 100 Breaststroke LCM Qin Haiyang (CHN) 57.93 5/2/2023 58.63 (2019) 100 Breaststroke LCM Qin Haiyang (CHN) 57.82 7/23/2023 57.93 (2023) 100 Breaststroke LCM Qin Haiyang (CHN) 57.69 7/24/2023 57.82 (2023) 100 Breaststroke LCM = Qin Haiyang (CHN) 57.69 10/6/2023 57.69 (2023) 200 Breaststroke LCM Qin Haiyang (CHN) 2:05.48 7/28/2023 2:06.40 (2021) 200 IM LCM Wang Shun (CHN) 1:54.62 9/24/2023 1:55.00 (2021) 400 Freestyle Relay LCM China (Pan, Chen, Wang, Wang) 3:11.38 7/23/2023 3:12.54 (2018) 400 Freestyle Relay LCM China (Pan, Chen, Hong, Wang) 3:10.88 9/28/2023 3:11.38 (2023) 800 Freestyle Relay LCM South Korea (Yang, Lee, Kim, Hwang) 7:01.73 9/25/2023 7:02.26 (2009) 400 Medley Relay LCM China (Xu, Qin, Wang, Pan) 3:29.00 7/30/2023 3:29.91 (2021) 400 Medley Relay LCM China (Xu, Qin, Wang, Pan) 3:27.01 9.26/2023 3:29.00 (2023)

WOMEN’S ASIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 100 Freestyle LCM Siobhan Haughey (HKG) 52.17 9/24/2023 52.27 (2021) 100 Freestyle LCM Siobhan Haughey (HKG) 52.02 10/8/2023 52.17 (2023) 400 Freestyle LCM = Li Bingjie (CHN) 4:01.08 5/3/2023 4:01.08 (2021) 800 Freestyle LCM Li Bingjie (CHN) 8:13.31 7/29/2023 8:14.64 (2019) 50 Breaststroke LCM Tang Qianting (CHN) 30.08 7/29/2023 30.10 (2022) 50 Breaststroke LCM Tang Qianting (CHN) 29.92 9/24/2023 30.08 (2023) 50 Butterfly LCM Zhang Yufei (CHN) 25.05 7/29/2023 25.11 (2018) 400 Freestyle Relay LCM China (Cheng, Yang, Wu, Zhang) 3:32.40 7/23/2023 3:34.76 (2021)

MIXED RELAY ASIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Medley Relay LCM China (Xu, Qin, Zhang, Yang) 3:37.73 9/27/2023 3:38.41 (2020)

MEN’S EUROPEAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 800 Freestyle LCM Daniel Wiffen (IRL) 7:39.19 7/26/2023 7:39.27 (2019) 50 Backstroke LCM Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 23.55 7/27/2023 23.80 (2021) 200 IM LCM Leon Marchand (FRA) 1:54.82 7/27/2023 1:55.18 (2009) 400 IM LCM Leon Marchand (FRA) 4:02.50 7/23/2023 4:04.28 (2022) 50 Freestyle SCM Ben Proud (GBR) 20.18 12/7/2023 20.26 (2014) 800 Freestyle SCM Daniel Wiffen (IRL) 7:20.46 12/10/2023 7:25.73 (2020) 100 Butterfly SCM Noe Ponti (SUI) 48.47 12/6/2023 48.48 (2009)

WOMEN’S EUROPEAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 23.61 7/29/2023 23/67 (2017) 50 Breaststroke LCM = Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 29.30 7/29/2023 29.30 (2021) 50 Breaststroke LCM Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 29.16 7/30/2023 29.30 (2023) 200 Breaststroke LCM Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) 2:17.55 4/21/2023 2:19.11 (2013)

MIXED RELAY EUROPEAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle Relay LCM Great Britain (Richards, Scott, Hopkin, Anderson) 3:21.68 7/29/2023 3:21.81 (2017)

Men’s Oceanian Records

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Cameron McEvoy (AUS) 21.06 7/29/2023 21.19 (2009) 800 Freestyle LCM Sam Short (AUS) 7:37.76 7/26/2023 7:38.65 (2005) 50 Breaststroke LCM Samuel Williamson (AUS) 26.51 12/1/2023 26.74 (2014) 100 Butterfly LCM Matthew Temple (AUS) 50.25 12/3/2023 50.45 (2021) 100 Butterfly SCM Matthew Temple (AUS) 48.62 12/13/2023 49.31 (2016)

Women’s Oceanian Records

Mixed Relay Oceanian Records

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle Relay LCM Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Jack, O’Callaghan) 3:18.83 7/29/2023 3:19.38 (2022)

BOYS’ WORLD JUNIOR RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle LCM Petar Mitsin (BUL) 3:44.31 7/9/2023 3:44.60 (2014) 200 Breaststroke LCM Dong Zhihao (CHN) 2:08.04 7/28/2023 2:08.47 (2023) 400 Freestyle Relay LCM United States (Diehl, Williamson, Williams, Zhao) 3:15.49 9/4/2023 3:15.79 (2022)

GIRLS’ WORLD JUNIOR RECORDS

MIXED RELAY WORLD JUNIOR RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle Relay LCM Australia (Southam, Sommerville, Wunsch, Jansen) 3:24.29 9/6/2023 3:25.92 (2019)

BOYS’ EUROPEAN JUNIOR RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle LCM Petar Mitsin (BUL) 3:44.31 7/9/2023 3:45.93 (2022) 800 Freestyle SCM Pacome Bricout (FRA) 7:35.30 10/27/2023 7:36.00 (2019) 50 Backstroke SCM Miron Lifincev (RUS) 22.75 12/17/2023 22.77 (2018) 200 Freestyle Relay SCM Russia (Kurganskii, Zakharikov, Tupilin, Maltcrev) 1:27.30 12/17/2023 1:27.92 (Target Time) 800 Freestyle Relay SCM Great Britain (Davidson, Mills, Hornsey, Annis) 7:09.77 12/15/2023 7:11.11 (Target Time) 200 Medley Relay SCM Russia (Kalabin, Bakhur, Litvinov, Tupilin) 1:36.44 12/18/2023 1:36.67 (2023)

GIRLS’ EUROPEAN JUNIOR RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Daria Trofimova (RUS) 24.77 7/30/2023 24.87 (2021) 200 Freestyle LCM Nikoletta Padar (HUN) 1:56.17 10/21/2023 1:56.55 (2023) 200 Butterfly LCM Lana Pudar (BIH) 2:06.26 7/8/2023 2:06.39 (2022) 200 Freestyle SCM Nikoletta Padar (HUN) 1:53.51 12/9/2023 1:53.77 (Target Time) 200 Butterfly SCM Lana Pudar (BIH) 2:04.55 12/7/2023 2:04.88 (2021) 400 Freestyle Relay SCM Great Britain (Carter, Taylor, Davies, Okaro) 3:39.35 12/16/2023 3:42.12 (2022) 800 Freestyle Relay SCM Great Britain (Cooper, Dilley, Davies, Carter) 8:01.07 12/15/2023 8:01.92 (Target Time) 400 Medley Relay SCM Great Britain (Dilley, Taylor, Cooper, Okaro) 4:02.05 12/17/2023 4:02.30 (2022)

BOYS’ U.S. AGE GROUP RECORDS

Age Group Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 10 & Under 50 Backstroke LCM Ayden Tan 30.82 7/21/2023 30.95 (2015) 100 Breaststroke LCM Ayden Tan 1:18.56 7/20/2023 1:18.71 (2012) 200 IM LCM Ayden Tan 2:27.38 4/14/2023 2:31.87 (2015) 200 Medley Relay LCM Irvine Novaquatics (Amizic, Pai, Du, Dotts) 2:15.24 7/8/2023 2:18.29 (2016) 100 IM SCY Ayden Tan 1:00.89 3/10/2023 1:01.21 (2015) 200 IM SCY Ayden Tan 2:10.12 3/11/2023 2:11.79 (2017) 13-14 200 Freestyle LCM Luka Mijatovic 1:50.40 8/3/2023 1:50.60 (2023) 400 Freestyle LCM Luka Mijatovic 3:52.01 8/2/2023 3:53.19 (2023) 800 Freestyle LCM Luka Mijatovic 7:59.64 8/4/2023 8:02.44 (2023) 1500 Freestyle LCM Luka Mijatovic 15:27.38 7/31/2023 15:31.03 (1976) 100 Breaststroke LCM Ian Call 1:02.22 7/31/2023 1:02.64 (2023) 500 Freestyle SCY Luka Mijatovic 4:15.71 12/16/2023 4:17.07 (2023) 1000 Freestyle SCY Luka Mijatovic 8:46.50 12/17/2023 8:53.01 (2023) 1650 Freestyle SCY Luka Mijatovic 14:45.79 12/14/2023 15:00.95 (2023) 400 IM SCY Luka Mijatovic 3:49.32 12/15/2023 3:51.04 (2023) 15-16 100 Freestyle LCM Kaii Winkler 48.81 3/2/2023 49.06 (2022) 200 Freestyle LCM Maximus Williamson 1:47.29 8/1/2023 1:47.62 (2023) 100 Butterfly LCM Thomas Heilman 51.19 6/29/2023 51.78 (2023) 200 Butterfly LCM Thomas Heilman 1:53.82 7/26/2023 1:54.54 (2023) 200 IM LCM Maximus Williamson 1:58.65 7/1/2023 1:59.01 (2022) 50 Freestyle SCY = Thomas Heilman 19.24 12/7/2023 19.24 (2015) 100 Freestyle SCY Kaii Winkler 41.96 3/19/2023 42.21 (2022) 200 Freestyle SCY Thomas Heilman 1:32.46 12/6/2023 1:33.07 (2022) 200 Butterfly SCY Thomas Heilman 1:40.73 12/9/2023 1:40.86 (2022) 200 IM SCY Thomas Heilman 1:41.41 12/7/2023 1:41.71 (2022) 17-18 100 Freestyle LCM Maximus Williamson 48.38 9/6/2023 48.47 (2023) 200 Freestyle Relay LCM Rose Bowl Aquatics (Benderskii, Noguchi, Kim, Gim) 1:31.46 8/3/2023 1:32.26 (2022) 400 Medley Relay LCM TAC Titans (Thompson, Lee, Whelehan, Fox) 3:42.71 7/29/2023 3:43.14 (2023) 200 Freestyle SCY Maximus Williamson 1:31.37 12/8/2023 1:32.00 (2023) 1650 Freestyle SCY Luke Ellis 14:29.48 12/14/2023 14:31.47 (2023) 200 IM SCY Maximus Williamson 1:41.18 12/7/2023 1:41.39 (2011) 800 Freestyle Relay SCY Lakeside Aquatic Club (Williamson, Lucas, Hatcher, Paulk) 6:20.34 12/6/2023 6:23.21 (2019) 200 Medley Relay SCY Nashville Aquatic Club (Amlicke, Attmore, Nicholas, Schumann) 1:26.16 12/6/2023 1:26.43 (2020) 15-18 200 Freestyle Relay LCM Lakeside Aquatic Club (Williamson, Paulk, Lucas, Rice) 1:31.09 8/1/2023 1:32.26 (2022) 800 Freestyle Relay LCM Lakeside Aquatic Club (Williamson, Lucas, Paulk, Hatcher) 7:21.43 7/31/2023 7:22.13 (2021) 400 Medley Relay LCM TAC Titans (Thompson, Lee, Whelehan, Fox) 3:42.71 7/29/2023 3:43.14 (2023) 800 Freestyle Relay SCY Lakeside Aquatic Club (Williamson, Lucas, Hatcher, Paulk) 6:20.34 12/6/2023 6:22.78 (2022) 200 Medley Relay SCY Nashville Aquatic Club (Amlicke, Attmore, Nicholas, Schumann) 1:26.16 12/6/2023 1:26.43 (2020) 400 Medley Relay SCY Cavalier Aquatics (King, Moore, Heilman, Browne) 3:08.95 12/6/2023 3:10.27 (2021)

