Projecting the Field: 2017 Men’s NCAA Championships

The pre-selection 2017 men’s NCAA championship entries were released last night by the NCAA. These sheets don’t show who is invited to the championship, rather is a list of everyone who’s been nominated by their coach with at least a ‘b’ cut. This allows us to check where the cut lines are expected to fall if nothing changes before the NCAA releases the invited list.

A refresher: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 25th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 235 individual entries (270 total minus 35 places for divers. Swimmers with more than one entry under the cut line only count once towards the cap). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event. If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual.

Everyone ranked 29th or higher should be invited. There are then 2 slots left on line 30. These go to:

Name Team Event Hinawi, Marc Tennessee 1650 Freestyle Phillips, Austin Utah 200 Freestyle

The alternates are:

Name Team Event 1 Forde, Clayton University of Georgia 400 IM 2 Martinez, Angel Texas A&M 200 Butterfly 3 Anderson, Thomas Arizona 100 Backstroke

While none of the above will be official until the final psych sheets are released, and it is possible that the pre-selection sheets will be changed before final publication, below is a list of the 235 individuals currently expected to be invited to the NCAA Championships. California leads the way with 17 invited swimmers. They are followed by Texas with 15, Stanford with 14, and Florida with 13. (the full qualifier by team counts are below the entries table).

Name Team Time Event Line McKee, Anton Alabama 1:52.22 200 Breaststroke 2 Oslin, Connor Alabama 44.73 100 Backstroke 3 Kaliszak, Luke Alabama 45.03 100 Backstroke 5 Reid, Christopher Alabama 1:39.64 200 Backstroke 6 Waddell, Zane Alabama 19.17 50 Freestyle 10 Bams, Laurent Alabama 42.65 100 Freestyle 25 Wright, Justin Arizona 1:41.88 200 Butterfly 13 Thorne, Nick Arizona 3:42.59 400 IM 15 Dobbs, Chatham Arizona 45.94 100 Butterfly 17 Bish, Blair Arizona 52.32 100 Breaststroke 17 Wieser, Christopher Arizona 4:16.07 500 Freestyle 24 Craig, Cameron Arizona State 1:31.71 200 Freestyle 2 Bohus, Richard Arizona State 44.95 100 Backstroke 4 Duskinas, Tadas Arizona State 45.71 100 Butterfly 12 Porter, Andrew Arizona State 45.75 100 Butterfly 14 Lorenz, Christian Arizona State 52.32 100 Breaststroke 17 Duderstadt, Michael Auburn 51.5 100 Breaststroke 6 Patching, Joe Auburn 1:42.63 200 IM 13 Apple, Zachary Auburn 19.23 50 Freestyle 16 Fredriksson, Petter Auburn 1:40.57 200 Backstroke 16 Holoda, Peter Auburn 42.45 100 Freestyle 19 Martinez, Luis Auburn 46.02 100 Butterfly 21 Brewer, Thomas Auburn 1:54.06 200 Breaststroke 22 Ballard, Foster Auburn 1:42.91 200 Butterfly 22 Darmody, Kyle Auburn 46.17 100 Backstroke 25 McCloskey, Liam Auburn 46.06 100 Butterfly 27 Grassi, Santiago Auburn 46.1 100 Butterfly 29 Sorenson, Payton Brigham Young 19.22 50 Freestyle 15 Seliskar, Andrew California 1:41.24 200 IM 1 Murphy, Ryan California 44.61 100 Backstroke 1 Quah, Zheng California 1:40.36 200 Butterfly 2 Josa, Matthew California 45.41 100 Butterfly 8 Sendyk, Pawel California 19.1 50 Freestyle 9 Lynch, Justin California 45.47 100 Butterfly 9 Thomas, Mike California 1:41.83 200 Butterfly 12 Cobleigh, Hunter California 1:53.51 200 Breaststroke 13 Gutierrez, Long California 1:33.44 200 Freestyle 14 Hoppe, Connor California 52.29 100 Breaststroke 16 Whittle, Matt California 1:53.82 200 Breaststroke 17 Jensen, Michael California 19.36 50 Freestyle 20 Norman, Nick California 14:51.89 1650 Freestyle 20 Xie, Jack California 1:43.04 200 Butterfly 25 Kao, Ryan California 4:16.17 500 Freestyle 26 Sand, Carson California 52.61 100 Breaststroke 26 Takahashi, Ken California 3:44.92 400 IM 29 Bready, Chris Cincinnati 14:54.17 1650 Freestyle 24 Sikatzki, Philipp Cleveland State 45.97 100 Butterfly 18 Evdokimov, Alex Cornell 52.13 100 Breaststroke 11 Loncar, Anton Denver 1:40.33 200 Backstroke 11 Gilbert, Colin Denver 4:15.73 500 Freestyle 21 Robrock, Kyle Denver 19.43 50 Freestyle 28 Kropp, Peter Duke 51.46 100 Breaststroke 5 Payne, Dylan Duke 52.61 100 Breaststroke 26 Dressel, Caeleb Florida 18.46 50 Freestyle 1 Szaranek, Mark Florida 3:36.54 400 IM 2 Rooney, Maxime Florida 1:32.18 200 Freestyle 6 Switkowski, Jan Florida 1:40.94 200 Butterfly 6 DArrigo, Mitch Florida 4:12.43 500 Freestyle 9 Manganiello, Blake Florida 14:46.33 1650 Freestyle 11 Brady, Andrew Florida 14:50.05 1650 Freestyle 16 Baqlah, Khader Florida 1:33.65 200 Freestyle 17 Balogh, Brennan Florida 1:40.72 200 Backstroke 18 Lawless, Ben Florida 14:51.03 1650 Freestyle 19 Lebed, Alexander Florida 1:43.80 200 IM 22 Bray, Chandler Florida 52.61 100 Breaststroke 26 Palazzo, Ross Florida 1:54.24 200 Breaststroke 26 Mylin, Chad Florida St 19.39 50 Freestyle 24 Coombs, Jason Florida St 1:44.03 200 IM 25 McCormick, Jason Florida St 19.41 50 Freestyle 26 Kalisz, Connor Florida St 1:41.73 200 Backstroke 28 Loschi, Moises Georgia Tech 1:53.08 200 Breaststroke 8 Correia, Rodrigo Georgia Tech 45.65 100 Backstroke 14 Southern, Ben Georgia Tech 1:43.01 200 Butterfly 24 Bolognesi, Andrea GW 52.24 100 Breaststroke 12 Farris, Dean Harvard 1:31.56 200 Freestyle 1 Manchester, Jack Harvard 1:40.52 200 Backstroke 15 McNamara, Shane Harvard 1:53.82 200 Breaststroke 17 Novak, Brennan Harvard 14:54.06 1650 Freestyle 22 Aydin, Metin