SSPC: Dean Farris, Harvard Coaches Break Down Ivy League Training, Tradition

We sat down with Swimming’s favorite Harvard swimmer, Dean Farris, along with the head and associate head coaches of the Harvard Men’s swim team, Kevin Tyrrell and Sam Pitter. We started the conversation by getting a good look into what training has been like for the Harvard men this semester, which is very different than a lot of other college programs we’ve talked to.

I think one of the most exciting parts about the Harvard swimming tradition is the HYP (Harvard-Yale-Princeton) tri-meet at the end of January, effectively the start of the 6-week taper for Ivy League Championships and NCAAs. Dean, Kevin, and Sam all give their take on what makes HYP such a fun and exhilarating event.

