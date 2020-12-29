SURGE Strength – How We Can Help Your Dryland Training

SURGE Strength is on a mission to raise the standard in dryland training. We love swimming and we’re experts in dryland. And we are here to help you!

FREE Dryland 101 Courses

SURGE Strength Academy

In the SURGE Strength Academy you'll have a number of Dryland 101 Courses

Some of our most popular Dryland 101 Courses are:

Core Training

Building the Pull-up

Writing Workouts

Newest Dryland 101 Course – Dryland At Home

Our newest Dryland 101 Course that we created by popular demand is “Dryland At Home.”

Unfortunately many swimmers and still out of the water and they, along with their swim coaches, are trying to do the best they can. Often times this means dryland training at home.

This new Dryland 101 Course covers the most important things you can be doing with little or no equipment needed.

NEW – AT HOME DRYLAND WORKOUT

SURGE Strength on Instagram

@surge.strength

We regularly post dryland exercises and other educational material about dryland training.

Recently we’ve started a regular “Technique Tuesday” that you can participate in and show off your dryland training technique! No matter where you are on your dryland journey we’re here to encourage and help you get better and swim faster as a result.

SURGE Strength Podcast

the SURGE Strength Podcast is a "must subscribe." With new episodes each Thursday you'll hear content great educational content all about dryland training.

Subscribe on all major podcast platforms:

SURGE Strength YouTube Channel

SURGE Strength YouTube Channel

We’re constantly uploading dryland exercises that we’re programming for all the swimmers and swim teams we’re helping.

Articles by Chris Ritter on SwimSwam.com

We’re constantly publishing new articles on SwimSwam. If you’ve missed some you can always go to our SwimSwam hub and see which articles you’ve missed.

Some of our most recent SwimSwam Articles include:

Read all articles by Chris Ritter on SwimSwam.com

SURGE Strength on the SwimSwam Podcast

In addition to articles we’ve had the pleasure of being on the SwimSwam Podcast multiple times with host Gold Medal Mel Stewart. Here’s the last few interviews if you missed them:





Start a Custom Dryland Program with a Dryland Certified Coach

Delivering online dryland programs to swimmers and coaches is how SURGE Strength started in the first place. We’ve been doing it now for over a decade and our ability to deliver not only a great experience but results is only getting better.

(And if you'd like to help others with their dryland training we're always looking for more Dryland Certified Coaches to join us. Apply to Join RITTER as a Dryland Certified Coach)

Become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC)

Becoming SSDC is the pinnacle of what we offer when it comes to dryland education. For the first time, swim coaches can work through a formal education process surrounding all aspects of dryland and strength training for their swimmers.

After enrolling and passing the exam, swim coaches will be able to identify themselves as SSDC. This credential demonstrates to others that they understand the principles of a sound dryland program and can, therefore, lead their swimmers through a successful dryland training program.

The curriculum of the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification is designed to provide a foundational understanding of athletic development and strength training principles, as it specifically relates to swimmers and improved performance.

The SURGE Strength Dryland Certification is an on-demand, self-paced, video-based learning experience. This isn’t just another certification where you read through a binder and mail it in. We take great pride in raising the industry standard for dryland training, education, and now certification. This curriculum and exam standard will continue that tradition.

Once certified (SSDC), you’ll retain access to the curriculum as well as opportunities to continue your dryland education through the Graduate Level of the SURGE Strength Academy (admission is only extended to those that are SSDC).

The SURGE Strength Dryland Certification is delivered, consumed, and tested 100% online, so coaches worldwide can learn more to help their swimmers through dryland training.

