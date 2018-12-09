Start Lists for SC Worlds Released; Hosszu Entered in 8 Events

2018 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 11-16, 2018

Hangzhou, China

Event Schedule

Start Lists

The start lists are out for the 2018 World Short Course Championships 2 days ahead of the meet’s start in Hangzhou, China. A cold snap has descended upon the central Chinese coast city, leaving freezing temperatures as athletes settle in to the city.

We’ll dig into more interesting entry lists throughout the day, but for now we’ll focus on Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, who has muted her once-herculean schedule since a return to competition after a brief personal hiatus earlier this year, but is poised to return to her mega-lineups once again in Hangzhou. Hosszu is entered in 8 individual events, which includes all 6 races that she won at the last edition in Windsor in 2016 when she was at the peak of her training. Those races are all three backstroke events, the 100 and 200 fly, and all 3 IM races. In the 400 IM, a race conspicuously void of most international contenders, she’s the top seed by over 6 seconds.

Hosszu is the World Record holder in the 100 back, 200 back, 100 IM, and 200 IM in short course meters, while absent Mireia Belmonte holds the standard in the 400 IM.

Hosszu actually entered 12 individual events in 2016, swimming all but the 200 breast. She took gold medals in Windsor in the 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, 100 IM, 200 IM, and 400 IM; and silver in the 50 back and 200 free. She’s entered in all of those races again except for the 200 free (and in fact is entered in no freestyle events this year).

Hungary is not entered in any relays.

Hosszu’s Potential Day-by-Day Schedule (50m and 100m races include Semi-finals; All Else are Prelims/Finals)

Tuesday, December 11th

400 IM (Prelims/Finals)

100 Back (Prelims/Semis)

Wednesday, December 12th

200 Fly (Prelims/Finals)

100 Back (Finals)

Thursday, December 13th

200 Back (Prelims/Finals)

100 IM (Prelims/Semis)

Friday, December 14th

100 IM (Finals)

50 Back (Prelims/Semis)

Saturday, December 15th

200 IM (Prelims/Finals)

100 Fly (Prelims/Semis)

50 Back (Finals)

Sunday, December 16th