Projecting the Field: 2017 Men’s NCAA Championships

  0 Andrew Mering | March 07th, 2017 | College, News

The pre-selection 2017 men’s NCAA championship entries were released last night by the NCAA. These sheets don’t show who is invited to the championship, rather is a list of everyone who’s been nominated by their coach with at least a ‘b’ cut. This allows us to check where the cut lines are expected to fall if nothing changes before the NCAA releases the invited list.

A refresher: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 25th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 235 individual entries (270 total minus 35 places for divers. Swimmers with more than one entry under the cut line only count once towards the cap). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event. If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual.

Everyone ranked 29th or higher should be invited. There are then 2 slots left on line 30. These go to:

Name Team Event
Hinawi, Marc Tennessee 1650 Freestyle
Phillips, Austin Utah 200 Freestyle

The alternates are:

Name Team Event
1 Forde, Clayton University of Georgia 400 IM
2 Martinez, Angel Texas A&M 200 Butterfly
3 Anderson, Thomas Arizona 100 Backstroke

While none of the above will be official until the final psych sheets are released, and it is possible that the pre-selection sheets will be changed before final publication, below is a list of the 235 individuals currently expected to be invited to the NCAA Championships. California leads the way with 17 invited swimmers. They are followed by Texas with 15, Stanford with 14, and Florida with 13. (the full qualifier by team counts are below the entries table).

