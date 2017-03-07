Projecting the Field: 2017 Men’s NCAA Championships

The pre-selection 2017 men’s NCAA championship entries were released last night by the NCAA. These sheets don’t show who is invited to the championship, rather is a list of everyone who’s been nominated by their coach with at least a ‘b’ cut. This allows us to check where the cut lines are expected to fall if nothing changes before the NCAA releases the invited list.
A refresher: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 25th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 235 individual entries (270 total minus 35 places for divers. Swimmers with more than one entry under the cut line only count once towards the cap). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event. If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual.
Everyone ranked 29th or higher should be invited. There are then 2 slots left on line 30. These go to:
|Name
|Team
|Event
|Hinawi, Marc
|Tennessee
|1650 Freestyle
|Phillips, Austin
|Utah
|200 Freestyle
The alternates are:
|Name
|Team
|Event
|1
|Forde, Clayton
|University of Georgia
|400 IM
|2
|Martinez, Angel
|Texas A&M
|200 Butterfly
|3
|Anderson, Thomas
|Arizona
|100 Backstroke
While none of the above will be official until the final psych sheets are released, and it is possible that the pre-selection sheets will be changed before final publication, below is a list of the 235 individuals currently expected to be invited to the NCAA Championships. California leads the way with 17 invited swimmers. They are followed by Texas with 15, Stanford with 14, and Florida with 13. (the full qualifier by team counts are below the entries table).
|Name
|Team
|Time
|Event
|Line
|McKee, Anton
|Alabama
|1:52.22
|200 Breaststroke
|2
|Oslin, Connor
|Alabama
|44.73
|100 Backstroke
|3
|Kaliszak, Luke
|Alabama
|45.03
|100 Backstroke
|5
|Reid, Christopher
|Alabama
|1:39.64
|200 Backstroke
|6
|Waddell, Zane
|Alabama
|19.17
|50 Freestyle
|10
|Bams, Laurent
|Alabama
|42.65
|100 Freestyle
|25
|Wright, Justin
|Arizona
|1:41.88
|200 Butterfly
|13
|Thorne, Nick
|Arizona
|3:42.59
|400 IM
|15
|Dobbs, Chatham
|Arizona
|45.94
|100 Butterfly
|17
|Bish, Blair
|Arizona
|52.32
|100 Breaststroke
|17
|Wieser, Christopher
|Arizona
|4:16.07
|500 Freestyle
|24
|Craig, Cameron
|Arizona State
|1:31.71
|200 Freestyle
|2
|Bohus, Richard
|Arizona State
|44.95
|100 Backstroke
|4
|Duskinas, Tadas
|Arizona State
|45.71
|100 Butterfly
|12
|Porter, Andrew
|Arizona State
|45.75
|100 Butterfly
|14
|Lorenz, Christian
|Arizona State
|52.32
|100 Breaststroke
|17
|Duderstadt, Michael
|Auburn
|51.5
