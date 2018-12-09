United States Enters Just 1 Man, Michael Andrew, into 100 IM

2018 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 11-16, 2018

Hangzhou, China

Event Schedule

Start Lists

It’s not often that the United States leaves an event slot empty at a major international championship meet, but that’s just what will happen at the 2018 Short Course World Championships.

Michael Andrew, the defending World Champion in the 100m IM, will be the only American entry in the event often viewed by American coaches as a summer league or age group race (even though it is now a sanctioned NCAA event). Andrew will swim the race as one of 5 on his schedule in a sprint-heavy lineup that will likely include multiple relays as well. He’s entered in the 50 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 100 breast, and 100 IM at the meet individually. He’s the top seed in the 100 IM in the absence of Russian Vlad Morozov, the World Record holder, with his next best pre-meet standings being the #4 seeds in the 50 free and 50 fly.

Among swimmers on the American roster, the next-fastest 100m IMer is Josh Prenot (7th in US history). The American entries in the 200 IM are Gunnar Bentz and Prenot.

The Americans will also leave an empty spot in the men’s 200 free.

On the women’s side, Melanie Margalis and Kathleen Baker are swimming the 100 IM: the same two swimmers as are entered in the 200 IM for the US.

American Entries in non-Olympic Distances at the 2018 Short Course World Championships

Men’s 50 Back

Ryan Murphy – #22 seed

Matt Grevers – #27 seed

Men’s 50 Breast

Michael Andrew – #9 seed

– #9 seed Andrew Wilson – #31 seed (with LCM time)

Men’s 50 Fly

Michael Andrew – #4 seed

– #4 seed Caeleb Dressel – #23 seed (with LCM time)

Men’s 100 IM

Michael Andrew – #1 seed

– #1 seed Vacant

Women’s 50 Back

Olivia Smoliga – #7 seed

Kathleen Baker – #10 seed

Women’s 50 Breast

Molly Hannis – #3 seed

Katie Meili – #21 seed

Women’s 50 Fly

Kelsi Dahlia – #2 seed

Kendyl Stewart – #15 seed

Women’s 100 IM