Summer McIntosh Crushes 3:52.8 WJR, Rallies Past Katie Ledecky in Thrilling Finish

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh showed off her closing speed in a thrilling 400-meter freestyle victory over American star Katie Ledecky at the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup on Friday.
The 16-year-old McIntosh blazed a 13.91 on her final 25-meter length of the pool — by far her fastest split since her opening lap — to edge Ledecky by just .08 seconds, in the process posting a new world junior record of 3:52.80. It also marked a new World Cup record, both of which had been held by China’s Wang Jianjiahe, who was a second slower in 2018 with a time of 3:53.97.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: 3:51.30, Li Bingjie (CHN) – 2022
PODIUM:
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 3:52.80 WJ WC
- Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:52.88 AR
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 3:58.50
McIntosh only got better as the back-and-forth race wore on, shaving nearly five seconds off her previous-best time of 3:57.75 from the International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs last November.