Summer McIntosh Goes 3:52.80 400 Free: “I did not think I would ever go that”

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Day One Finals Heat Sheets

Reported by Sophie Kaufman.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 3:51.30, Li Bingjie (CHN) – 2022

World Junior Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018

World Cup Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018

PODIUM:

It was an electric first race of the session in the women’s 400 freestyle, as Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh went head-to-head in a rematch of this year’s LC Worlds. They had definitively separated themselves from the field by the halfway point.

Ledecky had the lead for the majority of the race, but at the sixteen-year old McIntosh took over the lead at the 275-meter mark. Ledecky took the lead back with 50 meters left in the race and was ahead at the final turn, but McIntosh surged on the final 25 to touch first by .08 seconds and give Canada a win in the very first event. She came home in 14.87 seconds compared to Ledecky’s 14.95. McIntosh’s time of 3:52.80 is a new world junior and World Cup record, breaking Wang Jianjiahe‘s record from 2018.

For her part, Ledecky set a new American record, eclipsing the 3:54.06 she set in 2019 at her lone ISL meet.