MN State A High School Boys Interviews: Breck/Blake, Orono, and more!

Interviews of many swimmers from Minnesota Boys State Meet. Breck/Blake wins the Minnesota A High School Boys State Meet team title, after St. Thomas had been the champion for many years. St. Thomas Academy finished runner up, and Orono High School finished third for team standings.

This league also includes smaller towns, such as Alexandria, whose team also put in some great swims, including in their relays and a win in the 100 breaststroke. Being from a small town (Morris) near Alexandria, I always love to see these guys shine.

To see the results : http://mshsl.org/mshsl/upload/MSHSL151250ResultsAFinals.htm

To see Jared’s post on SwimSwam about this meet:

https://swimswam.com/orono-breaks-state-record-breckblake-wins-mn-class-title/

Interviews of Athletes and Coaches:

Kris Rosenberg, Head Coach of Breck, Blake and Assistant Coach, Michelle. Breck/Blake team captains: Will Grassle, Shane Foster-Smith, and Everett Pruett.

Luke Hamlin, Thayer Breazeale, Neils Woo, Anderson Breazeale, Dylan Brown, Breck/Blake Coach, Michelle Carlson. mSome significant scorers issing in these interviews include Sophomore Spencer Pruett who helped his team with points in relays, 500 free and 100 back.

Orono team finished third while also breaking the state record in the 200 medley relay, Will Brenton, Peter Sherek, Sig Muller, and Andy Kileen. Will also won the 100 backstroke for Orono. Head Coach is Pete Beucher.

Paul Sadergaski of Faribault, won the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly, and helped his team do great in relays as well.

In picture: Breaststroke champion is Junior, Nic Chromey, of Alexandria, 2nd William Mayleben of St. Thomas Academy, 3rd Shane Foster-Smith of Breck/Blake, 4th Andrew Karpenko of Minnehaha Academy.

Winona Junior, Griffin Wolner also had a great win to come from behind in the 500 free.

More interviews to come for MN State AA Boys High School Meet.