|100 Breaststroke
|6
|Patching, Joe
|Auburn
|1:42.63
|200 IM
|13
|Apple, Zachary
|Auburn
|19.23
|50 Freestyle
|16
|Fredriksson, Petter
|Auburn
|1:40.57
|200 Backstroke
|16
|Holoda, Peter
|Auburn
|42.45
|100 Freestyle
|19
|Martinez, Luis
|Auburn
|46.02
|100 Butterfly
|21
|Brewer, Thomas
|Auburn
|1:54.06
|200 Breaststroke
|22
|Ballard, Foster
|Auburn
|1:42.91
|200 Butterfly
|22
|Darmody, Kyle
|Auburn
|46.17
|100 Backstroke
|25
|McCloskey, Liam
|Auburn
|46.06
|100 Butterfly
|27
|Grassi, Santiago
|Auburn
|46.1
|100 Butterfly
|29
|Sorenson, Payton
|Brigham Young
|19.22
|50 Freestyle
|15
|Seliskar, Andrew
|California
|1:41.24
|200 IM
|1
|Murphy, Ryan
|California
|44.61
|100 Backstroke
|1
|Quah, Zheng
|California
|1:40.36
|200 Butterfly
|2
|Josa, Matthew
|California
|45.41
|100 Butterfly
|8
|Sendyk, Pawel
|California
|19.1
|50 Freestyle
|9
|Lynch, Justin
|California
|45.47
|100 Butterfly
|9
|Thomas, Mike
|California
|1:41.83
|200 Butterfly
|12
|Cobleigh, Hunter
|California
|1:53.51
|200 Breaststroke
|13
|Gutierrez, Long
|California
|1:33.44
|200 Freestyle
|14
|Hoppe, Connor
|California
|52.29
|100 Breaststroke
|16
|Whittle, Matt
|California
|1:53.82
|200 Breaststroke
|17
|Jensen, Michael
|California
|19.36
|50 Freestyle
|20
|Norman, Nick
|California
|14:51.89
|1650 Freestyle
|20
|Xie, Jack
|California
|1:43.04
|200 Butterfly
|25
|Kao, Ryan
|California
|4:16.17
|500 Freestyle
|26
|Sand, Carson
|California
|52.61
|100 Breaststroke
|26
|Takahashi, Ken
|California
|3:44.92
|400 IM
|29
|Bready, Chris
|Cincinnati
|14:54.17
|1650 Freestyle
|24
|Sikatzki, Philipp
|Cleveland State
|45.97
|100 Butterfly
|18
|Evdokimov, Alex
|Cornell
|52.13
|100 Breaststroke
|11
|Loncar, Anton
|Denver
|1:40.33
|200 Backstroke
|11
|Gilbert, Colin
|Denver
|4:15.73
|500 Freestyle
|21
|Robrock, Kyle
|Denver
|19.43
|50 Freestyle
|28
|Kropp, Peter
|Duke
|51.46
|100 Breaststroke
|5
|Payne, Dylan
|Duke
|52.61
|100 Breaststroke
|26
|Dressel, Caeleb
|Florida
|18.46
|50 Freestyle
|1
|Szaranek, Mark
|Florida
|3:36.54
|400 IM
|2
|Rooney, Maxime
|Florida
|1:32.18
|200 Freestyle
|6
|Switkowski, Jan
|Florida
|1:40.94
|200 Butterfly
|6
|DArrigo, Mitch
|Florida
|4:12.43
|500 Freestyle
|9
|Manganiello, Blake
|Florida
|14:46.33
|1650 Freestyle
|11
|Brady, Andrew
|Florida
|14:50.05
|1650 Freestyle
|16
|Baqlah, Khader
|Florida
|1:33.65
|200 Freestyle
|17
|Balogh, Brennan
|Florida
|1:40.72
|200 Backstroke
|18
|Lawless, Ben
|Florida
|14:51.03
|1650 Freestyle
|19
|Lebed, Alexander
|Florida
|1:43.80
|200 IM
|22
|Bray, Chandler
|Florida
|52.61
|100 Breaststroke
|26
|Palazzo, Ross
|Florida
|1:54.24
|200 Breaststroke
|26
|Mylin, Chad
|Florida St
|19.39
|50 Freestyle
|24
|Coombs, Jason
|Florida St
|1:44.03
|200 IM