GIRLS’ U.S. AGE GROUP RECORDS

Age Group Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 11-12 100 Breaststroke SCY Grace Koenig-Song 1:02.02 3/10/2023 1:02.61 (2022) 400 IM SCY Mikayla Tan 4:18.99 2/4/2023 4:20.03 (2018) 13-14 100 Backstroke SCY Charlotte Crush 50.44 3/5/2023 51.00 (2023) 200 Backstroke SCY Charlotte Crush 1:50.95 3/3/2023 1:51.07 (2010) 15-16 400 Freestyle Relay LCM Carmel Swim Club (Ward, Bowen, Sweeney, Shackell) 3:47.69 3/24/2023 3:48.28 (2014) 800 Freestyle Relay LCM Carmel Swim Club (Shackell, Ward, Sweeney, Bowen) 8:11.73 3/23/2023 8:14.86 (2023) 100 Backstroke SCY Charlotte Crush 49.53 12/7/2023 50.03 (2021) 17-18 400 IM LCM Katie Grimes 4:31.41 7/30/2023 4:31.78 (2011) 100 Backstroke SCY Claire Curzan 49.46 2/24/2023 49.52 (2022) 100 Breaststroke SCY Lydia Jacoby 57.29 2/24/2023 57.45 (2023) 200 Breaststroke SCY Lydia Jacoby 2:04.32 2/25/2023 2:05.68 (2020) 200 Butterfly SCY Alex Shackell 1:50.15 12/9/2023 1:50.85 (2022) 400 Medley Relay SCY Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann) 3:32.10 3/19/2023 3:32.19 (2022) 15-18 800 Freestyle Relay LCM Sandpipers of Nevada (Hodges, Grimes, Weinstein, Sims) 7:58.93 4/14/2023 8:01.75 (2014) 400 Medley Relay SCY Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann) 3:32.10 3/19/2023 3:32.19 (2022)

MIXED RELAY U.S. AGE GROUP RECORDS

Age Group Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 10 & Under 200 Freestyle Relay LCM Rockville Montgomery Swim Club (Yun, Nishnianidze, Quach, Sunjaya) 2:07.63 6/4/2023 2:08.52 (2022) 200 Freestyle Relay SCY SwimAtlanta (Wheeler, Bolduc, Klemmer, Kirsling) 1:47.09 12/15/2023 1:49.51 (2020) 200 Medley Relay SCY Schroeder YMCA Swim Team (Carter, Wells, Misany, Smith) 1:51.93 9/22/2023 2:01.64 (2020) 11-12 200 Freestyle Relay LCM Rockville Montgomery Swim Club (Mason, Hooker, Germosen, Fontana) 1:50.48 6/3/2023 1:53.21 (2021) 400 Freestyle Relay LCM North Baltimore Aquatic Club (Morgan, Kulp, Vercollone, Burkhart) 4:08.32 7/8/2023 4:12.73 (2019) 13-14 200 Freestyle Relay LCM Santa Clara Swim Club (Elaydi, Zhou, Wu, Su) 1:42.91 7/15/2023 1:45.94 (2023) 400 Freestyle Relay LCM Santa Clara Swim Club (Elaydi, Zhou, Wu, Su) 3:44.45 7/15/2023 3:46.06 (2023) 200 Medley Relay LCM Santa Clara Swim Club (Zhou, Elaydi, Wu, Su) 1:54.81 7/14/2023 1:55.34 (2022) 400 Medley Relay LCM Santa Clara Swim Club (Zhou, Su, Elaydi, Su) 4:09.21 7/14/2023 4:11.32 (2023) 15-16 200 Freestyle Relay SCY Spartan Aquatic Club (Bao, Roe, Dunagan, Heizer) 1:28.28 3/24/2023 1:28.95 (2021) 17-18 400 Medley Relay SCY SwimAtlanta (Irwin, Christopherson, Kjaerulff, Gilson) 3:28.70 3/11/2023 3:30.15 (2021) 15-18 200 Freestyle Relay LCM Spartan Aquatic Club (Nelson, Roe, Zboran, Heizer) 1:38.67 7/20/2023 1:39.67 (2019)

MEN’S U.S. OPEN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 800 Freestyle LCM Bobby Finke (USA) 7:40.34 7/1/2023 7:43.32 (2022) 1500 Freestyle LCM Bobby Finke (USA) 14:42.81 6/27/2023 14:45.54 (2008) 200 Breaststroke SCY Leon Marchand (FRA) 1:46.91 3/25/2023 1:47.67 (2023) 200 IM SCY Leon Marchand (FRA) 1:36.34 3/23/2023 1:37.69 (2022) 400 IM SCY Leon Marchand (FRA) 3:28.82 3/24/2023 3:31.57 (2023) 200 Freestyle Relay SCY Florida Gators (Liendo, Chaney, Friese, McDuff) 1:13.35 3/23/2023 1:14.08 (2009) 400 Freestyle Relay SCY Florida Gators (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff) 2:44.07 3/25/2023 2:44.31 (2018) 800 Freestyle Relay SCY Texas Longhorns (Hobson, Carrozza, Larson, Foster) 6:03.42 3/22/2023 6:03.89 (2022) 200 Medley Relay SCY NC State Wolfpack (Stokowski, Hunter, Korstanje, Curtiss) 1:20.67 3/22/2023 1:21.13 (2022) 400 Medley Relay SCY Florida Gators (Chaney, Hillis, Liendo, McDuff) 2:58.32 3/24/2023 2:59.22 (2017)

WOMEN’S U.S. OPEN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Abbey Weitzeil (USA) 24.00 7/1/2023 24.08 (2019) 200 Freestyle LCM Summer McIntosh (CAN) 1:54.13 3/3/2023 1:54.40 (2012) 100 Backstroke LCM Regan Smith (USA) 57.71 6/30/2023 57.76 (2022) 200 Backstroke LCM Regan Smith (USA) 2:03.80 6/28/2023 2:04.76 (2023) 50 Butterfly LCM Gretchen Walsh (USA) 25.11 6/28/2023 25.46 (2017) 200 Butterfly LCM Regan Smith (USA) 2:03.87 6/4/2023 2:05.05 (2023) 200 IM LCM Kate Douglass (USA) 2:07.09 7/1/2023 2:07.84 (2022) 50 Freestyle SCY Maggie MacNeil (CAN) 20.79 3/16/2023 20.83 (2023) 50 Freestyle SCY = Gretchen Walsh (USA) 20.79 11/15/2023 20.79 (2023) 1650 Freestyle SCY Katie Ledecky (USA) 15:01.41 3/12/2023 15:03.31 (2017) 100 Backstroke SCY Gretchen Walsh (USA) 48.26 3/17/2023 48.74 (2022) 200 Breaststroke SCY Kate Douglass (USA) 2:01.29 3/18/2023 2:01.43 (2023) 100 Butterfly SCY Kate Douglass (USA) 48.46 3/17/2023 48.84 (2023) 200 Butterfly SCY Regan Smith (USA) 1:48.33 10/21/2023 1:49.51 (2018) 200 IM SCY Kate Douglass (USA) 1:48.37 3/16/2023 1:50.08 (2022) 400 Freestyle Relay SCY Virginia Cavaliers (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh) 3:05.84 3/18/2023 3:06.83 (2022) 200 Medley Relay SCY Virginia Cavaliers (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Cuomo, Douglass) 1:31.51 3/15/2023 1:31.73 (2023)