Hawaii 1:41.03 200 Backstroke 21 Pieroni, Blake Indiana 41.44 100 Freestyle 2 Finnerty, Ian Indiana 51.38 100 Breaststroke 3 Lanza, Vini Indiana 1:41.59 200 IM 5 Khalafalla, Ali Indiana 18.94 50 Freestyle 5 El Kamash, Marwan Indiana 4:12.11 500 Freestyle 7 SAMY, Mohamed Indiana 1:33.55 200 Freestyle 15 Glover, Bob Indiana 1:41.25 200 Backstroke 22 Tavcar, Anze Indiana 42.67 100 Freestyle 27 Higgins, Kyle Kentucky 1:42.66 200 Butterfly 18 Tarasevich, Grigory Louisville 1:39.05 200 Backstroke 2 Acosta, Marcelo Louisville 14:33.68 1650 Freestyle 3 Carroll, Trevor Louisville 1:33.10 200 Freestyle 8 Claverie, Carlos Louisville 52.05 100 Breaststroke 9 Quallen, Josh Louisville 45.56 100 Butterfly 11 Harting, Zach Louisville 1:41.95 200 Butterfly 14 Lindenbauer, Matthias Louisville 1:33.58 200 Freestyle 16 Jones, Jarrett Louisville 3:43.36 400 IM 19 Gurevich, Etay Louisville 3:43.93 400 IM 21 Greene, Aaron Louisville 1:41.39 200 Backstroke 24 Cono, Ben Loyola 52.5 100 Breaststroke 23 Rysemus, Logan LSU 45.98 100 Butterfly 19 Markham, Jake LSU 1:33.94 200 Freestyle 23 Auboeck, Felix Michigan 4:10.63 500 Freestyle 1 Powers, Paul Michigan 18.8 50 Freestyle 4 Ransford, Pj Michigan 14:38.72 1650 Freestyle 7 Swanson, Charlie Michigan 3:41.13 400 IM 8 Klein, Chris Michigan 1:53.14 200 Breaststroke 9 Montague, Jacob Michigan 52.08 100 Breaststroke 10 White, Evan Michigan 1:43.45 200 IM 17 Smachlo, Miles Michigan 1:42.86 200 Butterfly 21 Becker, Bowen Minnesota 19.08 50 Freestyle 8 McHugh, Conner Minnesota 1:53.61 200 Breaststroke 15 Maly, Jakub Minnesota 3:44.41 400 IM 24 Sande, Eric Minnesota 52.52 100 Breaststroke 24 Schwingenschloegl, Fabian Missouri 51.07 100 Breaststroke 1 Chadwick, Michael Missouri 41.8 100 Freestyle 4 Sansoucie, Andrew Missouri 44.86 100 Butterfly 5 Griffin, Carter Missouri 1:40.51 200 Backstroke 14 Schreuders, Mikel Missouri 1:34.06 200 Freestyle 26 Osvath, Artur Missouri St. 1:54.17 200 Breaststroke 25 Thomas, Antonio Missouri St. 14:56.02 1650 Freestyle 27 Vazaios, Andreas NC STATE 1:41.25 200 IM 2 Held, Ryan NC STATE 18.68 50 Freestyle 2 Stuart, Hennessey NC STATE 1:39.47 200 Backstroke 4 Ipsen, Anton Oerskov NC STATE 4:11.92 500 Freestyle 5 Dahl, Soeren NC STATE 1:32.74 200 Freestyle 7 Linker, Adam NC STATE 14:45.43 1650 Freestyle 9 Ress, Justin NC STATE 1:40.26 200 Backstroke 9 Stewart, Coleman NC STATE 45.6 100 Backstroke 12 Hren, Derek NC STATE 52.43 100 Breaststroke 21 Schiellerup, Andreas NC STATE 45.98 100 Backstroke 22 Wilimovsky, Jordan Northwestern 14:34.51 1650 Freestyle 4 Jackson, Trent Notre Dame 52.25 100 Breaststroke 13 Whitacre, Robert Notre Dame 1:40.60 200 Backstroke 17 Plaschka, Justin Notre Dame 19.38 50 Freestyle 23 Speers, Daniel Notre Dame 19.43 50 Freestyle 28 McHugh, Matt Ohio St 44.91 100 Butterfly 6 Fleagle, Joshua Ohio St 1:33.25 200 Freestyle 9 Lense, Noah Ohio St 1:41.44 200 Butterfly 10 Barone, Jack Ohio St 52.26 100 Breaststroke 14 Seal, Brayden Ohio St 4:15.11 500 Freestyle 19 Long, Joey Ohio St 4:16.67 500 Freestyle 29 Shahaff, Yahav Pacific 52.62 100 Breaststroke 29 Andrew, Mark Penn 3:43.28 400 IM 18 Ryan, Shane Penn St 44.65 100 Backstroke 2 Amaltdinov, Marat Purdue 1:52.89 200 Breaststroke 7 Gomez, Jonathan SMU 1:41.98 200 Butterfly 15 Minuth, Fynn South Carolina 4:11.07 500 Freestyle 3 Wich-Glasen, Nils South Carolina 1:52.41 200 Breaststroke 4 Mahmoud, Akaram South Carolina 14:38.91 1650 Freestyle 8 Bekemeyer, Cody South Carolina 14:49.09 1650 Freestyle 15 Peribonio, Tom South Carolina 3:43.45 400 IM 20 Mulcare, Patrick Southern Cali 1:39.37 200 Backstroke 3 Carter, Dylan Southern Cali 1:31.98 200 Freestyle 4 Vissering, Carsten Southern Cali 51.45 100 Breaststroke 4 Stumph, Steven Southern Cali 1:52.82 200 Breaststroke 6 Tribuntsov, Ralf Southern Cali 45.57 100 Backstroke 11 