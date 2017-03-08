Stanford Men Get A Fourth Diver On Day 3 Of Zone E

2017 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zones A, B, D & E: Monday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 8

Zone C: Thursday, March 9 – Saturday, March 11

Host schools: Zone A: Virginia Tech Zone B: Auburn Zone C: Indiana Zone D: Missouri Zone E: Northern Arizona

NCAA selection primer

It’s been a great postseason for the Pac-12 champion Stanford men, and another diver will join the NCAA mix after Tarek Abdelghany finished 5th on platform at Zone E’s day 3.

Zone E results

Stanford now has Abdelghany, Theodore Miclau, Bradley Christensen and Cameron Thatcher into NCAAs, with Miclau and Christensen earning NCAA reimbursement.

Arizona State won both platform titles, with Mara Aiacoboae taking the women’s event and Heikki Maikikallio the men’s. In other major NCAA team news, the Arizona women added two divers on day 3, and Cal’s Connor Callahan backed up his earlier NCAA berth with another 7th place finish.

Priority Finisher Women Men 1 3-meter Champ Maria Polyakova, UCLA Bradley Christensen, STAN 2 1-meter Champ Maria Polyakova, UCLA Henry Fusaro, USC 3 Platform Champ Mara Aiacoboae, ASU Heikki Maikikallio, ASU 4 3-meter 2nd Sharae Zheng, NEV Dashiell Enos, USC 5 1-meter 2nd Sharae Zheng, NEV Bradley Christensen, STAN 6 Platform 2nd Madison Sthamann, HAWA Theodore Miclau, STAN 7 3-meter 3rd Kassidy Cook, STAN Johan Sandell, HAWA 8 1-meter 3rd Kassidy Cook, STAN Dashiell Enos, USC 9 Platform 3rd Eloise Belanger, UCLA Scotia Mullin, WYO 10 3-meter 4th Karla Contreras, WYO Youssef Selim, ASU 11 1-meter 4th Eloise Belanger, UCLA David Hoffer, ASU 12 Platform 4th Amanda Casillas, UTAH Dashiell Enos, USC 13 3-meter 5th Annika Lenz, UCLA David Hoffer, ASU 14 1-meter 5th Karla Contreras, WYO Josiah Purss, UTAH 15 Platform 5th Annika Lenz, UCLA Tarek Abdelghany, STAN 16 3-meter 6th Alexandra Caplan, SDSU — 17 1-meter 6th Phoebe Lamay, CAL Theodore Miclau, STAN 18 Platform 6th Madison Witt, USC Johan Sandell, HAWA 19 3-meter 7th Phoebe Lamay, CAL — 20 1-meter 7th Tatiana Kurach, NAZU Connor Callahan, CAL 21 Platform 7th Karla Contreras, WYO Connor Callahan, CAL 22 3-meter 8th Ciara Monahan, UCLA — 23 1-meter 8th Haley Farnsworth, STAN Kevin Dreesen, BYU 24 Platform 8th Karolyn Loftus, ARIZ — 25 3-meter 9th Haley Farnsworth, STAN — 26 1-meter 9th Amanda Casillas, UTAH Cameron Thatcher, STAN 27 Platform 9th Zoe Lei, NEV — 28 3-meter 10th — — 29 1-meter 10th Ciara Monahan, UCLA — 30 Platform 10th Sally Hackett, ARIZ — 31 3-meter 11th — — 32 1-meter 11th Sally Hackett, ARIZ — 33 Platform 11th Serena Sedillo, Fresno St —

(Athletes in bold are locked in for NCAA reimbursement. Athletes who have doubled up on qualifying spots are noted with a line through their lower priority slot.)

NCAA ZONE QUALIFYING PROCEDURES

From our refresher post, which you can find here.

Divers qualify for the NCAA Championships through Zone Meets spread across the country. Each zone earns a set number of NCAA qualifying spots based on the performances of that Zone at NCAAs in the past.

Here are the qualifying spots for each event in each zone:

WOMEN

1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 5 7 6 Zone B 10 9 7 Zone C 8 9 6 Zone D 7 7 11 Zone E 11 9 11

MEN

1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 8 10 9 Zone C 5 7 7 Zone D 8 9 9 Zone E 9 5 7

According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.

The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.

WOMEN MEN Zone A 5 5 Zone B 9 9 Zone C 8 6 Zone D 8 9 Zone E 11 6

A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.