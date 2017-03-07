NC State Leads the Scored NCAA Pre Selection Psych Sheet

The NCAA released the pre selection psych sheet last night (cut line analysis). We can get a first look at the pre meet standings by scoring it out (though this is still missing diving). Unlike the women’s meet, where Stanford is way ahead on the psych sheet, the men’s psych sheet has 5 teams within 50 points of first place. NC State leads the pack with 339 points followed by Texas with 329, California with 311, Florida with 302, and Indiana with 291. It’s worth noting that last year Texas was seeded only 31 points ahead of NC State and won the meet by 190.5 points. NC State dropped 63 points and Texas added 133.5 (complete point change analysis from last year).
There are 5 different teams represented in the top 5 individuals by seeded points. Caeleb Dressel of Florida leads the individuals with 57 seeded points followed by Chase Kalisz of Georgia with 52, Andrew Seliskar of California with 49, Ryan Held of NC State with 48, and Ryan Murphy of California and Felix Auboeck of Michigan with 46.
The highest individual event score from a single team is California in the 200 fly with 37 followed by Texas in the 100 fly with 36, and Indiana with 27 in the 200 IM.
Complete tables of team scores, individual scores, event by event scores for the top 10 teams, and number of swims per team (based on our tentative cut line analysis) are below.
Team Scores
|Team
|Score
|1
|NC State
|339
|2
|Texas
|329
|3
|California
|311
|4
|Florida
|302
|5
|Indiana
|291
|6
|Louisville
|177
|7
|Stanford
|167
|7
|Alabama
|167
|9
|Arizona State
|151
|10
|Southern Cali
|149
|11
|Ohio St
|148
|12
|Michigan
|146
|13
|University of Georgia
|121
|14
|Missouri
|112
|15
|Auburn
|100
|16
|Wisconsin
|68
|17
|Virginia Tech
|62
|18
|South Carolina
|57
|19
|Arizona
|48
|20
|Penn St
|44
|21
|Harvard
|35
|22
|Texas A&M
|32
|23
|UNC
|31
|24
|Minnesota
|28
|24
|Tennessee
|28
|26
|Florida St
|18
|27
|Notre Dame
|17
|28
|Northwestern
|15
|29
|Georgia Tech
|14
|29
|Duke
|14
|31
|Purdue
|12
|32
|Denver
|7
|32
|Cornell
|7
|34
|GW
|5
|34
|Yale
|5
|36
|Virginia
|4
|37
|SMU
|2
|37
|Brigham Young
|2
Event by Event Points, Top 10 Teams
|NC State
|Texas
|California
|Florida
|Indiana
|Louisville
|Stanford
|Alabama
|Arizona State
|Southern Cali
|100 Backstroke
|16
|0
|20
|0
|0
|13
|0
|30
|15
|6
|100 Breaststroke
|0
|17
|1
|0
|16
|9
|0
|2
|0
|15
|100 Butterfly
|15
|36
|20
|17
|12
|6
|8
|0
|7
|0
|100 Freestyle
|23
|1
|2
|20
|17
|0
|4
|3
|13
|6
|1650 Freestyle
|22
|17
|0
|14
|3
|16
|14
|0
|0
|0
|200 Backstroke
|24
|23
|20
|0
|0
|17
|0
|18
|14
|16
|200 Breaststroke
|0
|20
|4
|0
|0
|7
|0
|17
|0
|13
|200 Butterfly
|9
|26
|37
|14
|12
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|200 Freestyle
|17
|14
|3
|13
|25
|12
|4
|0
|17
|15
|200 IM
|26
|7
|27
|26
|27
|0
|7
|0
|3
|0
|400 IM
|0
|13
|14
|17
