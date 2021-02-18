Dryland Swimming Workouts #207 – Stretching for Posture

SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Last year, SwimSwam posted over 200 daily dryland workouts for swimmers which could be done at home. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and ever-changing restrictions to pool and gym access, we’re bringing the series back for bi-weekly posts. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

STRETCHING DAY

Today’s workout will be focused on stretches designed to help improve posture. Posture is vital for swimmers, as it allows swimmers to hold straight lines through their body as they swim, decreasing resistance caused by the body.

WORKOUT:

Today’s workout is a video from Caroline Jordan’s YouTube channel. Caroline is a master’s swimmer in California, and puts out a high volume of workout videos that can be done at home. She has videos for virtually any area of the body you would want to target, so be sure to browse her channel to find workouts that interest you.