|25
|McCormick, Jason
|Florida St
|19.41
|50 Freestyle
|26
|Kalisz, Connor
|Florida St
|1:41.73
|200 Backstroke
|28
|Loschi, Moises
|Georgia Tech
|1:53.08
|200 Breaststroke
|8
|Correia, Rodrigo
|Georgia Tech
|45.65
|100 Backstroke
|14
|Southern, Ben
|Georgia Tech
|1:43.01
|200 Butterfly
|24
|Bolognesi, Andrea
|GW
|52.24
|100 Breaststroke
|12
|Farris, Dean
|Harvard
|1:31.56
|200 Freestyle
|1
|Manchester, Jack
|Harvard
|1:40.52
|200 Backstroke
|15
|McNamara, Shane
|Harvard
|1:53.82
|200 Breaststroke
|17
|Novak, Brennan
|Harvard
|14:54.06
|1650 Freestyle
|22
|Aydin, Metin
|Hawaii
|1:41.03
|200 Backstroke
|21
|Pieroni, Blake
|Indiana
|41.44
|100 Freestyle
|2
|Finnerty, Ian
|Indiana
|51.38
|100 Breaststroke
|3
|Lanza, Vini
|Indiana
|1:41.59
|200 IM
|5
|Khalafalla, Ali
|Indiana
|18.94
|50 Freestyle
|5
|El Kamash, Marwan
|Indiana
|4:12.11
|500 Freestyle
|7
|SAMY, Mohamed
|Indiana
|1:33.55
|200 Freestyle
|15
|Glover, Bob
|Indiana
|1:41.25
|200 Backstroke
|22
|Tavcar, Anze
|Indiana
|42.67
|100 Freestyle
|27
|Higgins, Kyle
|Kentucky
|1:42.66
|200 Butterfly
|18
|Tarasevich, Grigory
|Louisville
|1:39.05
|200 Backstroke
|2
|Acosta, Marcelo
|Louisville
|14:33.68
|1650 Freestyle
|3
|Carroll, Trevor
|Louisville
|1:33.10
|200 Freestyle
|8
|Claverie, Carlos
|Louisville
|52.05
|100 Breaststroke
|9
|Quallen, Josh
|Louisville
|45.56
|100 Butterfly
|11
|Harting, Zach
|Louisville
|1:41.95
|200 Butterfly
|14
|Lindenbauer, Matthias
|Louisville
|1:33.58
|200 Freestyle
|16
|Jones, Jarrett
|Louisville
|3:43.36
|400 IM
|19
|Gurevich, Etay
|Louisville
|3:43.93
|400 IM
|21
|Greene, Aaron
|Louisville
|1:41.39
|200 Backstroke
|24
|Cono, Ben
|Loyola
|52.5
|100 Breaststroke
|23
|Rysemus, Logan
|LSU
|45.98
|100 Butterfly
|19
|Markham, Jake
|LSU
|1:33.94
|200 Freestyle
|23
|Auboeck, Felix
|Michigan
|4:10.63
|500 Freestyle
|1
|Powers, Paul
|Michigan
|18.8
|50 Freestyle
|4
|Ransford, Pj
|Michigan
|14:38.72
|1650 Freestyle
|7
|Swanson, Charlie
|Michigan
|3:41.13
|400 IM
|8
|Klein, Chris
|Michigan
|1:53.14
|200 Breaststroke
|9
|Montague, Jacob
|Michigan
|52.08
|100 Breaststroke
|10
|White, Evan
|Michigan
|1:43.45
|200 IM
|17
|Smachlo, Miles
|Michigan
|1:42.86
|200 Butterfly
|21
|Becker, Bowen
|Minnesota
|19.08
|50 Freestyle
|8
|McHugh, Conner
|Minnesota
|1:53.61
|200 Breaststroke
|15
|Maly, Jakub
|Minnesota
|3:44.41
|400 IM
|24
|Sande, Eric
|Minnesota
|52.52
|100 Breaststroke
|24
|Schwingenschloegl, Fabian
|Missouri
|51.07
|100 Breaststroke
|1
|Chadwick, Michael
|Missouri
|41.8
|100 Freestyle
|4
|Sansoucie, Andrew
|Missouri
|44.86
|100 Butterfly
|5
|Griffin, Carter
|Missouri
|1:40.51
|200 Backstroke
|14
|Schreuders, Mikel
|Missouri
|1:34.06
|200 Freestyle
|26
|Osvath, Artur
|Missouri St.
