Update: new pre-selection psych sheets have been posted. Still no response from the NCAA.
The head coach of a team that competed at last weekend’s ECAC meet has told SwimSwam that the decision to remove times from the meet for NCAA qualifying has been overturned. This would mean that the two swimmers eliminated upon the revised release of the psych sheet yesterday are expected to be reinstated.
According to the coach, NCAA championship coordinator Mary Berdo called coaches on Tuesday to inform them that the meet’s times wouldn’t count. The flaw in the interpretation appears to be that Berdo believed that the meet was a “last chance meet,” which it was not approved to be, when everyone else treated it as a conference championship meet, which wouldn’t need separate NCAA approval. Only meets that come after conference championship meets require special approval, as compared to just meeting the normal NCAA guidelines for bona fied competition.
Berdo has not responded to two emails requesting clarification on the matter. No updated psych sheet has been released yet.
The primary impact of the change is that Towson’s Jack Saunderson would be reinstated as the 26th-best time in the 200 butterfly, which will earn him an invite, and Loyola (MD) swimmer Ben Cono is reinstated as the 23rd-best 100 breaststroker, which will also earn him an invite. Barring other changes, that means that Georgia’s Clayton Forde and Texas A&M’s Angel Martinez would return to the alternate list.
26 Comments on "NCAA Decision Overturned, ECAC Results Reinstated for NCAA Qualifying"
Thank god, that was a ridiculous initial ruling. Cost a number of swimmers invite times/b cuts that were swum legally with no cause for disqualification.
This is what I like to hear. Wrongs being made right. There is hope yet for NCAA as a bureaucracy. Now all I need to see is the official lists.
One has to wonder how this all came about. Neither the ECAC meet nor Ms. Berdo are new to the NCAA landscape. The ECAC meet is held on the same weekend as other conference meets. If there needed to be any clarification as to whether the ECAC meet needed to be defined as a last chance meet after a long history of not being treated as such, that should have been dealt with proactively by the Swimming & Diving Committee, NOT after the meet was held. Glad reason finally won out!
I think that generally, guys don’t qualify for NCAAs at ECACs.
The teams that go are generally in three colors – teams that sometimes have a guy or two on the bubble but usually go all-in at their smaller conference meets a few weeks before (Towson, Loyola, Rider, etc), teams that don’t ever have people qualify for the big meet (Binghampton, VMI, Maine, etc), and teams that are good (UVa, Navy, Penn, etc) but send their non-conference teams there.
So I guess it was probably a bit of a different situation than usual. But yeah, it’s good that reason won out.
FYI, Binghamton sent David Holmes to the NCAA in 2007 with a 1:35.5 in the 200 Free. Just saying. There are diamonds in every rough.
Hmmm, thanks for the history lesson. I missed that.