Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #137 – How Far Can You Go? 2.0

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

ARM DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will focus most heavily on your arms.

WARMUP

Today’s workout is going to hit your arms the hardest, but there will also be cardio involved, so make sure to warm up your whole body.

5-10 minutes stretching (whole body)

30 seconds arm circles (start with small circles, gradually increase size)

30 seconds leg swings

30 seconds high knees or jog in place

30 seconds jumping jacks.

WORKOUT:

Today’s workout is more of a personal challenge. How far can you make it in this workout? The first round will be a bit of a warm up to get you totally ready.

Round 1

10 pike pushups

60 seconds jumping jacks

30 seconds rest

Round 2

11 pike pushups

60 seconds jumping jacks

30 seconds rest

Round 3

12 pike pushups

60 seconds jumping jacks

30 seconds rest

Round 4

13 pike pushups

60 seconds jumping jacks

30 seconds rest

Round 5

14 pike pushups

60 seconds jumping jacks

30 seconds rest

From here, continue adding one additional pike pushup to each round. Continue adding rounds to the workout until you fail to complete the pike pushups without a break. Don’t worry, tomorrow’s workout will be recovery!

COOL DOWN

It will be important to do plenty of static stretching at the conclusion of this workout. Be sure to get some protein within 30 minutes, and drink plenty of water the rest of the day!