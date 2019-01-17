Shannon Feran Signs NLI with In-state Colorado Mesa

Shannon Feran from Broomfield, Colorado signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for Colorado Mesa University in the fall of 2019. She will join Alexa Warner, Emily Abernathy, Jordan Smith, Caroline Perry, and Sarah Mundy in the class of 2023.

Feran is a senior at Legacy High School, where she holds several team records and has been named to the all-conference team. At the CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships, she came in 14th in the 200 free (1:57.10) and 14th in the 100 fly (58.88), anchored the Legacy 200 free relay to 15th place (24.88), and contributed a leg (54.49) to the 11th-place 400 free relay.

In club swimming Feran represents Front Range Barracudas. She had a strong long course season last summer, culminating in PBs of 27.84/ 59.60/ 2:09.28 in the LCM 50/100/200 freestyle events which she achieved at the 2018 Western Zone Senior Championships. She finaled in all three events. Feran kicked off the current short course season at Colorado Swimming’s Pioneer Open, where she lowered her PBs in the 50/100 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.45

100 free – 52.84

200 free – 1:55.24

The Mavericks have a young sprint squad, led by junior Sam White and composed of freshmen Logan Anderson and Abbey Desmet and sophomores Sierra Fobord, Natalie Saul and Noel Scott. Fobord was an A-finalist in the 50/100/200 free events at 2018 RMAC Championships. She was joined by White in the 50, by Scott in the 100, and by junior Maddie McClain, also from Broomfield, in the 200. Feran would have scored in the B finals of the 50/100/200 at conference.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Colorado Mesa University. I would like to thank my club coach Andrew Brand of the Front Range Barracudas for helping me achieve my swimming goals. CMU in beautiful Grand Junction Colorado has one of the best swim facilities in the West. I loved the amazing team spirit and can’t wait to contribute to one of the top D2 schools in the country! Go MAVS!”

Early signing alert!Congrats to LHS Senior, Shannon Feran who is signing early this Wed. She will sign to swim at CO Mesa University where she plans to major in Early Childhood Ed. ⁦@legacyhsstugo ⁦@BoCoPreps⁩ @CoachKRider ⁦@LegacyHighSB @skoboltz2019 pic.twitter.com/R5aPjyoSYB — LHS_Lightning Athletics (@LightningLhs) November 11, 2018