Summer McIntosh Crushes 3:52.8 WJR, Rallies Past Katie Ledecky in Thrilling Finish

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh showed off her closing speed in a thrilling 400-meter freestyle victory over American star Katie Ledecky at the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup on Friday.

The 16-year-old McIntosh blazed a 13.91 on her final 25-meter length of the pool — by far her fastest split since her opening lap — to edge Ledecky by just .08 seconds, in the process posting a new world junior record of 3:52.80. It also marked a new World Cup record, both of which had been held by China’s Wang Jianjiahe, who was a second slower in 2018 with a time of 3:53.97.

​​WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

PODIUM:

McIntosh only got better as the back-and-forth race wore on, shaving nearly five seconds off her previous-best time of 3:57.75 from the International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs last November.