NCAA Stars in Toronto Share Their Short Course Meters Racing Experience

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Day One Prelims Heat Sheet

Videos captured by Ben Dornan.

As the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit makes its second stop in Toronto (and first stop in North America in well over a decade), many current and former NCAA athletes made the flight to compete in the SCM competition. Listen to what they have to say about competing in the unfamiliar format, whether they’re in the middle of their SCY season or just coming off of their LCM summer season. In order of appearance: