Official 2017 NCAA Men’s Championship Psych Sheets Released

The official psych sheets for the 2017 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships have been released, which for the first time verifies the athletes and relays who are invited to compete in the swimming side of the meet. After some back-and-forth from the NCAA about whether or not to allow times from the ECAC championship meet to count, things have settled exactly where they started: The top 29 swimmers in each event have been invited, plus the 2 best from the 30 line.
Once a swimmer is invited in an individual event, they can then compete in any other event in which they have a “B” time, up to the maximum of 3 (or 2 if they are to swim 5 relays).
These lists can still change – by way of swimmers scratching. There’s usually at least one of those each season, though thus far the women’s meet, for what it’s worth, haven’t seen any in 2017.
SEC: 64
Pac-12: 54
ACC: 46
B1G: 33
Big 12: 15
212 swimmers (90.2%) came from “Power 5” conferences.
23 swimmers came from other schools, including 8 from the Ivy League.
Is Big XII really just all the Texas guys? Anyone else from that conference make it?
No other team/team members from the Big12 made it other than Texas
That’s correct. No invites for TCU or West Vigrinia, so Texas is the full Big 12 contingent.
Its just a matter of time before the Big12 falls apart – Texas and Oklahoma will go to other conferences (SEC or PAC12) and the rest of the schools will be scrambling to find a place or will become part of a residual non power conference.
Half of those from the Ivy League are from Harvard, plus three invited relays.
Something seems amiss – if they are supposed to take an even number from each event, how can the alternate list include multiple swimmers for the same event – e.g. 200 FL, 400IM, 100 BK, 1650 Free? and searching the psych sheet – many of the “alternates” are not even listed on the psyche sheet?
Wahooswimfan – alternates would not be listed on the psych sheet, because they’re not invited yet. An equal number isn’t TAKEN from each event, an equal number is INVITED from each event. There are multiple swimmers in an event on the alternate list because to get to 10 on the alternate list, you have to reach into the 31 line. Isaac Jones, Mick Litherland, Michael McBryan, and Karl Luht are on the 31 line. The rest are on the 32 line.
Thanks for clarifying – so you could conceivably have all 10 alternates from one event if those were the next 10 closest by percentage?
Big10 is heavy in all the freestyle events
50/100/ 200/ 500/ 1650
# of participants by conference
Big10-4/4/3/3/3
ACC-1/2/2/2/3
SEC-3/3/1/2/2
Big12-1/0/1/2/1
Pac12-1/1/2/1/1
Ivy-0/0/1/0/0