MEN’S AUSTRALIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Cameron McEvoy 21.06 7/29/2023 21.19 (2009) 800 Freestyle LCM Sam Short 7:37.76 7/26/2023 7:38.65 (2005) 50 Backstroke LCM Isaac Cooper 24.38 3/10/2023 24.44 (2022) 50 Breaststroke LCM Samuel Williamson 26.51 12/1/2023 26.74 (2014) 100 Butterfly LCM Matthew Temple 50.25 12/3/2023 50.45 (2021) 100 Butterfly SCM Matthew Temple 48.62 12/13/2023 49.31 (2016)

WOMEN’S AUSTRALIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 200 Freestyle LCM Mollie O’Callaghan 1:52.85 7/26/2023 1:53.09 (2021) 400 Freestyle LCM Ariarne Titmus 3:55.38 7/23/2023 3:56.40 (2022) 800 Freestyle LCM = Ariarne Titmus 8:13.59 7/29/2023 8:13.59 (2022) 50 Backstroke LCM Kaylee McKeown 26.86 10/20/2023 27.02 (2023) 100 Backstroke LCM Kaylee McKeown 57.33 10/21/2023 57.45 (2021) 200 Backstroke LCM Kaylee McKeown 2:03.14 3/10/2023 2:04.28 (2021) 400 Freestyle Relay LCM Australia (O’Callaghan, Jack, Harris, McKeon) 3:27.96 7/23/2023 3:29.69 (2021) 800 Freestyle Relay LCM Australia (O’Callaghan, Jack, Throssell, Titmus) 7:37.50 7/27/2023 7:39.29 (2022)

MIXED RELAY AUSTRALIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle Relay LCM Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Jack, O’Callaghan) 3:18.83 7/29/2023 3:19.38 (2022)

MEN’S U.S. RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 800 Freestyle LCM Bobby Finke 7:38.67 7/26/2023 7:39.36 (2022) 1500 Freestyle LCM Bobby Finke 14:31.59 7/30/2023 14:36.70 (2022) 200 IM SCY Destin Lasco 1:38.10 3/23/2023 1:38.13 (2018) 800 Freestyle Relay SCY Texas Longhorns (Hobson, Carrozza, Larson, Foster) 6:03.42 3/22/2023 6:03.89 (2022)

WOMEN’S U.S. RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Backstroke LCM Regan Smith 27.1 7/26/2023 27.12 (2022) 50 Butterfly LCM Gretchen Walsh 25.11 6/28/2023 25.38 (2022) 200 Butterfly LCM Regan Smith 2:03.87 6/4/2023 2:04.14 (2009) 50 Freestyle SCY Gretchen Walsh 20.79 11/15/2023 20.83 (2023) 1650 Freestyle SCY Katie Ledecky 15:01.41 3/12/2023 15:03.31 (2017) 100 Backstroke SCY Gretchen Walsh 48.26 3/17/2023 48.74 (2022) 200 Breaststroke SCY Kate Douglass 2:01.29 3/18/2023 2:01.43 (2023) 100 Butterfly SCY Kate Douglass 48.46 3/17/2023 48.84 (2023) 200 Butterfly SCY Regan Smith 1:48.33 10/21/2023 1:49.51 (2018) 200 IM SCY Kate Douglass 1:48.37 3/16/2023 1:50.08 (2022) 400 Freestyle Relay SCY Virginia Cavaliers (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh) 3:05.84 3/18/2023 3:06.83 (2022) 200 Medley Relay SCY Virginia Cavaliers (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Cuomo, Douglass) 1:31.51 3/15/2023 1:31.73 (2023)

MEN’S CHINESE RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 100 Freestyle LCM Pan Zhanle 46.97 9/24/2023 47.22 (2023) 50 Backstroke LCM Xu Jiayu 24.38 9/25/2023 24.41 (2023) 50 Breaststroke LCM Qin Haiyang 26.2 7/25/2023 26.34 (2023) 100 Breaststroke LCM Qin Haiyang 57.69 7/24/2023 57.82 (2023) 200 Breaststroke LCM Qin Haiyang 2:05.48 7/28/2023 2:07.35 (2017) 50 Butterfly LCM Wang Changhao 23.25 3/23/2023 23.36 (2017) 200 Butterfly LCM Chen Juner 1:54.16 5/6/2023 1:54.35 (2008) 200 IM LCM Wang Shun 1:54.62 9/24/2023 1:55.00 (2021) 400 Freestyle Relay LCM China (Pan, Chen, Hong, Wang) 3:10.88 9/27/2023 3:11.38 (2023) 800 Freestyle Relay LCM China (Wang, Niu, Wang, Pan) 7:03.40 9/25/2023 7:04.74 (2013) 400 Medley Relay LCM China (Xu, Qin, Wang, Pan) 3:27.01 9/26/2023 3:29.00 (2023)

WOMEN’S CHINESE RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle LCM = Li Bingjie 4:01.08 5/3/2023 4:01.08 (2021) 800 Freestyle LCM Li Bingjie 8:13.31 7/29/2023 8:14.64 (2009) 50 Breaststroke LCM Tang Qianting 29.92 9/24/2023 30.08 (2023) 50 Butterfly LCM Zhang Yufei 25.05 7/29/2023 25.17 (2023) 400 Freestyle Relay LCM China (Cheng, Yang, Wu, Zhang) 3:32.40 7/23/2023 3:34.76 (2021)

