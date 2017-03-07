Pre-Selection Entry Lists for 2017 Men’s NCAA Championships Revealed

The pre-selection entry list for the 2017 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships is out, giving us a first look at possible NCAA swimmer, and event, choices. While this sheet doesn’t tell us who has been invited to the championship, SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering has projected the field here, which shows that everyone ranked 29th or higher in an event will go, as well as the first 2 swimmers from the 30 line. Once invited individually, a swimmer is eligible to swim any other event in which he has at least a “B” cut, regardless of where he’s ranked in those other events.

For these lists, coaches were required to specify the 3 events in which they hope to enter their swimmers, though they were not required to cut down to the roster limit of 18. Even once the selection sheets are revealed (likely Tuesday), they could still be impacted by illness, injury, or teams adding divers to their NCAA rosters and going over the 18-swimmer limit.

The Cal men lead the way with 17 qualifiers, and already have had a diver earn a spot at NCAAs. That doesn’t require them to have to cut anyone yet, but if they were to qualify 2 more (divers only count as half of a roster spot), they’d have a decision to make. Texas, meanwhile, the presumptive NCAA favorites, only have 15 qualified this season, which is down from the 17 swimmers qualified last year.

Teams also have the option to bring un-invited relay only swimmers to the meet, which impacts their roster limits. Cal won’t be able to do so without making a cut elsewhere.

Teams with double digit invites are below. Click here to see the full team-invite rankings.

Cal – 17

Texas – 15

Stanford – 14

Florida – 13

Auburn – 11

Louisville – 10

NC State – 10

USC – 10

Georgia – 10

More analysis to follow.