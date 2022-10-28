NCAA Stars in Toronto Share Their Short Course Meters Racing Experience

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
Videos captured by Ben Dornan.
As the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit makes its second stop in Toronto (and first stop in North America in well over a decade), many current and former NCAA athletes made the flight to compete in the SCM competition. Listen to what they have to say about competing in the unfamiliar format, whether they’re in the middle of their SCY season or just coming off of their LCM summer season. In order of appearance:
- Beryl Gastaldello (Texas A&M, Class of 2018)
- Kelly Pash (Kelly Pash (Texas, Class of 2023)
- Louise Hansson (USC, Class of 2020)
- Reece Whitley (Cal, Class of 2022)
- Anton McKee (Alabama, Class of 2017)
- Caspar Corbeau (Texas, Class of 2023)
- Brooks Curry (LSU, Class of 2024)
- Trenton Julian (Cal, Class of 2022)
- Linnea Mack (UCLA, Class of 2017)
So much commitment and pursuit of excellence in their feedback.