Name Team Time Event Line
McKee, Anton Alabama 1:52.22 200 Breaststroke 2
Oslin, Connor Alabama 44.73 100 Backstroke 3
Kaliszak, Luke Alabama 45.03 100 Backstroke 5
Reid, Christopher Alabama 1:39.64 200 Backstroke 6
Waddell, Zane Alabama 19.17 50 Freestyle 10
Bams, Laurent Alabama 42.65 100 Freestyle 25
Wright, Justin Arizona 1:41.88 200 Butterfly 13
Thorne, Nick Arizona 3:42.59 400 IM 15
Dobbs, Chatham Arizona 45.94 100 Butterfly 17
Bish, Blair Arizona 52.32 100 Breaststroke 17
Wieser, Christopher Arizona 4:16.07 500 Freestyle 24
Craig, Cameron Arizona State 1:31.71 200 Freestyle 2
Bohus, Richard Arizona State 44.95 100 Backstroke 4
Duskinas, Tadas Arizona State 45.71 100 Butterfly 12
Porter, Andrew Arizona State 45.75 100 Butterfly 14
Lorenz, Christian Arizona State 52.32 100 Breaststroke 17
Duderstadt, Michael Auburn 51.5 100 Breaststroke 6
Patching, Joe Auburn 1:42.63 200 IM 13
Apple, Zachary Auburn 19.23 50 Freestyle 16
Fredriksson, Petter Auburn 1:40.57 200 Backstroke 16
Holoda, Peter Auburn 42.45 100 Freestyle 19
Martinez, Luis Auburn 46.02 100 Butterfly 21
Brewer, Thomas Auburn 1:54.06 200 Breaststroke 22
Ballard, Foster Auburn 1:42.91 200 Butterfly 22
Darmody, Kyle Auburn 46.17 100 Backstroke 25
McCloskey, Liam Auburn 46.06 100 Butterfly 27
Grassi, Santiago Auburn 46.1 100 Butterfly 29
Sorenson, Payton Brigham Young 19.22 50 Freestyle 15
Seliskar, Andrew California 1:41.24 200 IM 1
Murphy, Ryan California 44.61 100 Backstroke 1
Quah, Zheng California 1:40.36 200 Butterfly 2
Josa, Matthew California 45.41 100 Butterfly 8
Sendyk, Pawel California 19.1 50 Freestyle 9
Lynch, Justin California 45.47 100 Butterfly 9
Thomas, Mike California 1:41.83 200 Butterfly 12
Cobleigh, Hunter California 1:53.51 200 Breaststroke 13
Gutierrez, Long California 1:33.44 200 Freestyle 14
Hoppe, Connor California 52.29 100 Breaststroke 16
Whittle, Matt California 1:53.82 200 Breaststroke 17
Jensen, Michael California 19.36 50 Freestyle 20
Norman, Nick California 14:51.89 1650 Freestyle 20
Xie, Jack California 1:43.04 200 Butterfly 25
Kao, Ryan California 4:16.17 500 Freestyle 26
Sand, Carson California 52.61 100 Breaststroke 26
Takahashi, Ken California 3:44.92 400 IM 29
Bready, Chris Cincinnati 14:54.17 1650 Freestyle 24
Sikatzki, Philipp Cleveland State 45.97 100 Butterfly 18
Evdokimov, Alex Cornell 52.13 100 Breaststroke 11
Loncar, Anton Denver 1:40.33 200 Backstroke 11
Gilbert, Colin Denver 4:15.73 500 Freestyle 21
Robrock, Kyle Denver 19.43 50 Freestyle 28
Kropp, Peter Duke 51.46 100 Breaststroke 5
Payne, Dylan Duke 52.61 100 Breaststroke 26
Dressel, Caeleb Florida 18.46 50 Freestyle 1
Szaranek, Mark Florida 3:36.54 400 IM 2
Rooney, Maxime Florida 1:32.18 200 Freestyle 6
Switkowski, Jan Florida 1:40.94 200 Butterfly 6
DArrigo, Mitch Florida 4:12.43 500 Freestyle 9
Manganiello, Blake Florida 14:46.33 1650 Freestyle 11
Brady, Andrew Florida 14:50.05 1650 Freestyle 16
Baqlah, Khader Florida 1:33.65 200 Freestyle 17
Balogh, Brennan Florida 1:40.72 200 Backstroke 18