Malone, Reed Southern Cali 4:14.52 500 Freestyle 17 Valente, Alex Southern Cali 46.02 100 Butterfly 21 Altman, Ridge Southern Cali 1:54.04 200 Breaststroke 21 Condorelli, Santo Southern Cali 19.37 50 Freestyle 22 Knox, Jon Southern Cali 1:41.61 200 Backstroke 25 Shoults, Grant Stanford 4:10.67 500 Freestyle 2 Sweetser, True Stanford 14:35.03 1650 Freestyle 5 Yoder, Jimmy Stanford 1:41.31 200 Butterfly 8 DeVine, Abrahm Stanford 3:41.64 400 IM 10 Liang, Andrew Stanford 45.52 100 Butterfly 10 Ogren, Curtis Stanford 3:42.04 400 IM 11 Egan, Liam Stanford 4:12.99 500 Freestyle 12 Perry, Sam Stanford 42.24 100 Freestyle 12 Williamson, Max Stanford 3:42.53 400 IM 13 Kremer, Tom Stanford 1:43.21 200 IM 15 Zdroik, Brad Stanford 45.91 100 Butterfly 16 Dudzinski, Ryan Stanford 45.84 100 Backstroke 19 Conaton, Patrick Stanford 1:41.01 200 Backstroke 20 Anderson, Matt Stanford 1:54.07 200 Breaststroke 23 Decoursey, Kyle Tennessee 42.07 100 Freestyle 8 McHugh, Sam Tennessee 3:42.54 400 IM 14 Coetzee, Ryan Tennessee 46.01 100 Butterfly 20 Stevens, Peter Tennessee 52.56 100 Breaststroke 25 Heron, David Tennessee 14:54.35 1650 Freestyle 25 Abbott, Taylor Tennessee 14:55.41 1650 Freestyle 26 Hinawi, Marc Tennessee 14:56.84 1650 Freestyle 30 Schooling, Joseph Texas 44.06 100 Butterfly 1 Licon, Will Texas 1:49.89 200 Breaststroke 1 Conger, Jack Texas 1:39.17 200 Butterfly 1 Smith, Clark Texas 14:32.77 1650 Freestyle 2 Haas, Townley Texas 1:32.17 200 Freestyle 5 Roberts, Jonathan Texas 3:40.26 400 IM 6 Shebat, John Texas 1:39.74 200 Backstroke 7 Ringgold, Brett Texas 42.39 100 Freestyle 16 Jackson, Tate Texas 42.4 100 Freestyle 17 Holter, Max Texas 1:42.74 200 Butterfly 19 Newkirk, Jeff Texas 4:15.99 500 Freestyle 23 Glass, Will Texas 46.05 100 Butterfly 24 Stewart, Sam Texas 3:44.42 400 IM 25 Nichols, Jeremy Texas 42.65 100 Freestyle 25 Dunne, Pj Texas 1:34.13 200 Freestyle 28 Bolleter, Cory Texas A&M 19.04 50 Freestyle 7 Castillo Luna, Mauro Texas A&M 1:53.84 200 Breaststroke 19 Bonetti, Brock Texas A&M 46.07 100 Backstroke 23 Tybur, Jonathan Texas A&M 1:54.07 200 Breaststroke 23 Saunderson, Jack Towson 1:43.05 200 Butterfly 26 Brutkiewicz, Marlin U.S. Navy 1:54.35 200 Breaststroke 27 Campbell, Henry UNC 4:12.11 500 Freestyle 7 Meyer, Michael UNC 3:42.05 400 IM 12 Emslie, Craig UNC 52.42 100 Breaststroke 20 Merrilees, Jorden UNC 1:41.35 200 Backstroke 23 Kalisz, Chase University of Georgia 3:36.21 400 IM 1 Litherland, Jay University of Georgia 3:38.19 400 IM 3 Clark, Pace University of Georgia 1:40.87 200 Butterfly 5 Burns, Aidan University of Georgia 3:41.56 400 IM 9 Dale, Taylor University of Georgia 45.48 100 Backstroke 10 Acevedo, Javier University of Georgia 45.66 100 Backstroke 15 Higgins, Walker University of Georgia 4:14.43 500 Freestyle 16 Bentz, Gunnar University of Georgia 3:42.89 400 IM 17 Litherland, Kevin University of Georgia 4:15.33 500 Freestyle 20 Guest, James University of Georgia 1:54.52 200 Breaststroke 28 Ungur, Paul Utah 45.69 100 Backstroke 17 McArthur, Daniel Utah 1:41.66 200 Backstroke 26 Phillips, Austin Utah 1:34.20 200 Freestyle 30 Clark, Joseph Virginia 45.63 100 Backstroke 13 Fong, Zach Virginia 1:42.85 200 Butterfly 20 Quinn, Austin Virginia 3:44.86 400 IM 28 Schubert, Ted Virginia 1:43.08 200 Butterfly 28 Whiteside, John Virginia 42.76 100 Freestyle 29 Fiala, Brandon Virginia Tech 1:52.39 200 Breaststroke 3 Owen, Robert Virginia Tech 3:38.43 400 IM 4 Szabo, Norbert Virginia Tech 1:44.34 200 IM 29 Workman, Sean Virginia Tech 1:41.74 200 Backstroke 29 Hutchins, Matt Wisconsin 4:11.98 500 Freestyle 6 Clifton, Cannon Wisconsin 42 100 Freestyle 7 Goicoechea, Victor Wisconsin 14:50.59 1650 Freestyle 18 Pinfold, Brett Wisconsin 1:43.60 200 IM 19 Hyogo, Kei Yale 14:47.01 1650 Freestyle 12 Greenberg, Aaron Yale 19.41 50 Freestyle 26

