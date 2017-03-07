ECAC Times Removed from Men’s Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

The men’s pre-selection psych sheet for the 2017 NCAA Championships has seen a major alteration on Tuesday afternoon. The primary driver is that times from last weekend’s ECAC Championship meet have been removed from the psych sheets.

The ECAC meet is a conference meet hosted by the Eastern College Athletic Conference. The ECAC championship meet is a little unique in that most of its swimming member teams are also members of other conferences – giving them two conference championship meets in a sense.

The big takeaway is that Towson sophomore Jack Saunderson, who was seeded 26th in the 200 fly, has dropped to 32nd, which means that barring a last-minute change of any kind, he won’t be qualified for the championship. Based on our projections, now Texas A&M’s Angel Martinez will be invited as the 29th-best 200 butterflier. His other events are the 200 free (1:37.19) and 200 IM (1:48.46).

Also impacted is Loyola-Maryland’s Ben Cono. His 52.50 in the 100 breaststroke was removed from the pre-selection sheets and bumped to a 52.83. That drops him from 23rd to 36th in the new rankings. In this case, Michigan’s Chris Klein was bumped up to 29th, but because he’s already qualified (he has the 9th-best 200 breaststroke), Clayton Forde from Georgia, who was the 1st alternate, should be invited based on his 400 IM.

SwimSwam has reached out to the NCAA and Towson University to determine why ECAC results were invalidated from consideration (they were also removed from the official NCAA results database). The ECAC meet, treated by many teams as a “Last Chance Meet,” is not one of the 9 approved post-conference NCAA qualifying meets.

Official invited lists are expected to be posted on Wednesday morning.