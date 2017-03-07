Video: How To Swim Backstroke Like A Boss

Courtesy of Ryan Rosenbaum, Phlex Swim Channel

It’s spring break! That means sun, fun, and extra time to try out this weeks awesome new stroke clinic drill.

Backstroke is one of those strokes that you either get, or you don’t. But if you haven’t been fortunate enough to be gifted with the talents of Ryan Murphy and Matt Grevers, we’ve got an awesome drill to give us mortals a chance.

Meet the Backstroke Rowers drill. This drill is as simple as a kickboard, and a bit of craftiness to make you excel at backstroke. Simply hold the kick board sideways with both hands and treat it like a paddle, sweeping under your body with each stroke.

This is an especially helpful drill as it fixes the biggest problem most backstrokers have; a shallow pull. The deeper your arm stroke, the more power you will produce from each stroke of backstroke.

Don’t forget to subscribe! New videos every week.

Subscribe Here! ► https://www.youtube.com/c/Phle xSwim

Follow us on:

Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/phlex swim/

Twitter ► https://twitter.com/phlexswim

Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/phle xswim/

Music by David Cutter

SEE MORE PHLEX SWIM CHANNEL VIDEOS: