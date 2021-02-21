Dryland Swimming Workouts #208: Crunch the Abs

SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Last year, SwimSwam posted over 200 daily dryland workouts for swimmers which could be done at home. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and ever-changing restrictions to pool and gym access, we’re bringing the series back for bi-weekly posts. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

CORE DAY

Today’s workout will be focused on stretches designed to help strengthen the core. The core muscles are pivotal to a swimmer’s ability to hold a line.

WORKOUT:

Complete workout 3 times with 1:00 rest between rounds

:45 plank

20 crunches

:45 flutter kicks

15 leg lifts

:45 russian twists

15 V ups

:30 V sit

COOLDOWN

Be sure to stretch out you abs after this workout. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, it helps to recover better!