Anthony Ervin to Attend Dartmouth Business Program in Lead-Up to 2020

Anthony Ervin doesn’t know exactly what the next 18 months hold for him in terms of swimming, but he’ll be getting some training for the business world.

The Olympic gold medalist told USA Swimming’s Mike Watkins that he will begin Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business General Management Program in this spring in an effort to “augment [himself] with additional professional skills” to complement his swimming expertise. Ervin’s agent declined comment about where he’ll be training during that period.

Beyond Dartmouth, his training plans are up in the air. Ervin maintains, like he said last summer, that he will be at the 2020 Olympic Trials in Omaha – but his path to getting there will be fittingly unique. He did say in July that he planned to keep San Diego and longtime coach David Marsh as his home base, remaining within “striking distance” of the area.

Ervin, 37 years old and a Cal graduate, is currently training with the University of Hawaii through January (his agent told SwimSwam he’s joined them for training camp for the past few years), but hasn’t logged many hours in the pool until recently.

“I’ve been running, cycling and occasionally weight lifting,” he told Watkins. “The plan is to compete for USA Swimming, USMS, abroad, even a triathlon or two with USA Triathlon.”

In addition to his schooling and swimming endeavors, Ervin said he is working on a book with Paralympian Brad Snyder about “Olympic life and victory;” the duo has also teased a podcast, the Five Rings Project, set to be released in early 2020. The book will be Ervin’s second in addition to his memoir written with Constantine Markides, Chasing Water.

Other than those projects, and spending time with his toddler-aged daughter, Ervin revealed little about his future plans.

“Beyond the summer and moving into fall – my forecast isn’t well formed to specifics other than Omaha in 2020. All Tokyo 2020 plans are clandestine.”