The Hungry Swimmer: Jazz Up Your Toast 3.0

Back at it again with the out-of-the-box toast combinations!

Whether these recipes expose my level of quarantine boredom or demonstrate a surge of creative energy in the kitchen, that’s for you to decide. These recipes are super simple (I can’t stress this enough) and are perfect for a light lunch or filling afternoon snack to curb your post lunch hanger. Check out some of my current favorite ways to jazz up your toast (3.0)!

Pesto & Egg + Dairy-Free Hummus Caprese Toast

Ingredients

2 slices of whole grain bread

2 tbsp pesto

1 egg

2 tbsp hummus

Handful of cherry tomatoes

A few fresh basil leaves

Sprinkle of red pepper flakes

If you’re like me, you can be quite indecisive when meal time rolls around. Do I want sweet? Or something savory? Or should I slather a piece of toast with pesto, the other with hummus and call it a day? Yup!

Might seem like odd toast spreads, but you have to get creative when your avocados aren’t ripe. The recipe here is super simple. Toast two slices of bread and fry up an egg. This is totally optional, but I find that the added protein keeps me full for longer! And if you’re on the dairy-free train, I totally recommend using the Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto from Trader Joe’s. This stuff is super creamy and tastes just like the real thing, I promise you! Take about 2 tbsp of the pesto and slather it on the first piece of toast. Top it off with a fried egg and sprinkle on some red pepper flakes. For the second piece of toast, I used the Organic Hummus from Trader Joe’s, topped with a few slices of cherry tomatoes, fresh basil leaves and sprinkled some red pepper flakes on top. Bon appetite!

Hummus & Cucumber Toast with Paprika & Everything Seasoning

Ingredients

2 slices of whole grain bread

2-4 tbsp hummus

2 Persian cucumbers

Sprinkle of smoked paprika

Sprinkle of Everything But the Bagel Seasoning

Crunchy. Fresh. Smoky. Creamy, and delicious! This toast combination has it all. Never would I have thought of putting hummus on toast, but boy, does it work.

Once again, the recipe is super simple and is great as a light lunch or afternoon snack. Start by toasting two slices of bread the slather each slice with the hummus. I rarely measure out my spreads and just eyeball it. I’d recommend spreading about 2 tbsp of hummus on each slice. Next, slice up the cucumbers and divide between the slices. I like using Persian cucumber because they are tiny and have a great crunch! Sprinkle some smoked paprika and my favorite, Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, on top and enjoy!

Double Berry Greek Yogurt Toast

Ingredients

2 slices of whole grain bread

16 oz. container of berry- flavored Greek yogurt

Handful of fresh strawberries

Sprinkle of dried blueberries

Another strange combo, but it just works! If you’re craving something sweet and fruity, this toast will get the job done.

First, toast your bread. Next, pick your favorite flavored Greek yogurt and divide a single container between the two slices. I used the blueberry Lavva yogurt. This brand of yogurt is dairy free, is made from pili nuts and has no added sugar. Not to mention, it’s extremely delicious and creamy and just look at that color! Once you have an even coat of yogurt on each piece, top with some fresh strawberry slices and dried blueberries for texture. Enjoy!

About Zoe Gregorace

Zoe Gregorace is currently studying Nutrition Policy at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and recently graduated from Tufts University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and was a proud member of the Tufts Swimming and Diving team (Go Jumbos!). During her 16 year career as a competitive swimmer, she developed a passion for sports nutrition. She enjoys writing on the topic of nutrition, health and wellness and posts her meal creations on her Instagram page @whatzoeeeats. As a former college swimmer, she strives to share recipes and nutrition tips to promote balanced eating and optimize sports performance.