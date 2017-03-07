ECAC Times Removed from Men’s Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

  6 Braden Keith | March 07th, 2017 | College, NCAA Division I Mid-Major, News, SEC

The men’s pre-selection psych sheet for the 2017 NCAA Championships has seen a major alteration on Tuesday afternoon. The primary driver is that times from last weekend’s ECAC Championship meet have been removed from the psych sheets.

The ECAC meet is a conference meet hosted by the Eastern College Athletic Conference. The ECAC championship meet is a little unique in that most of its swimming member teams are also members of other conferences – giving them two conference championship meets in a sense.

The big takeaway is that Towson sophomore Jack Saunderson, who was seeded 26th in the 200 fly, has dropped to 32nd, which means that barring a last-minute change of any kind, he won’t be qualified for the championship. Based on our projections, now Texas A&M’s Angel Martinez will be invited as the 29th-best 200 butterflier. His other events are the 200 free (1:37.19) and 200 IM (1:48.46).

Also impacted is Loyola-Maryland’s Ben Cono. His 52.50 in the 100 breaststroke was removed from the pre-selection sheets and bumped to a 52.83. That drops him from 23rd to 36th in the new rankings. In this case, Michigan’s Chris Klein was bumped up to 29th, but because he’s already qualified (he has the 9th-best 200 breaststroke), Clayton Forde from Georgia, who was the 1st alternate, should be invited based on his 400 IM.

SwimSwam has reached out to the NCAA and Towson University to determine why ECAC results were invalidated from consideration (they were also removed from the official NCAA results database). The ECAC meet, treated by many teams as a “Last Chance Meet,” is not one of the 9 approved post-conference NCAA qualifying meets.

Official invited lists are expected to be posted on Wednesday morning.

 

 

6 Comments on "ECAC Times Removed from Men’s Pre-Selection Psych Sheets"

KDSwim

I find it somewhat interesting that Angel Martinez was “bumped out” by the NCAA approval of Cal’s Zheng Quah swimming in a single last chance meet to get to the Championships. Glad for Angel, but sorry for others impacted with what I assume was a protest about the ECAC meet.

1 hour 21 minutes ago
jay ryan
The ECAC is an old school “inclusive” East Coast Championship meet and was historically a parallel to what used to be called the EISL, or the “Easterns”. The EISL is now only the 8 Ivies (minus Princeton men) this year. Both the ECAC and the EISL were inclusive of many schools from various conferences. The ECAC remains a especial meet taking “all comers” from many different East Coast Schools including some from non D-1 conferences, such as Adelphi. It is a novel venue for good swimmers from lesser programs to “punch above their weight” and sometimes it leads to top swims and D-I cuts. I was not aware that only “Certified Last Chance” meets are valid for NCAA qualifying after… Read more »
25 minutes 50 seconds ago
Swim Fan

This also would mean Loyola’s Ben Cono would be bumped from the meet

1 hour 4 minutes ago
He Gets It Done Again

Also Ben Cono from Loyola may be affected. He went from 52.83 to 52.50 in the 100 breast

58 minutes 6 seconds ago
jay ryan

Yeah, 52.50 in the time trial. I missed that!

21 minutes 29 seconds ago
