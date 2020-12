Delfina Pignatiello vuelve a competir a un año de su último torneo oficial

BSN SPORTS: Giving Tuesday’s My Team Shop fundraising for #savecollegeswimming BSN SPORTS is thrilled to announce a My Team Shop opening this Giving Tuesday (December 1) in order to support the #savecollegeswimming movement.

Vermont Institutes New Shutdown Orders, School-Sanctioned Sports May Continue Vermont Governor Phil Scott issued new shutdown orders last week ahead of Thanksgiving, increasing the restrictions on both private and public gatherings.

Carl Bloebaum, #10 in Class of 2022, Gives Virginia Tech Another Top 10 Commit The Hokies’ strong recruiting class figures to keep them in the mix in an ACC that continues to grow increasingly competitive.

New Jersey Will Shut Down Indoor Youth Sports, Including Swimming, on Saturday New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced that all indoor youth sports in the state will be paused until January 2 amid a rise in coronavirus cases.