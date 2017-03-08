Official 2017 NCAA Men’s Championship Psych Sheets Released

  15 Braden Keith | March 08th, 2017 | AAC, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, College, Ivy League, NCAA Division I Mid-Major, News, Pac-12, SEC

The official psych sheets for the 2017 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships have been released, which for the first time verifies the athletes and relays who are invited to compete in the swimming side of the meet. After some back-and-forth from the NCAA about whether or not to allow times from the ECAC championship meet to count, things have settled exactly where they started: The top 29 swimmers in each event have been invited, plus the 2 best from the 30 line.

Once a swimmer is invited in an individual event, they can then compete in any other event in which they have a “B” time, up to the maximum of 3 (or 2 if they are to swim 5 relays).

These lists can still change – by way of swimmers scratching. There’s usually at least one of those each season, though thus far the women’s meet, for what it’s worth, haven’t seen any in 2017.

15 Comments on "Official 2017 NCAA Men’s Championship Psych Sheets Released"

He Gets It Done Again

SEC: 64
Pac-12: 54
ACC: 46
B1G: 33
Big 12: 15

212 swimmers (90.2%) came from “Power 5” conferences.

23 swimmers came from other schools, including 8 from the Ivy League.

43 minutes 10 seconds ago
Harambe

Is Big XII really just all the Texas guys? Anyone else from that conference make it?

34 minutes 17 seconds ago
ono

No other team/team members from the Big12 made it other than Texas

23 minutes 50 seconds ago
Braden Keith

That’s correct. No invites for TCU or West Vigrinia, so Texas is the full Big 12 contingent.

15 minutes 3 seconds ago
Wahooswimfan

Its just a matter of time before the Big12 falls apart – Texas and Oklahoma will go to other conferences (SEC or PAC12) and the rest of the schools will be scrambling to find a place or will become part of a residual non power conference.

14 minutes 12 seconds ago
newswim

Half of those from the Ivy League are from Harvard, plus three invited relays.

9 minutes 50 seconds ago
Wahooswimfan

Something seems amiss – if they are supposed to take an even number from each event, how can the alternate list include multiple swimmers for the same event – e.g. 200 FL, 400IM, 100 BK, 1650 Free? and searching the psych sheet – many of the “alternates” are not even listed on the psyche sheet?

31 minutes 23 seconds ago
KDSwim
Here is the rule once they can’t put a swimmer in each event without going over 235 swimmers… “At some point, the addition of one competitor per event to the entire order of individual events will put the field over the total number of competitors cap. At this point, the remaining spaces will be allocated by comparing the Division I championships record time for each individual event divided by the next entry time on the list. The competitor who has the highest percentage (closest to the record) will be taken first, and so on until the cap has been reached. *Please see the procedures below for breaking ties at the final selection spot.” So after all events are filled evenly… Read more »
18 minutes 42 seconds ago
Braden Keith

Wahooswimfan – alternates would not be listed on the psych sheet, because they’re not invited yet. An equal number isn’t TAKEN from each event, an equal number is INVITED from each event. There are multiple swimmers in an event on the alternate list because to get to 10 on the alternate list, you have to reach into the 31 line. Isaac Jones, Mick Litherland, Michael McBryan, and Karl Luht are on the 31 line. The rest are on the 32 line.

16 minutes 9 seconds ago
Wahooswimfan

Thanks for clarifying – so you could conceivably have all 10 alternates from one event if those were the next 10 closest by percentage?

9 minutes 53 seconds ago
just an observation

Big10 is heavy in all the freestyle events

50/100/ 200/ 500/ 1650
# of participants by conference
Big10-4/4/3/3/3
ACC-1/2/2/2/3
SEC-3/3/1/2/2
Big12-1/0/1/2/1
Pac12-1/1/2/1/1
Ivy-0/0/1/0/0

26 minutes 32 seconds ago
