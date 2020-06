Cook, Vanderpool-Wallace Share Protest Perspectives On UVA’S Trash Talk Tuesday Virginia alum Cynthia Cook and three-time Bahamian Olympian Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace discussed racism issues on UVA’s Trash Talk Tuesday on June 9.

La Selección Argentina ya se entrena en una nueva “normalidad” Con el regreso al agua de Delfina Pignatiello y la reciente vuelta de Federico Grabich este lunes, ya son 13 los nadadores argentinos en actividad.

SwimSwam Podcast: Alexis Wenger on the Lost NCAA Title, Black Lives Matter Wenger walked us through how the team has moved forward and set their sights on the upcoming season for another shot at the title.

Olympic Champion Kosuke Hagino: ‘The Extra Year Of Preparation Is A Gift’ New father Kosuke Hagino is readjusting his perspective with any extra year of training in the quest of defending his 400m IM Olympic gold medal.

Ireland’s Robbie Powell Hit With One-Year Suspension For Positive Test 20-year-old Robbie Powell’s name was absent from the entry lists for this year’s Irish Open Championships. Now, two months later we know why.

BSN Sports Swim Team of the Week: Lakeside Swim Team The Lakeside Swim Team of Louisville, Kentucky, traces its existence back to 1928, and over the years it has produced ten Olympians.