MIXED RELAY CHINESE RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle Relay LCM China (Chen, Lin, Li, Zhang) 3:25.38 8/5/2023 3:26.04 (2019) 400 Medley Relay LCM China (Xu, Qin, Zhang, Yang) 3:37.73 9/27/2023 3:38.41 (2020)

MEN’S FRENCH RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 200 Breaststroke LCM Leon Marchand 2:06.59 6/11/2023 2:08.76 (2022) 50 Butterfly LCM Maxime Grousset 22.72 7/23/2023 22.74 (2023) 100 Butterfly LCM Maxime Grousset 50.14 7/29/2023 50.61 (2023) 200 Butterfly LCM Leon Marchand 1:52.43 7/26/2023 1:53.37 (2022) 200 IM LCM Leon Marchand 1:54.82 7/27/2023 1:55.22 (2022) 400 IM LCM Leon Marchand 4:02.50 7/23/2023 4:04.28 (2022) 200 Backstroke SCM Mewen Tomac 1:48.55 12/10/2023 1:49.21 (2023) 50 Butterfly SCM Maxime Grousset 22.06 12/9/2023 22.09 (2014) 100 Butterfly SCM Maxime Grousset 48.94 12/5/2023 49.24 (2023)

WOMEN’S FRENCH RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 1500 Freestyle LCM Anastasiia Kirpichnikova 15:48.53 7/25/2023 16:00.40 (2023) 100 Backstroke LCM Pauline Mahieu 59.30 7/24/2023 59.50 (2007) 50 Breaststroke LCM Charlotte Bonnet 30.82 6/16/2023 30.96 (2009) 100 Breaststroke LCM Charlotte Bonnet 1:07.54 6/14/2023 1:07.71 (2023) 1500 Freestyle SCM Anastasiia Kirpichnikova 15:20.12 12/8/2023 10/26/2023 200 Breaststroke SCM Charlotte Bonnet 2:20.64 10/28/2023 2:21.34 (2022) 200 IM SCM Charlotte Bonnet 2:06.58 12/9/2023 2:06.70 (2022)

MIXED RELAY FRENCH RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Medley Relay LCM France (Mahieu, Bidard, Huille, Gastaldello) 3:46.07 7/26/2023 3:46.39 (2021) 200 Medley Relay SCM France (Tomac, Manaudou, Gastaldello, Bonnet) 1:37.14 12/10/2023 1:37.75 (2017)

MEN’S BRITISH RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 100 Freestyle LCM Matt Richards 47.45 7/27/2023 47.47 (2023) 50 Freestyle SCM Ben Proud 20.18 12/7/2023 20.40 (2021) 800 Freestyle SCM Kieran Bird 7:36.26 12/8/2023 7:36.47 (2009) 200 Backstroke SCM Luke Greenbank 1:48.53 12/10/2023 1:48.65 (2020) 50 Butterfly SCM Jacob Peters 22.10 12/9/2023 22.18 (2021) 200 IM SCM Duncan Scott 1:50.98 12/8/2023 1:51.53 (2021) 200 Freestyle Relay SCM Great Britain (Proud, Richards, Cohoon, Burras) 1:22.52 12/5/2023 1:24.61 (2019)

WOMEN’S BRITISH RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle Relay LCM Great Britain (Hopkin, Hope, Wood, Anderson) 3:33.90 7/23/2023 3:33.96 (2021) 1500 Freestyle SCM Fleur Lewis 15:46.15 11/17/2023 15:51.74 (2005) 50 Breaststroke SCM Imogen Clark 29.17 12/16/2023 29.30 (2022) 200 Medley Relay SCM Great Britain (Dawson, Clark, MacInnes, Hopkin) 1:44.67 12/7/2023 1:45.65 (2019)

MIXED RELAY BRITISH RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle Relay LCM Great Britain (Richards, Scott, Hopkin, Anderson) 3:21.68 7/29/2023 3:22.07 (2021) 200 Freestyle Relay SCM Great Britain (Proud, Burras, Hopkin, Anderson) 1:27.75 12/9/2023 1:28.64 (2019)

MEN’S CANADIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Backstroke LCM Javier Acevedo 24.90 3/29/2023 24.97 (2022) 50 Butterfly LCM Josh Liendo 23.27 4/2/2023 23.30 (2015) 50 Butterfly LCM = Ilya Kharun 23.27 7/23/2023 23.27 (2023) 50 Butterfly LCM = Ilya Kharun 23.27 7/23/2023 23.27 (2023) 100 Butterfly LCM Josh Liendo 50.34 7/29/2023 50.36 (2023) 200 Butterfly LCM Ilya Kharun 1:53.82 7/26/2023 1:54.28 (2023) 200 IM LCM Finlay Knox 1:57.26 3/30/2023 1:57.50 (2022)

WOMEN’S CANADIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 200 Freestyle LCM Summer McIntosh 1:53.65 7/26/2023 1:53.91 (2023) 400 Freestyle LCM Summer McIntosh 3:56.08 3/28/2023 3:59.32 (2022) 200 Butterfly LCM Summer McIntosh 2:04.06 7/27/2023 2:04.70 (2023) 200 IM LCM Summer McIntosh 2:06.89 3/30/2023 2:08.08 (2023) 400 IM LCM Summer McIntosh 4:25.87 4/1/2023 4:28.61 (2022) 1500 Freestyle SCM Emma Finlin 15:58.93 12/14/2023 16:00.68 (2009) 100 Breaststroke SCM Kelsey Wog 1:04.22 12/8/2023 1:04.28 (2009)

MEN’S TUNISIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle LCM Ahmed Hafnaoui 3:40.70 7/23/2023 3:41.11 (2009) 1500 Freestyle LCM Ahmed Hafnaoui 14:31.54 7/30/2023 14:37.28 (2009)

WOMEN’S TUNISIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 1500 Freestyle LCM Jamila Boulekbech 17:16.49 3/3/2023 17:22.83 (2007)

MEN’S LITHUANIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 1500 Freestyle LCM Dziugas Miskinis 15:21.69 12/15/2023 15:37.91 (2023) 50 Backstroke LCM Mantas Kauspedas 25.07 12/17/2023 25.24 (2009)

