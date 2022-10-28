Yu Yiting, Zhang Yufei Among Chinese Championships Night 2 Winners

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th

Beijing, China

FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event

SCM (25m)

Results via Asian Media

Along with Li Bingjie‘s Asian Record in the women’s 1500m freestyle and Chinese Record in the 200m freestyle, there were several other notable swims to come out of day two of the 2022 Chinese Swimming Championships.

24-year-old Zhang Yufei led the charge in the women’s 50m butterfly, posting a winning effort of 25.22. That led a duo of two other swimmers to get under the 26-second threshold. Wang Yichun clocked 25.46 for silver while Yu Yiting rounded out the top three in 25.56.

Zhang took things up a notch in the women’s 50m freestyle, clocking a new Chinese national record. She got to the wall in a time of 23.82, overtaking the previous national record of 23.05 Zhu Menghui put on the books at the 2018 FINA World Championships.

A time of 24.41 from 2018 represented Zhang’s previous personal best entering this meet, so the Olympian knocked over half a second to check in with the historic new result. Her time would have placed 6th at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships.

Zhang was a breakout star for China at the 2020 Olympic Games, topping the women’s 200m butterfly podium and earning silver in the 100m butterfly. She also nabbed two relay medals in the form of 800m free relay gold and mixed medley relay silver.

For her part, Yu pulled double duty on the night, with the 17-year-old upgrading her 50m fly bronze to gold in the women’s 400m IM.

Getting to the wall in a time of 4:29.72, Yu became just the 6th Chinese woman to get under the 4:30 threshold in the short course version of the event.

Entering this meet, Yu’s personal best rested at the 4:33.29 she produced at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships. That rendered her 9th, just one spot shy of the finals.

As such, tonight she hacked well over 2 seconds off her PB en route to becoming China’s 5th fastest performer in history.

Additional Winners