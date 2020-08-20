Fike Swim Ambassadors Launch Signature Suits, Giveaway

Fike Swimsuits are the best training and non-tech competition suits made in America, and our ambassadors have been part of the design process since we launched our first one. Aly, Emily, Drew, Ali and Maddy are the backbone of Fike Swim and a wealth of creative ideas, so it is only fitting that each has a suit representing them and benefiting them. Their signature suits reflect their unique personalities, as well as weeks of design, planning, and zoom calls. It also represents our greatest product launch yet.

Like all our suits, our ambassador signature suits have phenomenal construction:

Compression fit for speed

4-way stretch for comfort

Long-lasting

Chlorine-resistant

UPF 50

Made in America

And we are especially proud of the fact that our ambassadors will directly benefit from the success of the suits, earning 20% on every purchase of their suit. We hope you love their designs as much as we enjoyed creating them!

Maddy Banic

“Fike Swim has always prided itself on swimming different, and the signature suit line fits perfectly into that model. Five personally designed suits allow swimmers to showcase the personality of their favorite ambassador! Whether you are a happy-go-lucky swimmer or a force to be reckoned with, the Fike signature line has the perfect suit for you.” -Maddy

Ali DeLoof

“All of the ambassadors were able to be a part of the signature line which makes it really special. We were able to choose the patterns and showcase our personality. This suit was designed to incorporate my two favorite things- my favorite color which is pink and a fun flower pattern. To those of you who wear this suit I hope you believe your dreams will blossom.” -Ali

Emily Escobedo

“I am so excited for the release of the Fike Swim Signature Suit Collection. It was so much fun designing a suit that resembles me & my love for the pool. It was designed to symbolize how the pool makes me feel- calm & happy. I hope everyone loves the suits as much as I do!” -Emily

Drew Loy

“We’ve been working hard to develop creative new suits that I’m excited to release! When I designed my suit I was drawn to a bright color with a unique design that would really stand out!” -Drew

Aly Tetzloff

“I had the best time working with the other ambassadors to come up with our very own suit designs. I wanted to create something that was fun and playful for all ages but also stood for something more. I think in swimming especially we tend to grind it on out, but it’s important to take a step back and enjoy the sport. My way of doing that is working on my plant and succulent garden that I have personally taken the time to care for and grow. My signature suit represents the growth I have had in the pool as a swimmer and in my own personal life.” -Aly

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