WOMEN’S LITHUANIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 100 Freestyle LCM Smilte Plytnykaite 54.74 4/15/2023 54.94 (2013) 50 Breaststroke LCM Ruta Meilutyte 29.16 7/30/2023 29.30 (2023) 200 Breaststroke LCM Kotryna Teterevkova 2:22.86 8/5/2023 2:22.88 (2022) 400 Freestyle Relay LCM Lithuania (Statkevicius, Geriksonaite, Romanovskaja, Plytnykaite) 3:44.01 9/8/2023 3:48.93 (2023) 800 Freestyle Relay LCM Lithuania (Statkevicius, Geriksonaite, Romanovskaja, Plytnykaite) 8:15.92 9/4/2023 8:17.51 (2023) 400 Medley Relay LCM Lithuania (Geriksonaite, Teterevkova, Kerseviciute, Plytnykaite) 4:12.27 3/4/2023 4:12.30 (2009) 200 Freestyle SCM Sylvia Statkevicius 1:57.23 12/15/2023 1:59.07 (2023) 1500 Freestyle SCM Ugne Siautkulyte 17:32.97 12/15/2023 17:41.48 (2022) 400 Freestyle Relay SCM Lithuania (Nainyte, Jurkunaite, Romanovskaja, Visockaite) 3:44.16 12/15/2023 3:45.95 (2022)

MIXED RELAY LITHUANIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Medley Relay SCM Siauliu Delfinas (Pociute, Trucinskaite, Zlionis, Rapsys) 3:52.51 12/14/2023 3:52.88 (2021)

MEN’S SWEDISH RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 800 Freestyle SCM Victor Johansson 7:33.01 11/5/2023 7:44.50 (2017) 50 Backstroke SCM Bjorn Seeliger 23.17 11/26/2023 23.69 (2021) 100 Backstroke SCM Bjorn Seeliger 51.21 11/25/2023 51.35 (2009) 200 Backstroke SCM Samuel Tornqvist 1:53.24 12/9/2023 1:54.15 (2023) 50 Butterfly SCM Oskar Hoff 22.58 12/8/2023 22.87 (2022)

WOMEN’S SWEDISH RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Sarah Sjostrom 23.61 11/29/2023 23.67 (2017) 50 Breaststroke SCM Sophie Hansson 29.53 11/18/2023 29.55 (2021)

MIXED RELAY SWEDISH MIXED RELAY RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Medley Relay LCM Sweden (Rosvall, Persson, Hansson, Seeliger) 3:45.85 7/26/2023 3:47.98 (2021)

MEN’S ITALIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Butterfly LCM Thomas Ceccon 22.68 7/24/2023 22.79 (2022) 200 IM LCM Alberto Razzetti 1:56.21 11/28/2023 1:57.13 (2021) 400 IM LCM Alberto Razzetti 4:09.29 11/30/2023 4:09.88 (2007) 100 Freestyle SCM Alessandro Miressi 45.51 12/10/2023 45.57 (2021) 200 Backstroke SCM Lorenzo Mora 1:48.43 12/10/2023 1:48.45 (2022) 400 IM SCM Alberto Razzetti 3:57.01 12/10/2023 3:59.57 (2021)

WOMEN’S ITALIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 200 IM LCM Sara Franceschi 2:09.30 6/25/2023 2:10.05 (2023) 200 Medley Relay SCM Italy (Cocconcelli, Pilato, Di Pietro, Nocentini) 1:43.97 12/7/2023 1:44.46 (2021)

MIXED RELAY ITALIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 200 Freestyle Relay SCM Italy (Miressi, Zazzeri, Nocentini, Di Pietro) 1:28.28 12/9/2023 1:29.22 (2014)

MEN’S SOUTH AFRICAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 100 Backstroke LCM Pieter Coetze 52.78 4/12/2023 52.95 (2022)

WOMEN’S SOUTH AFRICAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Backstroke LCM Olivia Nel 28.39 4/13/2023 28.55 (2009) 50 Butterfly LCM Erin Gallagher 25.66 8/2/2023 26.05 (2022) 100 Butterfly LCM Erin Gallagher 57.64 8/5/2023 57.67 (2019) 200 IM LCM Rebecca Meder 2:10.95 7/23/2023 2:11.39 (2023)

MIXED RELAY SOUTH AFRICAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle Relay LCM South Africa (Jimmie, Canny, Schoeman, Meder) 3:30.16 7/29/2023 3:31.24 (2019)

MEN’S HUNGARIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 100 Backstroke LCM Hubert Kos 53.12 7/24/2023 53.40 (2012) 200 Backstroke LCM Hubert Kos 1:54.14 7/28/2023 1:55.58 (2017) 100 Freestyle SCM Nandor Nemeth 46.08 12/10/2023 46.31 (2021) 800 Freestyle SCM Zalan Sarkany 7:34.41 11/4/2023 7:39.21 (2022) 1500 Freestyle SCM David Betlehem 14:23.27 11/1/2023 14:28.36 (2014)

WOMEN’S HUNGARIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Petra Senanszky 24.81 5/21/2023 24.89 (2014) 1500 Freestyle SCM Ajna Kesely 15:51.34 12/8/2023 15:55.69 (2021) 200 Freestyle Relay SCM Hungary (Senanszky, Ugrai, Komoroczy, Padar)) 1:38.49 12/5/2023 1:39.91 (2017)

MIXED RELAY HUNGARIAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 200 Freestyle Relay SCM Hungary (Szabo, Jaszo, Senanszky, Ugrai) 1:30.24 12/9/2023 1:31.03 (2018)

MEN’S DUTCH RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 100 Butterfly LCM Nyls Korstanje 50.78 7/28/2023 51.41 (2022) 400 IM SCM Thomas Jensen 4:05.41 12/16/2023 4:05.41 (1997)

WOMEN’S DUTCH RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 100 Breaststroke LCM Tes Schouten 1:05.71 4/9/2023 1:05.92 (2023) 200 Breaststroke LCM Tes Schouten 2:21.52 10/20/2023 2:21.63 (2023) 200 IM LCM Marrit Steenbergen 2:09.16 4/8/2023 2:09.99 (2023) 200 Breaststroke SCM Tes Schouten 2:16.09 12/8/2023 2:16.98 (2023)

