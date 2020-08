Coughlin Talks Food, Fun, and Embarrassing Moments: GMM presented by SwimOutlet 12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin is raw, real, and funny in this SwimSwam Podcast. She shares a lot, and she roasts me in the process.

Ahora sí, la Selección Argentina completa su regreso al agua Al cumplirse 5 meses de confinamiento en el país, el último nadador que restaba volver se sumó a los entrenamientos, pero en una piscina privada. Su historia.

CSCAA Head: Dartmouth Cut Is “Stark Example of Inept Leadership” On August 15th, CSCAA executive director Greg Earhart voiced his support of Dartmouth Swim and Dive in a letter to Dartmouth President Phil Hanlon.

Team GB’s Alice Dearing Appears In Music Video For ‘Reprise’ Project Dearing is the only black swimmer on Team GB and advocates to remove prejudice in the sport and encourages people in the BAME community to take up swimming

Halli Williams Sends Verbal to BYU for 2021 Brigham Young University scores verbal from talented sprint freestyler Halli Williams of Spring, Texas for the fall of 2021.