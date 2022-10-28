Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer McIntosh Crushes 3:52.8 WJR, Rallies Past Katie Ledecky in Thrilling Finish

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh showed off her closing speed in a thrilling 400-meter freestyle victory over American star Katie Ledecky at the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup on Friday. 

The 16-year-old McIntosh blazed a 13.91 on her final 25-meter length of the pool — by far her fastest split since her opening lap — to edge Ledecky by just .08 seconds, in the process posting a new world junior record of 3:52.80. It also marked a new World Cup record, both of which had been held by China’s Wang Jianjiahe, who was a second slower in 2018 with a time of 3:53.97. 

​​WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

PODIUM:

  1. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 3:52.80 WJ WC
  2. Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:52.88 AR
  3. Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 3:58.50

McIntosh only got better as the back-and-forth race wore on, shaving nearly five seconds off her previous-best time of 3:57.75 from the International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs last November. 

Ledecky appeared in control for the first half of the race, but McIntosh took a slim .17-second lead with 100 meters to go. In just her third-ever short-course meter (SCM) meet, the 25-year-old Ledecky rallied back to take a .31-second lead with 50 meters left and maintained a .23-second edge entering the final length. That’s when McIntosh found another gear to barely push past Ledecky, who came home in 14.22. Ledecky’s final time of 3:52.88 lowered her own American record from 2019. 

Splits Comparison, McIntosh vs. Ledecky

Summer McIntosh Katie Ledecky
25 13.02 13.00
50 14.35 14.20
75 14.56 14.45
100 14.54 14.50
125 14.63 14.61
150 14.66 14.65
175 14.62 14.65
200 14.66 14.76
225 14.68 14.81
250 14.75 14.77
275 14.78 15.04
300 14.91 14.90
325 14.85 14.75
350 15.01 14.63
375 14.87 14.95
400 13.91 14.22
Total 3:52.80 3:52.88

McIntosh and Ledecky’s performances both would have been world records by more than a second just about 48 hours ago. Only three women have ever clocked a sub-3:53 time, and they’ve all occurred within the past few days. China’s Li Bingjie smashed Ariarne Titmus’ previous world record by 2.62 seconds at the Chinese Swimming Championships on Thursday. 

Best 400 Free Times, SCM

  1. Li Bingjie (CHN) – 3:51.30, 2022
  2. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 3:52.80, 2022
  3. Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:52.88, 2022
  4. Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 3:53.92, 2018
  5. Jianjiahe Wang (CHN) – 3:53.97, 2018

At the World Championships in June, Ledecky outdueled McIntosh in the long-course version of this event, but not by much. Ledecky claimed the 400 free title in a meet-record time of 3:58.15, just over a second ahead of McIntosh’s 3:59.39.

