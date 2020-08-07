Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #177

by Dan Dingman 0

August 07th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  6 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

600 9:00 100sw + 50kick
8×75 1:30 IMO. 25scull + 25kick + 25drill
10×50 1:00 25kick + 25Board Pull

2x
    300 5:00 Pull
    5×100 1:30 HR 140
    
2x
    400 6:00 Pull w/ Snork
    4×100 1:20 HR 150+ En2
    
2x
    500 8:00 w/ Pads & Fins
    3×100 1:15 HR 160+ En2
    
8×25 :40 w/ Snorkel LONG DPS

Matt Emmert
Head Swimming & Diving Coach / Aquatics Coordinator, Roger Williams Unviersity

