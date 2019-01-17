Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

US Paralympics Names 48 Swimmers to 2019 National Team

The US Paralympic Committee announced the 48-swimmer 2019 U.S. National Team Wednesday, featuring 35 women and 13 men.

The roster includes 21 Olympians who have racked up 62 Paralympic medals in all.

“With the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 right around the corner, this will be a very important season for Team USA,” said Queenie Nichols, director of U.S. Paralympics Swimming, in a press release. “The 48 athletes named to the national team have all worked very hard to make it this far, but there is plenty of work to be done as we gear up for Tokyo.”

The team has four subdivisions: the Elite A Team, A Team, B Team, and C Team. Headlining the Elite A Team are 23-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long and reigning 100 back world champion Robert Griswold, the only male swimmer named to the Elite Team. Rounding out the Elite Team is two-time Paralympian McKenzie Coan, 2017 Worlds medalist Julia Gaffney, two-time Paralympian Becca Myers, and 2017 Worlds finalist Leanne Smith.

See the full roster below (* denotes US Paralympian).

2019 US Para Swimming National Team

National Team Hometown Classification
Elite A Team
*McKenzie Coan Clarkesville, Ga. S7/SB6/SM7
Julia Gaffney Mayflower, Ark. S7/SB6/SM7
*Robert Griswold Freehold, N.J. S8/SB7/SM8
*Jessica Long Baltimore, Md. S8/SB7/SM8
*Becca Meyers Timonium, Md. S12/SB12/SM12
Leanne Smith Salem, Mass. S3/SB3/SM3
A Team
*Evan Austin Terre Haute, Ind. S7/SB6/SM7
Ahalya Lettenberger Glen Ellyn, Ill. S7/SB6/SM7
Makayla Nietzel Crystal Lake, Ill. S13/SB13/SM13
Gia Pergolini Roswell, Ga. S13/SB13/SM13
*Martha Ruether Allegany, N.Y. S13/SB13/SM13
*Colleen Young St. Louis, Mo. S13/SB13/SM13
B Team
*Hannah Aspden Raleigh, N.C. S9/SB8/SM9
*Cailin Currie Danvers, Mass. S13/SB13/SM13
*Tharon Drake Hobbs, N.M. S11/SB11/SM11
*McClain Hermes Dacula, Ga. S11/SB11/SM11
*Sophia Herzog Fairplay, Colo. S6/SB6/SM6
Mikaela Jenkins Evansville, Ind. S10/SB9/SM10
*Cortney Jordan Henderson, Nev. S7/SB7/SM7
*Michelle Konkoly Eagleville, Pa. S10/SB9/SM10
Lawrence Sapp Waldorf, Md. S14/SB14/SM14
*Lizzi Smith Muncie, Ind. S9/SB9/SM9
C Team
Hallie Anderson O’Fallon, Mo. S10/SB9/SM10
Isabella Blanchard Ramsey, Minn. S9/SB9/SM9
*Leslie Cichocki Palos Hills, Ill. S14/SB14/SM14
Alyssia Crook Allendale, Mich. S9/SB8/SM9
David Gelfand Weston, Conn. S9/SB8/SM9
*Alyssa Gialamas Naperville, Ill. S5/SB4/SM5
Connor Gioffreda Timonium, Md. S6/SB6/SM6
Jamal Hill Inglewood, Calif. S9/SB8/SM9
*Elizabeth Marks Prescott Valley, Ariz. S8/SB7/SM8
*Letticia Martinez Las Cruces, N.M. S11/SB11/SM11
Ross Minor St. Augustine, Fla. S11/SB11/SM11
Elise Morley Norton, Mass. S9/SB9/SM9
Anastasia Pagonis Garden City, N.J. S12/SB12/SM12
Amanda Palyo Castle Pines, Colo. S9/SB9/SM9
Joseph Peppersack Hopewell, Va. S8/SB7/SM8
Jonathan Pierce Torrance, Calif. S14/SB14/SM14
Carson Sanocki Charlotte, N.C. S13/SB13/SM13
Summer Schmit Stillwater, Minn. S9/SB9/SM9
Zachary Shattuck Mt. Airy, Md. S6/SB6/SM6
Aspen Shelton Willow Park, Texas S12/SB12/SM12
*Natalie Sims Minneapolis, Minn. S9/SB9/SM9
Liam Smith Rockford, Mich. S6/SB6/SM6
Morgan Stickney Bedford, N.H. S10/SB9/SM10
Samantha Tubbs King George, Va. S9/SB9/SM9
*Mallory Weggemann Eagan, Minn. S8/SB7/SM8
MeiMei White Orlando, Fla. S9/SB8/SM9