Lawless, Ben Florida 14:51.03 1650 Freestyle 19
Lebed, Alexander Florida 1:43.80 200 IM 22
Bray, Chandler Florida 52.61 100 Breaststroke 26
Palazzo, Ross Florida 1:54.24 200 Breaststroke 26
Mylin, Chad Florida St 19.39 50 Freestyle 24
Coombs, Jason Florida St 1:44.03 200 IM 25
McCormick, Jason Florida St 19.41 50 Freestyle 26
Kalisz, Connor Florida St 1:41.73 200 Backstroke 28
Loschi, Moises Georgia Tech 1:53.08 200 Breaststroke 8
Correia, Rodrigo Georgia Tech 45.65 100 Backstroke 14
Southern, Ben Georgia Tech 1:43.01 200 Butterfly 24
Bolognesi, Andrea GW 52.24 100 Breaststroke 12
Farris, Dean Harvard 1:31.56 200 Freestyle 1
Manchester, Jack Harvard 1:40.52 200 Backstroke 15
McNamara, Shane Harvard 1:53.82 200 Breaststroke 17
Novak, Brennan Harvard 14:54.06 1650 Freestyle 22
Aydin, Metin Hawaii 1:41.03 200 Backstroke 21
Pieroni, Blake Indiana 41.44 100 Freestyle 2
Finnerty, Ian Indiana 51.38 100 Breaststroke 3
Lanza, Vini Indiana 1:41.59 200 IM 5
Khalafalla, Ali Indiana 18.94 50 Freestyle 5
El Kamash, Marwan Indiana 4:12.11 500 Freestyle 7
SAMY, Mohamed Indiana 1:33.55 200 Freestyle 15
Glover, Bob Indiana 1:41.25 200 Backstroke 22
Tavcar, Anze Indiana 42.67 100 Freestyle 27
Higgins, Kyle Kentucky 1:42.66 200 Butterfly 18
Tarasevich, Grigory Louisville 1:39.05 200 Backstroke 2
Acosta, Marcelo Louisville 14:33.68 1650 Freestyle 3
Carroll, Trevor Louisville 1:33.10 200 Freestyle 8
Claverie, Carlos Louisville 52.05 100 Breaststroke 9
Quallen, Josh Louisville 45.56 100 Butterfly 11
Harting, Zach Louisville 1:41.95 200 Butterfly 14
Lindenbauer, Matthias Louisville 1:33.58 200 Freestyle 16
Jones, Jarrett Louisville 3:43.36 400 IM 19
Gurevich, Etay Louisville 3:43.93 400 IM 21
Greene, Aaron Louisville 1:41.39 200 Backstroke 24
Cono, Ben Loyola 52.5 100 Breaststroke 23
Rysemus, Logan LSU 45.98 100 Butterfly 19
Markham, Jake LSU 1:33.94 200 Freestyle 23
Auboeck, Felix Michigan 4:10.63 500 Freestyle 1
Powers, Paul Michigan 18.8 50 Freestyle 4
Ransford, Pj Michigan 14:38.72 1650 Freestyle 7
Swanson, Charlie Michigan 3:41.13 400 IM 8
Klein, Chris Michigan 1:53.14 200 Breaststroke 9
Montague, Jacob Michigan 52.08 100 Breaststroke 10
White, Evan Michigan 1:43.45 200 IM 17
Smachlo, Miles Michigan 1:42.86 200 Butterfly 21
Becker, Bowen Minnesota 19.08 50 Freestyle 8
McHugh, Conner Minnesota 1:53.61 200 Breaststroke 15
Maly, Jakub Minnesota 3:44.41 400 IM 24
Sande, Eric Minnesota 52.52 100 Breaststroke 24
Schwingenschloegl, Fabian Missouri 51.07 100 Breaststroke 1
Chadwick, Michael Missouri 41.8 100 Freestyle 4
Sansoucie, Andrew Missouri 44.86 100 Butterfly 5
Griffin, Carter Missouri 1:40.51 200 Backstroke 14
Schreuders, Mikel Missouri 1:34.06 200 Freestyle 26
Osvath, Artur Missouri St. 1:54.17 200 Breaststroke 25
Thomas, Antonio Missouri St. 14:56.02 1650 Freestyle 27
Vazaios, Andreas NC STATE 1:41.25 200 IM 2
Held, Ryan NC STATE 18.68 50 Freestyle 2
Stuart, Hennessey NC STATE 1:39.47 200 Backstroke 4
Ipsen, Anton Oerskov NC STATE 4:11.92 500 Freestyle 5
