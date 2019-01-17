Tusup Leaves Swimming To Tackle ‘Crazy Goal’ Of Professional Golfer

Hungary’s Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu and coach/husband Shane Tusup announced in December of 2017 that their relationship had hit a “difficult time,” and wound up ultimately announcing their split, both personally and professionally in May of last year.

Since then, Hosszu has continued racing under Swiss coach Árpád Petrov, while Tusup has remained relatively quiet and off the media grid.

That changed this morning, however as the 30-year-old announced via social media that he would be tackling a new endeavor as a professional golfer in the World Long Drive Association.

“The only problem is that with all the unbelievable success I have experienced over the last 6 years, I am not sure the sport of swimming can offer me the type of all-consuming adventure I need to continue growing personally and professionally. I have accomplished everything a coach can accomplish with an individual athlete, and the idea of spending the rest of my career chasing the same previous accomplishments, just add another tally mark, simply doesn’t inspire me,” Tusup stated in a letter addressed to ‘fans.’

“With that being said, I have decided to take on the crazy, nearly impossible goal of winning a World Championship title as a Professional Golfer in the World Long Drive Association,” said Tusup, despite the fact he admittedly had never picked up a golf club in his left until this past August.

Tusup, like Hosszu, swam collegiately at USC, though not to the same level of success. His best finish at the Pac-10 Championships came in 2010 as a redshirt junior, when he finished 14th in the 100 yard backstroke (49.85). He majored in human performance at USC.

No additional details were revealed in terms of where Tusup will be based, who will be guiding his efforts, etc. However, the former Hungarian Coach of the Year has made it clear he is leaving the sport of swimming, at least for the time being.