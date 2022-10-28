WATCH: Li Bingjie Shatters SCM 400 Free World Record in 3:51.30 (Full Race Video)

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th

Beijing, China

FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event

SCM (25m)

Results via Asian Media

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Final

Li Bingjie (CHN) – 3:51.30 WR Tang Muhan (CHN) – 3:59.82 Liu Yaxin (CHN) – 4:00.33

Many were on world record watch this week for the women’s 400 freestyle world record, but almost all of those eyes were fixed on the upcoming duel between Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh, and Siobhan Haughey. China’s Li Bingjie beat them all to the punch, ripping a 3:51.30 on the first night of the 2022 Chinese Swimming Championships. You can watch the full race below, courtesy of Zhu Mandan.

Li shattered the previous mark by 2.62 seconds, tearing past Ariarne Titmus‘ old mark of 3:52.92 from 2018 SC Worlds. It also shattered her previous lifetime best, which stood at 3:55.83 from winning the race at 2021 SC Worlds. At the same meet, she also picked up a gold medal in the 800 free and bronze in the 4×200 freestyle relay.

What stood out about Li’s swim was her exceptional back half. She negative-split the race, which was the difference maker between her world record at Titmus’ swim.

Split Comparison: Li vs. Titmus World Records

Li Bingjie – 2022 Chinese Championships (New WR) Ariarne Titmus – 2018 SC World Championships (Former WR) 100 56.72 56.08 200 59.16 59.29 300 58.64 59.57 400 56.78 58.98 3:51.30 3:53.92

Li’s second 200 was a 1:55.42 compared to Titmus’ 1:58.55. You can see from the splits that Li was behind about half a second behind Titmus’ pace at the halfway mark. However, she clearly hits the gas as soon as she flipped at the 200, as her third 100 was .93 seconds faster than Titmus. That more than made up the gap between Li and Titmus, and Li never looked back.