Dahl, Soeren NC STATE 1:32.74 200 Freestyle 7
Linker, Adam NC STATE 14:45.43 1650 Freestyle 9
Ress, Justin NC STATE 1:40.26 200 Backstroke 9
Stewart, Coleman NC STATE 45.6 100 Backstroke 12
Hren, Derek NC STATE 52.43 100 Breaststroke 21
Schiellerup, Andreas NC STATE 45.98 100 Backstroke 22
Wilimovsky, Jordan Northwestern 14:34.51 1650 Freestyle 4
Jackson, Trent Notre Dame 52.25 100 Breaststroke 13
Whitacre, Robert Notre Dame 1:40.60 200 Backstroke 17
Plaschka, Justin Notre Dame 19.38 50 Freestyle 23
Speers, Daniel Notre Dame 19.43 50 Freestyle 28
McHugh, Matt Ohio St 44.91 100 Butterfly 6
Fleagle, Joshua Ohio St 1:33.25 200 Freestyle 9
Lense, Noah Ohio St 1:41.44 200 Butterfly 10
Barone, Jack Ohio St 52.26 100 Breaststroke 14
Seal, Brayden Ohio St 4:15.11 500 Freestyle 19
Long, Joey Ohio St 4:16.67 500 Freestyle 29
Shahaff, Yahav Pacific 52.62 100 Breaststroke 29
Andrew, Mark Penn 3:43.28 400 IM 18
Ryan, Shane Penn St 44.65 100 Backstroke 2
Amaltdinov, Marat Purdue 1:52.89 200 Breaststroke 7
Gomez, Jonathan SMU 1:41.98 200 Butterfly 15
Minuth, Fynn South Carolina 4:11.07 500 Freestyle 3
Wich-Glasen, Nils South Carolina 1:52.41 200 Breaststroke 4
Mahmoud, Akaram South Carolina 14:38.91 1650 Freestyle 8
Bekemeyer, Cody South Carolina 14:49.09 1650 Freestyle 15
Peribonio, Tom South Carolina 3:43.45 400 IM 20
Mulcare, Patrick Southern Cali 1:39.37 200 Backstroke 3
Carter, Dylan Southern Cali 1:31.98 200 Freestyle 4
Vissering, Carsten Southern Cali 51.45 100 Breaststroke 4
Stumph, Steven Southern Cali 1:52.82 200 Breaststroke 6
Tribuntsov, Ralf Southern Cali 45.57 100 Backstroke 11
Malone, Reed Southern Cali 4:14.52 500 Freestyle 17
Valente, Alex Southern Cali 46.02 100 Butterfly 21
Altman, Ridge Southern Cali 1:54.04 200 Breaststroke 21
Condorelli, Santo Southern Cali 19.37 50 Freestyle 22
Knox, Jon Southern Cali 1:41.61 200 Backstroke 25
Shoults, Grant Stanford 4:10.67 500 Freestyle 2
Sweetser, True Stanford 14:35.03 1650 Freestyle 5
Yoder, Jimmy Stanford 1:41.31 200 Butterfly 8
DeVine, Abrahm Stanford 3:41.64 400 IM 10
Liang, Andrew Stanford 45.52 100 Butterfly 10
Ogren, Curtis Stanford 3:42.04 400 IM 11
Egan, Liam Stanford 4:12.99 500 Freestyle 12
Perry, Sam Stanford 42.24 100 Freestyle 12
Williamson, Max Stanford 3:42.53 400 IM 13
Kremer, Tom Stanford 1:43.21 200 IM 15
Zdroik, Brad Stanford 45.91 100 Butterfly 16
Dudzinski, Ryan Stanford 45.84 100 Backstroke 19
Conaton, Patrick Stanford 1:41.01 200 Backstroke 20
Anderson, Matt Stanford 1:54.07 200 Breaststroke 23
Decoursey, Kyle Tennessee 42.07 100 Freestyle 8
McHugh, Sam Tennessee 3:42.54 400 IM 14
Coetzee, Ryan Tennessee 46.01 100 Butterfly 20
Stevens, Peter Tennessee 52.56 100 Breaststroke 25
Heron, David Tennessee 14:54.35 1650 Freestyle 25
Abbott, Taylor Tennessee 14:55.41 1650 Freestyle 26
Hinawi, Marc Tennessee 14:56.84 1650 Freestyle 30
Schooling, Joseph Texas 44.06 100 Butterfly 1
Licon, Will Texas 1:49.89 200 Breaststroke 1
Conger, Jack Texas 1:39.17 200 Butterfly 1
Smith, Clark Texas 14:32.77 1650 Freestyle 2
