In recent decades, Dryland Training for Swimmers has become acknowledged as more and more crucial for an athlete’s success. But in the last few months, it’s become not only critical but the only way to continue to train and get better in a COVID-19 world.

While it’s now more accepted that dryland training can be a critical piece in any swimmer’s program, there remains a lot of misinformation about dryland training that’s unfortunately widely accepted in some circles.

At RITTER Sports Performance we’ve been building remote dryland workouts for swimmers and swim teams, via app, for over a decade. But we knew that just sending programs wasn’t going to make a big enough impact.

Yes, the swimmers and swim teams we work with have seen results. But especially as the shutdown started, it became clear to us that there’s a long way to go in terms of dryland knowledge in the swimming community.

That’s where SURGE Strength comes into play. This dryland specific brand, website, and offerings have allowed us to continue to pursue our purpose of “Raising the Standard in Dryland Training for Swimming.”

Here are four ways you can start learning, improving, and gaining from dryland in your swimming performances with the help of SURGE Strength:

Until this point, there has been no central, online hub for you to access quality information for creating dryland workouts for swimmers. SURGE Strength Academy is changing that (for FREE!)

The SURGE Strength Academy provides on-demand access anywhere, self-paced courses, and simple and effective training concepts through Dryland 101 courses.

Currently, you can enroll in these 5 Dryland 101 courses in the SURGE Strength Academy:

Writing Workouts: Discover how to create the best dryland workouts for swimming

Core Training: Make sure you’re covering both core strength and core stability

Building the Pull-up: Doing the first pull-up for a swimmer can seem impossible but we break down the process

Upper Body Exercises: The best upper body exercises for swimmers

Lower Body Exercises: The best lower body exercises for swimmers

Having hosted the Swim Coaches Base Podcast for many years now (and over 300 episodes), I know how helpful podcasts can be for swim coaches and swimmers. That’s why I created the new SURGE Strength Podcast, dedicated solely to dryland training for swimmers.

Every Thursday a new episode releases. You’ll hear my current thoughts on dryland training. Then, we’ll take you Inside the SURGE Strength Academy with selected lessons. Finally, every episode ends with “Dryland Talk” during which I’ll bring on a guest to talk about all things dryland.

Whether podcasts are a big or little portion of your daily life make sure to Subscribe to the SURGE Strength Podcast:

SURGE Strength Programs are focused on helping swimmers harness the power, speed, and strength that comes from having a quality dryland and strength training program that is based on athletic development.

When you sign-up for a SURGE Strength Program you get your own virtual, Dryland Certified Coach with a dryland program specific to you and your goals. All programs are completely app-based, including a video demonstration of every exercise and access to your dedicated Dryland Certified Coach.

As we did with RITTER and continue with SURGE Strength, we are continuously looking to improve both the delivery and methodology of our programs. To date we’ve delivered dryland and strength training programs to over 1,000 athletes worldwide, logging over 20,000 workouts.

For the first time, swim coaches can work through a formal education process surrounding all aspects of dryland and strength training for their swimmers.

After enrolling and passing the exam, swim coaches will be able to identify themselves as SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC). This credential demonstrates to others that they understand the principles of a sound dryland program and can, therefore, lead their swimmers through a successful dryland training program.

The curriculum of the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification is designed to provide a foundational understanding of athletic development and strength training principles, as it specifically relates to swimmers and improved performance.

Never has such a thorough educational resource been made available to swim coaches and others interested in increasing their dryland training knowledge base. Dryland doesn’t need to be complicated. Through this process, you’ll learn the principles for your swimmers’ success.

The SURGE Strength Dryland Certification is an on-demand, self-paced, video-based learning experience. This isn’t just another certification where you read through a binder and mail it in. We take great pride in raising the industry standard for dryland training, education, and now certification. This curriculum and exam standard will continue that tradition.

The curriculum is broken down into two sections, Foundations and Applications, with multiple modules and lessons within each section. The sections build off each other as do the lessons within each module.

Once certified (SSDC), you’ll retain access to the curriculum as well as opportunities to continue your dryland education through the Graduate Level of the SURGE Strength Academy (admission is only extended to those that are SURGE Strength Dryland Certified).

The SURGE Strength Dryland Certification is delivered, consumed, and tested 100% online, so coaches worldwide can learn more to help their swimmers through dryland training.

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs, and coaching education.

Join the SURGE Strength Academy