MEN’S HONG KONG RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Ian Ho 21.86 4/16/2023 21.97 (2021) 100 Breaststroke LCM Adam Mak 1:01.28 11/1/2023 1:01.91 (2018) 200 Breaststroke LCM Adam Mak 2:11.29 11/2/2023 2:11.31 (2023) 400 IM LCM Peter Whittington 4:26.54 4/8/2023 4:26.78 (2021) 400 Medley Relay LCM Hong Kong (Kwan, Wong, Cheuk Yin, Mingo Ho) 3:42.40 9/26/2023 3:44.16 (2018) 400 Freestyle SCM Cheuk Ming Ho 3:46.12 9/10/2023 3:47.51 (2021) 400 IM SCM Peter Whittington 4:15.24 5/27/2023 4:18.92 (2018)

WOMEN’S HONG KONG RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Siobhan Haughey 24.30 10/20/2023 24.34 (2023) 100 Freestyle LCM Siobhan Haughey 52.02 10/8/2023 52.17 (2023) 400 Freestyle LCM Siobhan Haughey 4:05.30 10/6/2023 4:05.84 (2023) 50 Breaststroke LCM Siobhan Haughey 30.36 9/24/2023 30.46 (2023) 50 Breaststroke LCM = Siobhan Haughey 30.36 10/15/2023 30.36 (2023) 100 Breaststroke LCM Siobhan Haughey 1:06.05 12/1/2023 1:07.69 (2016) 50 Butterfly LCM Tam Hoi Lam 26.55 4/16/2023 26.66 (2009) 100 Butterfly LCM Siobhan Haughey 58.12 4/15/2023 58.24 (2009) 200 Butterfly LCM Mok Sze Ki 2:13.06 8/20/2023 2:13.91 (2009) 400 Freestyle Relay LCM Hong Kong (Cheng, Haughey, Hoi Lam, Au) 3:39.10 9/24/2023 3:39.94 (2014) 800 Freestyle Relay LCM Hong Kong (Cheng, Haughey, Cheng, Au) 8:02.42 9/28/2023 8:04.55 (2014) 400 Medley Relay LCM Hong Kong (Au, Haughey, Kan, Hoi Lam) 4:01.72 9/29/2023 4:01.77 (2021) 200 Backstroke SCM Cheung Sum Yue 2:06.65 5/27/2023 2:06.93 (2016)

MEN’S POLISH RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Backstroke LCM = Ksawery Masiuk 24.44 2/26/2023 24.44 (2022) 100 Breaststroke LCM Jan Kalusowski 59.86 8/2/2023 1:00.24 (2016) 100 Breaststroke SCM Jan Kalusowski 57.72 10/28/2023 57.80 (2021)

WOMEN’S POLISH RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 200 Backstroke LCM Laura Bernat 2:08.96 7/28/2023 2:09.08 (2023) 50 Breaststroke LCM Dominika Sztandera 30.59 7/29/2023 30.67 (2023) 100 Breaststroke LCM Dominika Sztandera 1:06.42 7/24/2023 1:07.10 (2023) 400 Medley Relay LCM Poland (Piskorska, Sztandera, Peda, Fiedkiewicz) 4:00.23 7/30/2023 4:02.53 (2022) 50 Breaststroke SCM Dominika Sztandera 29.40 10/27/2023 29.82 (2017)

MEN’S PORTUGUESE RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Diogo Ribeiro 21.87 3/30/2023 21.90 (2022) 100 Freestyle LCM Diogo Ribeiro 47.98 3/31/2023 48.01 (2023) 50 Backstroke LCM = Joao Costa 25.28 7/29/2023 25.28 (2021) 100 Backstroke LCM Joao Costa 53.71 7/24/2023 53.87 (2022) 50 Butterfly LCM Diogo Ribeiro 22.8 7/24/2023 22.96 (2022) 100 Butterfly LCM Diogo Ribeiro 51.45 4/1/2023 51.61 (2022) 400 Medley Relay LCM Portugal (Costa, Lopes, Ribeiro, Nascimento) 3:35.63 7/30/2023 3:37.50 (2022) 100 Freestyle SCM Diogo Ribeiro 46.61 12/10/2023 46.65 (2022) 50 Butterfly SCM Diogo Ribeiro 22.71 12/8/2023 22.95 (2023) 100 Butterfly SCM Diogo Ribeiro 51.00 12/21/2023 51.01 (2023) 200 Medley Relay SCM Portugal (Costa, Lopes, Ribeiro, Nascimento) 1:33.82 12/6/2023 1:34.99 (2023)

WOMEN’S PORTUGUESE RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Ana Rodrigues 25.25 3/30/2023 25.56 (2019) 100 Freestyle LCM Francisca Martins 56.21 7/28/2023 56.25 (2023) 200 Freestyle LCM Francisca Martins 1:58.55 5/13/2023 2:00.05 (2023) 400 Freestyle LCM Francisca Martins 4:08.77 5/14/2023 4:09.49 (2018) 100 Backstroke LCM Camila Rebelo 1:00.52 8/4/2023 1:00.66 (2022) 200 Backstroke LCM Camila Rebelo 2:09.84 3/31/2023 2:10.41 (2022) 50 Breaststroke LCM Ana Rodrigues 30.73 6/10/2023 30.96 (2023) 100 Breaststroke LCM Ana Rodrigues 1:08.22 6/11/2023 1:08.29 (2022) 400 Medley Relay LCM Portugal (Rebelo, Rodrigues, Cunha, Martins) 4:07.09 12/16/2023 4:07.57 (2022) 200 Freestyle SCM Francisca Martins 1:56.81 12/9/2023 1:56.94 (2023) 400 Freestyle SCM Francisca Martins 4:04.57 12/10/2023 4:04.61 (2017) 100 Backstroke SCM Camila Rebelo 58.14 12/8/2023 58.39 (2021) 200 Backstroke SCM Camila Rebelo 2:04.39 12/7/2023 2:05.44 (2023) 50 Butterfly SCM Ana Guedes 26.12 4/23/2023 26.31 (2022) 100 Butterfly SCM Mariana Cunha 58.01 4/22/2023 58.31 (2010) 200 Freestyle Relay SCM Portugal (Guedes, Cunha, Martins, Rebelo) 1:41.99 12/5/2023 1:43.49 (2009)

