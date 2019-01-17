Swedish National Champ Oskar Hoff Makes Commitment to Tennessee

Landskrona, Sweden’s Oskar Hoff has signed an NLI to swim for the University of Tennessee. He will join Scott Scanlon, Sean Hogan, and Spencer Tussing in Knoxville next fall.

“I’m looking forward to continue my academic and swim career at the University of Tennessee. I chose Tennessee because of the phenomenal facilities, academics and coaches. The team is on the rise and I can’t wait to be a part of it!

“Go Vols!🍊”

Hoff is a member of the Swedish National Team. He trains year-round with Landskrona Simsällskap. A butterfly specialist, he won the 100 fly at the 2017 Swedish Short Course (25m) National Championships going 52.93 (47.68 converted). He was also silver medalist in the 50 fly (23.93, or 21.55 converted) and a bronze medalist in the 4×5100 free (which he led off in a PB of 50.75). At this year’s version of the same meet he went PBs in the 50 free leading off the 4×50 free (23.08) and the 200 free. At Swedish Long Course Nationals this summer, he was runner-up in the 100 fly, 6th in the 50 fly and 14th in prelims of the 200 fly, earning lifetime bests in the 100/200 fly. Hoff competed at the 2017 Nordic Championships where he won the 50m fly.

Hoff’s best converted 100 fly would have made the C final at 2018 SEC Championships. The Vols scored once each in the A, B, and C finals of that event, with only Braga Verhage, now a junior, back again this year (Ryan Coetzee and Austin Hirstein were seniors). It took 1:46.14 to get a second swim in the 200 fly, 20.03 in the 50 free, and 44.29 in the 100 free. He’ll have an excellent training group waiting for him in Knoxville with current freshmen Luke Brice, Nolan Briggs, Patrick Townsend, and Eien McGee, sophomores Verhage and Lucas Mills, and junior Gleb Ionichev.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 fly – 25.05 (21.93)

100 fly – 54.52 (47.85)

200 fly – 2:07.40 (1:52.25)

Top SCM times (converted to SCY):

50 fly – 23.89 (21.52)

100 fly – 52.93 (47.68)

50 free – 23.08 (20.79)

100 free – 50.75 (45.72)

200 free – 1:49.81 (1:38.92)