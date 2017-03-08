NCAA Decision Overturned, ECAC Results Reinstated for NCAA Qualifying

Update: new pre-selection psych sheets have been posted. Still no response from the NCAA.

The head coach of a team that competed at last weekend’s ECAC meet has told SwimSwam that the decision to remove times from the meet for NCAA qualifying has been overturned. This would mean that the two swimmers eliminated upon the revised release of the psych sheet yesterday are expected to be reinstated.

According to the coach, NCAA championship coordinator Mary Berdo called coaches on Tuesday to inform them that the meet’s times wouldn’t count. The flaw in the interpretation appears to be that Berdo believed that the meet was a “last chance meet,” which it was not approved to be, when everyone else treated it as a conference championship meet, which wouldn’t need separate NCAA approval. Only meets that come after conference championship meets require special approval, as compared to just meeting the normal NCAA guidelines for bona fied competition.

Berdo has not responded to two emails requesting clarification on the matter. No updated psych sheet has been released yet.

The primary impact of the change is that Towson’s Jack Saunderson would be reinstated as the 26th-best time in the 200 butterfly, which will earn him an invite, and Loyola (MD) swimmer Ben Cono is reinstated as the 23rd-best 100 breaststroker, which will also earn him an invite. Barring other changes, that means that Georgia’s Clayton Forde and Texas A&M’s Angel Martinez would return to the alternate list.