Life Without Swimming: Reflections after Week 1 of Retirement

About the author: Kristen Murslack is a senior captain for Auburn University. She is a student rep and a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee at Auburn. She is also on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Broken goggles, snapped caps, power racks, 5:30 am morning practices, lifting, underwaters, 5+ hours a day, the tears during practice. All of these things have been my life the last 17 years, especially the last 4, until last week.

College swimming is no joke. The alarm clock going off at 5 am never got easier as my time as a swimmer. I always had to set 2-3 of them to finally get up and drag myself to practice. The worst part about my morning? Jumping into the cold pool. You can ask any swimmer what they dread the most in the morning and I guarantee you it will be getting into the pool. I was always one of the last ones in the water (which seemed to have ticked my coaches off as time went on, oops).

2 hours of staring at the black line pass and I feel accomplished knowing most college students are still in bed. That is just the start of my day. Classes on classes follow morning practice and before I know it, I’m back at the pool again for practice #2 of the day. After barely surviving most afternoon practices and feeling like I am drowning, my day is finally over. Then I hit the books for the rest of the night and do it all over again the next day. This was my life every single day during my time as a Division 1 swimmer at Auburn University. I never had the regular college life as a majority of students do, but I wouldn’t trade my life for anything.

Swimming was my biggest blessing in disguise. During high school, I lost many close friends and missed out on different school events for my sport. I always used the excuse “I have swim practice,” but it wasn’t just an excuse. It was true. I was always at the pool. And whether I realized it or not, it kept me out of trouble.

Swimming has given me the opportunity to meet the most amazing people from all across the world. Perhaps one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned as a swimmer is that you will always have a hard working attitude outside of the pool. Balancing sports and academics is one of the most challenging things as a student-athlete. Thankfully, I was able to divide my attention between swimming and school.

Swimming has also taught me about myself, like who I am and what I stand for. Once I became part of a team at Auburn, I learned that it wasn’t just about me. I wasn’t doing what I was doing for myself. I put in the work for my teammates to make them better and inspire them. I put myself second and my teammates first.

This sport was all I had ever known. Often I found myself getting caught up in the swimming world and forgetting everything else. But the biggest lesson that swimming didn’t teach me is that life goes on. I didn’t think there would be life once I was done with swimming to be honest. Nobody prepared me for when I would be done. All I knew was swimming, swimming, and swimming. That was my life. Now a senior and a week into the “retirement life”, I’ve quickly realized that there is more to life than my sport and that life actually does go on.

From the missed intervals during practice, to the 5 second add in a 200 during a meet, I have learned that those things will not be remembered a year from now. What I will remember is my teammates and the memories I made with them. I now have free time that I never had before. Is it fun? No. Do I wish I could swim forever? Probably. But I have learned that I am more than my sport. I am the wanna-be soccer player, the music listener. I am the ex-student athlete who is finding out who I am.

I will forever be thankful for never quitting on the sport and continuing the passion for my sport. Swimming will always be a love-hate relationship to me but I wouldn’t want it any other way. I am thankful for my time as a swimmer my whole life, especially at Auburn University. Here’s to surviving week 1 of my retirement life!

