United States Enters Just 1 Man, Michael Andrew, into 100 IM

2018 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s not often that the United States leaves an event slot empty at a major international championship meet, but that’s just what will happen at the 2018 Short Course World Championships.

Michael Andrew, the defending World Champion in the 100m IM, will be the only American entry in the event often viewed by American coaches as a summer league or age group race (even though it is now a sanctioned NCAA event). Andrew will swim the race as one of 5 on his schedule in a sprint-heavy lineup that will likely include multiple relays as well. He’s entered in the 50 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 100 breast, and 100 IM at the meet individually. He’s the top seed in the 100 IM in the absence of Russian Vlad Morozov, the World Record holder, with his next best pre-meet standings being the #4 seeds in the 50 free and 50 fly.

Among swimmers on the American roster, the next-fastest 100m IMer is Josh Prenot (7th in US history). The American entries in the 200 IM are Gunnar Bentz and Prenot.

The Americans will also leave an empty spot in the men’s 200 free.

On the women’s side, Melanie Margalis and Kathleen Baker are swimming the 100 IM: the same two swimmers as are entered in the 200 IM for the US.

American Entries in non-Olympic Distances at the 2018 Short Course World Championships

Men’s 50 Back

  • Ryan Murphy – #22 seed
  • Matt Grevers – #27 seed

Men’s 50 Breast

  • Michael Andrew – #9 seed
  • Andrew Wilson – #31 seed (with LCM time)

Men’s 50 Fly

  • Michael Andrew – #4 seed
  • Caeleb Dressel – #23 seed (with LCM time)

Men’s 100 IM

Women’s 50 Back

Women’s 50 Breast

  • Molly Hannis – #3 seed
  • Katie Meili – #21 seed

Women’s 50 Fly

  • Kelsi Dahlia – #2 seed
  • Kendyl Stewart – #15 seed

Women’s 100 IM

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
SwimSam

Dressel 😔

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
ACC fan

I bet Dressel could throw down a wicked 100 IM

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Braden Keith

For sure. If he hit his turns (not a given in his first SCM meet) and was in Dressel c. 2017 form, that WR would be toast.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!