Haas, Townley Texas 1:32.17 200 Freestyle 5
Roberts, Jonathan Texas 3:40.26 400 IM 6
Shebat, John Texas 1:39.74 200 Backstroke 7
Ringgold, Brett Texas 42.39 100 Freestyle 16
Jackson, Tate Texas 42.4 100 Freestyle 17
Holter, Max Texas 1:42.74 200 Butterfly 19
Newkirk, Jeff Texas 4:15.99 500 Freestyle 23
Glass, Will Texas 46.05 100 Butterfly 24
Stewart, Sam Texas 3:44.42 400 IM 25
Nichols, Jeremy Texas 42.65 100 Freestyle 25
Dunne, Pj Texas 1:34.13 200 Freestyle 28
Bolleter, Cory Texas A&M 19.04 50 Freestyle 7
Castillo Luna, Mauro Texas A&M 1:53.84 200 Breaststroke 19
Bonetti, Brock Texas A&M 46.07 100 Backstroke 23
Tybur, Jonathan Texas A&M 1:54.07 200 Breaststroke 23
Saunderson, Jack Towson 1:43.05 200 Butterfly 26
Brutkiewicz, Marlin U.S. Navy 1:54.35 200 Breaststroke 27
Campbell, Henry UNC 4:12.11 500 Freestyle 7
Meyer, Michael UNC 3:42.05 400 IM 12
Emslie, Craig UNC 52.42 100 Breaststroke 20
Merrilees, Jorden UNC 1:41.35 200 Backstroke 23
Kalisz, Chase University of Georgia 3:36.21 400 IM 1
Litherland, Jay University of Georgia 3:38.19 400 IM 3
Clark, Pace University of Georgia 1:40.87 200 Butterfly 5
Burns, Aidan University of Georgia 3:41.56 400 IM 9
Dale, Taylor University of Georgia 45.48 100 Backstroke 10
Acevedo, Javier University of Georgia 45.66 100 Backstroke 15
Higgins, Walker University of Georgia 4:14.43 500 Freestyle 16
Bentz, Gunnar University of Georgia 3:42.89 400 IM 17
Litherland, Kevin University of Georgia 4:15.33 500 Freestyle 20
Guest, James University of Georgia 1:54.52 200 Breaststroke 28
Ungur, Paul Utah 45.69 100 Backstroke 17
McArthur, Daniel Utah 1:41.66 200 Backstroke 26
Phillips, Austin Utah 1:34.20 200 Freestyle 30
Clark, Joseph Virginia 45.63 100 Backstroke 13
Fong, Zach Virginia 1:42.85 200 Butterfly 20
Quinn, Austin Virginia 3:44.86 400 IM 28
Schubert, Ted Virginia 1:43.08 200 Butterfly 28
Whiteside, John Virginia 42.76 100 Freestyle 29
Fiala, Brandon Virginia Tech 1:52.39 200 Breaststroke 3
Owen, Robert Virginia Tech 3:38.43 400 IM 4
Szabo, Norbert Virginia Tech 1:44.34 200 IM 29
Workman, Sean Virginia Tech 1:41.74 200 Backstroke 29
Hutchins, Matt Wisconsin 4:11.98 500 Freestyle 6
Clifton, Cannon Wisconsin 42 100 Freestyle 7
Goicoechea, Victor Wisconsin 14:50.59 1650 Freestyle 18
Pinfold, Brett Wisconsin 1:43.60 200 IM 19
Hyogo, Kei Yale 14:47.01 1650 Freestyle 12
Greenberg, Aaron Yale 19.41 50 Freestyle 26

Qualifier Numbers by Team

Team Number of Qualifiers
California 17
Texas 15
Stanford 14
Florida 13
Auburn 11
Louisville 10
NC STATE 10
Southern Cali 10
University of Georgia 10
Indiana 8
Michigan 8
Tennessee 7
Alabama 6
Ohio St 6
Arizona 5
Arizona State 5
Missouri 5
South Carolina 5
Virginia 5
Florida St 4
Harvard 4
Minnesota 4
Notre Dame 4
Texas A&M 4
UNC 4
Virginia Tech 4
Wisconsin 4
Denver 3
Georgia Tech 3
Utah 3
Duke 2
LSU 2
Missouri St. 2
Yale 2
Brigham Young 1
Cincinnati 1
Cleveland State 1
Cornell 1
GW 1
Hawaii 1
Kentucky 1
Loyola 1
Northwestern 1
Pacific 1
Penn 1
Penn St 1
Purdue 1
SMU 1
Towson 1
U.S. Navy 1

