US Paralympics Names 48 Swimmers to 2019 National Team

The US Paralympic Committee announced the 48-swimmer 2019 U.S. National Team Wednesday, featuring 35 women and 13 men.

The roster includes 21 Olympians who have racked up 62 Paralympic medals in all.

“With the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 right around the corner, this will be a very important season for Team USA,” said Queenie Nichols, director of U.S. Paralympics Swimming, in a press release. “The 48 athletes named to the national team have all worked very hard to make it this far, but there is plenty of work to be done as we gear up for Tokyo.”

The team has four subdivisions: the Elite A Team, A Team, B Team, and C Team. Headlining the Elite A Team are 23-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long and reigning 100 back world champion Robert Griswold, the only male swimmer named to the Elite Team. Rounding out the Elite Team is two-time Paralympian McKenzie Coan, 2017 Worlds medalist Julia Gaffney, two-time Paralympian Becca Myers, and 2017 Worlds finalist Leanne Smith.

See the full roster below (* denotes US Paralympian).

2019 US Para Swimming National Team