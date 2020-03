Quiénes son y cómo llegan los 24 argentinos para el Sudamericano El 25 de marzo comienza en Buenos Aires el Sudamericano de natación, clasificatorio para Tokio 2020. Delfina Pignatiello, entre las estrellas locales.

Coronavirus: La Delegazione Italiana Non Parteciperà Alla Coppa LEN Coronavirus: annullate le convocazioni degli azzurri per la Coppa Len di Fondo che si svolgerà ad Eilat domenica 8 Marzo 2020

Virginia Tech’s Blake Manoff Discusses 4th-Place Team Finish at ACCs (Video) Virginia Tech sophomore Blake Manoff analyzes his team’s 4th-place overall finish and their prospects for breaking into the top-3 next year.

Pitt’s Blaise Vera on Friendly Wagers And Highest-Ever ACC Team Finish (Video) Blaise Vera discusses the team culture that helped drive the University of Pittsburgh to its highest-ever team finish at the 2020 ACC Championships.

Florida State Adds Verbal Commitment from Zachary Smith for 2020 Distance specialist Zachary Smith of Eagle Swim Team has announced his verbal commitment to join the Florida State Seminoles in the fall of 2020.

2020 NAIA Women’s Nationals: SCAD Poised for a Three-peat The SCAD Bees look poised to claim the NAIA national women’s title for the third consecutive year. The meet starts on Wednesday in Knoxville.

Scoring the 2020 NCAA Women’s D1 Pre-Selection Psych Sheets The three-time defending NCAA Champion Stanford women are seeded only 9th, by swimming points, for the upcoming national championship meet in March.