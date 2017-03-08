235: Where do the 2017 Men’s NCAA Qualifiers Come From?

After the official release on Wednesday of the psych sheets for the 2017 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we’ve broken down where the male individual swimming qualifiers come from.

Just like the women’s meet, this list sticks religiously to what home town swimmers listed on their official college bios. That means a few wrinkles – like how Virginia’s Flynn Minuth is credited to Germany, even though he went to high school in Pennsylvania. Contrarily, Penn State senior Shane Ryan is credited to Pennsylvania, even though he represented Ireland at the Olympics (he grew up in the United States, is a dual citizen, and before switching his citizenship, he was a member of the U.S. National Team). Israel doesn’t include Tom Kremer, who grew up in California but represents Israel internationally.

Observations of the men’s geography:

The women’s meet is made up of 78% Americans, and just 22% foreign athletes (218-63). The men’s meet is slanted much more internationally: 168 Americans and 67 internationals, or just 71% Americans to 29% internationals.

Just like on the women’s side, the state of California led the way – qualifying exactly the same number of men as women (30) in spite of the men’s meet being much smaller. Texas did much better on the men’s side – qualifying twice as many (14 vs. 7) men as women.

South Carolina out-punched their weight by qualifying 6 women for the meet, but came up empty on the men’s side. Minnesota, Washington, and Indiana also didn’t produce nearly as many male qualifiers as female.

The top 4 states in the men’s rankings (California, Texas, Florida, and Georgia) are also the home states of 4 of the top 5 teams at last year’s NCAA Championship meet (Texas, Cal, Florida, and Georgia), skipping only NC State at #4.

Canadian men don’t have nearly the impact on the NCAA as Canadian women do. There were 3x as many Canadian women as those of any other nationality; on the men’s side, the country ranks 3rd behind Germany and South Africa.

Egypt has never won a medal in swimming at the Olympics, but they have put 4 men into the men’s NCAA Championship meet this year.

Among foreigners, 19 come from countries where English is the most common spoken language at home. The other 44 come from countries with non-English primary languages.

There are more men’s NCAA qualifiers from Africa (10) than from Asia (4). The Olympic medal counts of the two African nations combined: 18. The Olympic medal counts of the 4 represented Asian nations combined: 81, including 1 gold from 2016 by Singapore’s Joseph Schooling: who will defend his title in the 100 and 200 fly in Indy.

State by State breakdown

California 30 Texas 14 Florida 11 Georgia 10 Ohio 9 Virginia 9 Maryland 7 Pennsylvania 7 Colorado 6 Indiana 6 New York 6 North Carolina 6 Alabama 5 Oregon 4 Tennessee 4 Illinois 3 Massachusettes 3 Michigan 3 New Jersey 3 Arizona 2 Arkansas 2 Florida 2 Minnesota 2 Nebraska 2 Washington 2 Wisconsin 2 Columbia 1 Connecticutt 1 Hawaii 1 Kentucky 1 Mississippi 1 Missouri 1 Nevada 1 Utah 1

Country by Country Breakdown