MIXED RELAY PORTUGUESE RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Medley Relay LCM Louzan Natacao (Rebelo, Lopes, Henriques, Costa) 3:58.56 4/1/2023 4:01.14 (2015) 200 Freestyle Relay SCM Portugal (Ribeiro, Nascimento, Cunha, Martins) 1:34.86 12/9/2023 N/A 200 Medley Relay SCM Portugal (Rebelo, Lopes, Guedes, Nascimento) 1:42.17 12/10/2023 1:47.18 (2015)

MEN’S JAPANESE RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 100 Freestyle LCM Katsuhiro Matsumoto 47.85 4/6/2023 47.87 (2018) 50 Butterfly LCM Takeshi Kawamoto 23.13 4/4/2023 23.17 (2022)

WOMEN’S JAPANESE RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Breaststroke LCM Satomi Suzuki 30.10 10/8/2023 30.14 (2022)

MEN’S GERMAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 800 Freestyle LCM Lukas Martens 7:39.48 7/26/2023 7:39.63 (2022) 1500 Freestyle LCM Florian Wellbrock 14:34.89 4/21/2023 14:36.15 (2018) 50 Breaststroke LCM Melvin Imoudou 26.79 7/9/2023 26.83 (2009) 50 Breaststroke LCM = Melvin Imoudou 26.79 7/9/2023 26.79 (2023) 100 Breaststroke LCM Lucas Matzerath 58.74 12/23/2023 58.95 (2021) 50 Butterfly LCM = Lucas Armbruster 23.02 4/15/2023 23.02 (2013)

WOMEN’S GERMAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle LCM Isabel Gose 4:03.02 7/23/2023 4:03.21 (2021) 100 Butterfly LCM Angelina Kohler 57.05 7/23/2023 57.22 (2023) 100 Butterfly LCM = Angelina Kohler 57.05 7/24/2023 57.05 (2023) 100 Butterfly SCM Angelina Kohler 55.50 12/9/2023 55.76 (2023)

MEN’S NEW ZEALAND RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Michael Pickett 22.11 4/5/2023 22.25 (2023) 50 Freestyle LCM = Taiko Torepe-Ormsby 22.11 8/5/2023 22.11 (2023) 100 Freestyle LCM Cameron Gray 48.29 4/1/2023 48.79 (2022) 50 Backstroke SCM Andrew Jeffcoat 22.99 8/11/2023 23.46 (2020) 100 Backstroke SCM Andrew Jeffcoat 50.83 8/9/2023 51.02 (2020) 200 Freestyle Relay SCM Club 37 (Swift, Pickett, Dell, Jeffcoat) 1:25.98 8/10/2023 1:26.59 (2022) 200 Medley Relay SCM Club 37 (Jeffcoat, Pickett, Swift, Pickett) 1:34.77 8/11/2023 1:34.86 (2022)

WOMEN’S NEW ZEALAND RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 200 Freestyle LCM Erika Fairweather 1:55.44 4/2/2023 1:55.63 (2023) 400 Freestyle LCM Erika Fairweather 3:59.59 7/23/2023 4:00.62 (2023) 50 Breaststroke LCM Monique Wieruszowski 30.42 12/15/2023 30.67 (2023) 100 Breaststroke LCM Monique Wieruszowski 1:08.68 11/11/2023 1:08.72 (2023) 200 Breaststroke LCM Brearna Crawford 2:29.09 11/18/2023 2:29.73 (2016) 50 Butterfly LCM Hazel Ouwehand 26.12 4/2/2023 26.24 (2022) 100 Freestyle SCM Laticia-Leigh Transom 53.13 8/12/2023 53.57 (2009) 200 Freestyle SCM Erika Fairweather 1:53.07 8/9/2023 1:54.24 (2022) 100 Backstroke SCM Helena Gasson 57.68 7/8/2023 57.85 (2021) 200 Medley Relay SCM Coast (Martin, Smith, Gasson, Pedersen) 1:50.03 8/11/2023 N/A

MIXED RELAY NEW ZEALAND RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Medley Relay LCM New Zealand (Gasson, Gilbert, Ouwehand, Swift) 3:49.26 7/26/2023 3:53.36 (2023)

MEN’S SOUTH KOREAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Ji Yuchan 21.72 9/25/2023 22.16 (2020) 200 Freestyle LCM Hwang Sunwoo 1:44.40 9/27/2023 1:44.42 (2023) 800 Freestyle LCM Kim Woomin 7:46.03 9/28/2023 7:47.69 (2023) 200 Backstroke LCM Lee Juho 1:56.05 11/24/2023 1:56.77 (2021) 50 Breaststroke LCM Choi Dongyeol 26.93 9/29/2023 27.09 (2021) 100 Breaststroke LCM Choi Dongyeol 59.28 9/25/2023 59.59 (2023) 50 Butterfly LCM Baek Inchul 23.15 10/14/2023 23.50 (2023) 100 Butterfly LCM Yang Jaehoon 51.85 10/18/2023 51.99 (2022) 400 Freestyle Relay LCM South Korea (Ji, Lee, Kim, Hwang) 3:12.96 9/28/2023 3:15.39 (2022) 800 Freestyle Relay LCM South Korea (Yang, Lee, Kim, Hwang) 7:01.73 9/25/2023 7:04.07 (2023) 400 Medley Relay LCM South Korea (Lee, Choi, Kim, Hwang) 3:32.05 9/26/2023 3:34.25 (2023)

WOMEN’S SOUTH KOREAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 50 Freestyle LCM Hur Yeonkyung 24.97 10/15/2023 25.08 (2019) 100 Freestyle LCM Hur Yeonkyung 54.49 11/25/2023 54.70 (2023) 100 Backstroke LCM = Lee Eunji 1:00.03 9/27/2023 1:00.03 (2021) 800 Freestyle Relay LCM South Korea (Kim, Hur, Park, Han) 8:00.11 9/28/2023 8:04.24 (2019) 400 Medley Relay LCM South Korea (Lee, Ko, Kim, Hur) 4:00.13 9/29/2023 4:03.38 (2019)

MIXED RELAY SOUTH KOREAN RECORDS

Event Swimmer/Team Record Date Old Record 400 Freestyle Relay LCM South Korea (Ji, Yang, Hur, Jeong) 3:27.99 7/29/2023 3:29.35 (2022) 400 Medley Relay LCM South Korea (Lee, Choi, Kim, Hwang) 3:46.78 9/27/2023 3:47.09 (2023)

MEN’S SWISS RECORDS