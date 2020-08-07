Daily Swim Coach Workout #177

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards



The Workout

600 9:00 100sw + 50kick

8×75 1:30 IMO. 25scull + 25kick + 25drill

10×50 1:00 25kick + 25Board Pull

2x

300 5:00 Pull

5×100 1:30 HR 140



2x

400 6:00 Pull w/ Snork

4×100 1:20 HR 150+ En2



2x

500 8:00 w/ Pads & Fins

3×100 1:15 HR 160+ En2



8×25 :40 w/ Snorkel LONG DPS