|1:54.17
|200 Breaststroke
|25
|Thomas, Antonio
|Missouri St.
|14:56.02
|1650 Freestyle
|27
|Vazaios, Andreas
|NC STATE
|1:41.25
|200 IM
|2
|Held, Ryan
|NC STATE
|18.68
|50 Freestyle
|2
|Stuart, Hennessey
|NC STATE
|1:39.47
|200 Backstroke
|4
|Ipsen, Anton Oerskov
|NC STATE
|4:11.92
|500 Freestyle
|5
|Dahl, Soeren
|NC STATE
|1:32.74
|200 Freestyle
|7
|Linker, Adam
|NC STATE
|14:45.43
|1650 Freestyle
|9
|Ress, Justin
|NC STATE
|1:40.26
|200 Backstroke
|9
|Stewart, Coleman
|NC STATE
|45.6
|100 Backstroke
|12
|Hren, Derek
|NC STATE
|52.43
|100 Breaststroke
|21
|Schiellerup, Andreas
|NC STATE
|45.98
|100 Backstroke
|22
|Wilimovsky, Jordan
|Northwestern
|14:34.51
|1650 Freestyle
|4
|Jackson, Trent
|Notre Dame
|52.25
|100 Breaststroke
|13
|Whitacre, Robert
|Notre Dame
|1:40.60
|200 Backstroke
|17
|Plaschka, Justin
|Notre Dame
|19.38
|50 Freestyle
|23
|Speers, Daniel
|Notre Dame
|19.43
|50 Freestyle
|28
|McHugh, Matt
|Ohio St
|44.91
|100 Butterfly
|6
|Fleagle, Joshua
|Ohio St
|1:33.25
|200 Freestyle
|9
|Lense, Noah
|Ohio St
|1:41.44
|200 Butterfly
|10
|Barone, Jack
|Ohio St
|52.26
|100 Breaststroke
|14
|Seal, Brayden
|Ohio St
|4:15.11
|500 Freestyle
|19
|Long, Joey
|Ohio St
|4:16.67
|500 Freestyle
|29
|Shahaff, Yahav
|Pacific
|52.62
|100 Breaststroke
|29
|Andrew, Mark
|Penn
|3:43.28
|400 IM
|18
|Ryan, Shane
|Penn St
|44.65
|100 Backstroke
|2
|Amaltdinov, Marat
|Purdue
|1:52.89
|200 Breaststroke
|7
|Gomez, Jonathan
|SMU
|1:41.98
|200 Butterfly
|15
|Minuth, Fynn
|South Carolina
|4:11.07
|500 Freestyle
|3
|Wich-Glasen, Nils
|South Carolina
|1:52.41
|200 Breaststroke
|4
|Mahmoud, Akaram
|South Carolina
|14:38.91
|1650 Freestyle
|8
|Bekemeyer, Cody
|South Carolina
|14:49.09
|1650 Freestyle
|15
|Peribonio, Tom
|South Carolina
|3:43.45
|400 IM
|20
|Mulcare, Patrick
|Southern Cali
|1:39.37
|200 Backstroke
|3
|Carter, Dylan
|Southern Cali
|1:31.98
|200 Freestyle
|4
|Vissering, Carsten
|Southern Cali
|51.45
|100 Breaststroke
|4
|Stumph, Steven
|Southern Cali
|1:52.82
|200 Breaststroke
|6
|Tribuntsov, Ralf
|Southern Cali
|45.57
|100 Backstroke
|11
|Malone, Reed
|Southern Cali
|4:14.52
|500 Freestyle
|17
|Valente, Alex
|Southern Cali
|46.02
|100 Butterfly
|21
|Altman, Ridge
|Southern Cali
|1:54.04
|200 Breaststroke
|21
|Condorelli, Santo
|Southern Cali
|19.37
|50 Freestyle
|22
|Knox, Jon
|Southern Cali
|1:41.61
|200 Backstroke
