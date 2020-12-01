SURGE Strength’s Technique Tuesday on Instagram: a “Must Follow”

The SURGE Strength Technique Tuesday is here!

SURGE Strength presents: Dryland Certified Technique Tuesday 💪⁠

Exclusively for those following @surge.strength on Instagram

This is a regular opportunity for you to not only learn more about different dryland technique movements and how to better coach them. But we’ll be featuring selected athletes each time for a case study breakdown of their dryland technique even more.

We get tons of questions every day about dryland technique. And since SURGE Strength’s mission is to raise the standard of dryland training through knowledge, it only seems right that we share. ⁠

⁠

How the SURGE Strength Technique Tuesday Works

Beginning today, twice a month, we’re going to be posting a case study of a movement or exercise. We’ll talk about what you should be looking for as a coach while teaching the movement, and give 3-5 standards for how to make the exercise SURGE Strength Dryland Certified. ⁠

And WHO will we be analyzing? YOU of course! ⁠

On the weeks we aren’t analyzing a case, we’ll be releasing which movement is up next. Then, we’ll ask you, our coaches and athletes, to send in videos of yourself practicing the movement. We’ll pick one submission to post and analyze. ⁠

⁠

This initiative isn’t just about “being the best right now.” This is about our community of coaches and athletes. This is about normalizing trying. And knowing dryland technique may not be perfect the first time. This is about celebrating small steps in getting better. This is about building better athletes and to generate faster swimmers. ⁠

So… what’s next?

This month we’ll be analyzing the brace movements. Be sure to follow @surge.strength on Instagram.

Learn more about dryland technique, join in the process with others, and submit your videos to SURGE Strength!

JOIN OTHERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD THAT ARE

BECOMING SURGE STRENGTH DRYLAND CERTIFIED (SSDC)

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES TO GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs, and coaching education.