|25
|Shoults, Grant
|Stanford
|4:10.67
|500 Freestyle
|2
|Sweetser, True
|Stanford
|14:35.03
|1650 Freestyle
|5
|Yoder, Jimmy
|Stanford
|1:41.31
|200 Butterfly
|8
|DeVine, Abrahm
|Stanford
|3:41.64
|400 IM
|10
|Liang, Andrew
|Stanford
|45.52
|100 Butterfly
|10
|Ogren, Curtis
|Stanford
|3:42.04
|400 IM
|11
|Egan, Liam
|Stanford
|4:12.99
|500 Freestyle
|12
|Perry, Sam
|Stanford
|42.24
|100 Freestyle
|12
|Williamson, Max
|Stanford
|3:42.53
|400 IM
|13
|Kremer, Tom
|Stanford
|1:43.21
|200 IM
|15
|Zdroik, Brad
|Stanford
|45.91
|100 Butterfly
|16
|Dudzinski, Ryan
|Stanford
|45.84
|100 Backstroke
|19
|Conaton, Patrick
|Stanford
|1:41.01
|200 Backstroke
|20
|Anderson, Matt
|Stanford
|1:54.07
|200 Breaststroke
|23
|Decoursey, Kyle
|Tennessee
|42.07
|100 Freestyle
|8
|McHugh, Sam
|Tennessee
|3:42.54
|400 IM
|14
|Coetzee, Ryan
|Tennessee
|46.01
|100 Butterfly
|20
|Stevens, Peter
|Tennessee
|52.56
|100 Breaststroke
|25
|Heron, David
|Tennessee
|14:54.35
|1650 Freestyle
|25
|Abbott, Taylor
|Tennessee
|14:55.41
|1650 Freestyle
|26
|Hinawi, Marc
|Tennessee
|14:56.84
|1650 Freestyle
|30
|Schooling, Joseph
|Texas
|44.06
|100 Butterfly
|1
|Licon, Will
|Texas
|1:49.89
|200 Breaststroke
|1
|Conger, Jack
|Texas
|1:39.17
|200 Butterfly
|1
|Smith, Clark
|Texas
|14:32.77
|1650 Freestyle
|2
|Haas, Townley
|Texas
|1:32.17
|200 Freestyle
|5
|Roberts, Jonathan
|Texas
|3:40.26
|400 IM
|6
|Shebat, John
|Texas
|1:39.74
|200 Backstroke
|7
|Ringgold, Brett
|Texas
|42.39
|100 Freestyle
|16
|Jackson, Tate
|Texas
|42.4
|100 Freestyle
|17
|Holter, Max
|Texas
|1:42.74
|200 Butterfly
|19
|Newkirk, Jeff
|Texas
|4:15.99
|500 Freestyle
|23
|Glass, Will
|Texas
|46.05
|100 Butterfly
|24
|Stewart, Sam
|Texas
|3:44.42
|400 IM
|25
|Nichols, Jeremy
|Texas
|42.65
|100 Freestyle
|25
|Dunne, Pj
|Texas
|1:34.13
|200 Freestyle
|28
|Bolleter, Cory
|Texas A&M
|19.04
|50 Freestyle
|7
|Castillo Luna, Mauro
|Texas A&M
|1:53.84
|200 Breaststroke
|19
|Bonetti, Brock
|Texas A&M
|46.07
|100 Backstroke
|23
|Tybur, Jonathan
|Texas A&M
|1:54.07
|200 Breaststroke
|23
|Saunderson, Jack
|Towson
|1:43.05
|200 Butterfly
|26
|Brutkiewicz, Marlin
|U.S. Navy
|1:54.35
|200 Breaststroke
|27
|Campbell, Henry
|UNC
|4:12.11
|500 Freestyle
|7
|Meyer, Michael
|UNC
|3:42.05
|400 IM
|12
|Emslie, Craig
|UNC
|52.42
|100 Breaststroke
|20
|Merrilees, Jorden
|UNC
|1:41.35
|200 Backstroke
|23
|Kalisz, Chase
|University of Georgia
|3:36.21
|400 IM
|1
|Litherland, Jay
|University of Georgia
|3:38.19
|400 IM
|3
|Clark, Pace
|University of Georgia
|1:40.87
|200 Butterfly
|5
|Burns, Aidan
|University of Georgia
|3:41.56
|400 IM
|9
|Dale, Taylor
|University of Georgia
|45.48
|100 Backstroke
|10
|Acevedo, Javier
|University of Georgia
|45.66
|100 Backstroke
|15
|Higgins, Walker
|University of Georgia
|4:14.43
|500 Freestyle
|16
|Bentz, Gunnar
|University of Georgia
|3:42.89
|400 IM
|17
|Litherland, Kevin
|University of Georgia
|4:15.33
|500 Freestyle
|20
|Guest, James
|University of Georgia
|1:54.52
|200 Breaststroke
|28
|Ungur, Paul
|Utah
|45.69
|100 Backstroke
|17
|McArthur, Daniel
|Utah
|1:41.66
|200 Backstroke
|26
|Phillips, Austin
|Utah
|1:34.20
|200 Freestyle
|30
|Clark, Joseph
|Virginia
|45.63
|100 Backstroke
|13
|Fong, Zach
|Virginia
|1:42.85
|200 Butterfly
|20
|Quinn, Austin
|Virginia
|3:44.86
|400 IM
|28
|Schubert, Ted
|Virginia
|1:43.08
|200 Butterfly
|28
|Whiteside, John
|Virginia
|42.76
|100 Freestyle
|29
|Fiala, Brandon
|Virginia Tech
|1:52.39
|200 Breaststroke
|3
|Owen, Robert
|Virginia Tech
|3:38.43
|400 IM
|4
|Szabo, Norbert
|Virginia Tech
|1:44.34
|200 IM
|29
|Workman, Sean
|Virginia Tech
|1:41.74
|200 Backstroke
|29
|Hutchins, Matt
|Wisconsin
|4:11.98
|500 Freestyle
|6
|Clifton, Cannon
|Wisconsin
|42
|100 Freestyle
|7
|Goicoechea, Victor
|Wisconsin
|14:50.59
|1650 Freestyle
|18
|Pinfold, Brett
|Wisconsin
|1:43.60
|200 IM
|19
|Hyogo, Kei
|Yale
|14:47.01
|1650 Freestyle
|12
|Greenberg, Aaron
|Yale
|19.41
|50 Freestyle
|26
Qualifier Numbers by Team
|Team
|Number of Qualifiers
|California
|17
|Texas
|15
|Stanford
|14
|Florida
|13
|Auburn
|11
|Louisville
|10
|NC STATE
|10
|Southern Cali
|10
|University of Georgia
|10
|Indiana
|8
|Michigan
|8
|Tennessee
|7
|Alabama
|6
|Ohio St
|6
|Arizona
|5
|Arizona State
|5
|Missouri
|5
|South Carolina
|5
|Virginia
|5
|Florida St
|4
|Harvard
|4
|Minnesota
|4
|Notre Dame
|4
|Texas A&M
|4
|UNC
|4
|Virginia Tech
|4
|Wisconsin
|4
|Denver
|3
|Georgia Tech
|3
|Utah
|3
|Duke
|2
|LSU
|2
|Missouri St.
|2
|Yale
|2
|Brigham Young
|1
|Cincinnati
|1
|Cleveland State
|1
|Cornell
|1
|GW
|1
|Hawaii
|1
|Kentucky
|1
|Loyola
|1
|Northwestern
|1
|Pacific
|1
|Penn
|1
|Penn St
|1
|Purdue
|1
|SMU
|1
|Towson
|1
|U.S. Navy
|1
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!