|0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|50 Freestyle
|17
|21
|9
|20
|14
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|500 Freestyle
|18
|22
|0
|9
|11
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|800 Freestyle Relay
|40
|26
|32
|30
|34
|28
|18
|4
|8
|14
|200 Freestyle Relay
|32
|22
|28
|40
|24
|0
|12
|30
|8
|14
|400 Medley Relay
|12
|34
|32
|14
|40
|24
|22
|6
|30
|18
|200 Medley Relay
|34
|0
|40
|28
|24
|30
|22
|26
|8
|14
|400 Freestyle Relay
|34
|30
|22
|40
|32
|12
|0
|24
|28
|18
Individual Swimmer Points
|Name
|School
|Points
|1
|Dressel, Caeleb
|Florida
|57
|2
|Kalisz, Chase
|University of Georgia
|52
|3
|Seliskar, Andrew
|California
|49
|4
|Held, Ryan
|NC State
|48
|5
|Murphy, Ryan
|California
|46
|5
|Auboeck, Felix
|Michigan
|46
|7
|Ryan, Shane
|Penn St
|44
|7
|Licon, Will
|Texas
|44
|9
|Schooling, Joseph
|Texas
|42
|10
|Conger, Jack
|Texas
|41
|11
|Fiala, Brandon
|Virginia Tech
|40
|12
|Lanza, Vini
|Indiana
|38
|13
|Vazaios, Andreas
|NC State
|37
|14
|McHugh, Matt
|Ohio St
|34
|14
|Schwingenschloegl, Fabian
|Missouri
|34
|16
|Pieroni, Blake
|Indiana
|33
|16
|Craig, Cameron
|Arizona State
|33
|16
|Szaranek, Mark
|Florida
|33
|19
|Smith, Clark
|Texas
|32
|20
|Tarasevich, Grigory
|Louisville
|30
|21
|Bohus, Richard
|Arizona State
|29
|21
|Farris, Dean
|Harvard
|29
|21
|Finnerty, Ian
|Indiana
|29
|24
|Ipsen, Anton Oerskov
|NC State
|27
|25
|Wich-Glasen, Nils
|South Carolina
|26
|26
|Roberts, Jonathan
|Texas
|24
|26
|Switkowski, Jan
|Florida
|24
|26
|Campbell, Henry
|UNC
|24
|29
|Owen, Robert
|Virginia Tech
|22
|30
|Oslin, Connor
|Alabama
|21
|30
|Chadwick, Michael
|Missouri
|21
|30
|Ress, Justin
|NC State
|21
|30
|Carter, Dylan
|Southern Cali
|21
|30
|El Kamash, Marwan
|Indiana
|21
|30
|Haas, Townley
|Texas
|21
|30
|Dahl, Soeren
|NC State
|21
|30
|Shoults, Grant
|Stanford
|21
|38
|Sweetser, True
|Stanford
|20
|39
|Duderstadt, Michael
|Auburn
|19
|39
|McKee, Anton
|Alabama
|19
|41
|Clifton, Cannon
|Wisconsin
|17
|41
|Hutchins, Matt
|Wisconsin
|17
|41
|Quah, Zheng
|California
|17
|44
|Claverie, Carlos
|Louisville
|16
|44
|Becker, Bowen
|Minnesota
|16
|44
|Acosta, Marcelo
|Louisville
|16
|44
|DArrigo, Mitch
|Florida
|16
|44
|Mulcare, Patrick
|Southern Cali
|16
|44
|Litherland, Jay
|University of Georgia
|16
|44
|Minuth, Fynn
|South Carolina
|16
|51
|Vissering, Carsten
|Southern Cali
|15
|51
|Decoursey, Kyle
|Tennessee
|15
|51
|Wilimovsky, Jordan
|Northwestern
|15
|51
|Ransford, Pj
|Michigan
|15
|51
|Stuart, Hennessey
|NC State
|15
|51
|Powers, Paul
|Michigan
|15
|57
|Kaliszak, Luke
|Alabama
|14
|57
|Kropp, Peter
|Duke
|14
|57
|Sansoucie, Andrew
|Missouri
|14
|57
|Clark, Pace
|University of Georgia
|14
|57
|Khalafalla, Ali
|Indiana
|14
|62
|Mahmoud, Akaram
|South Carolina
|13
|62
|Linker, Adam
|NC State
|13
|62
|Reid, Christopher
|Alabama
|13
|62
|Stumph, Steven
|Southern Cali
|13
|62
|Rooney, Maxime
|Florida
|13
|67
|Montague, Jacob
|Michigan
|12
|67
|Lense, Noah
|Ohio St
|12
|67
|Shebat, John
|Texas
|12
|67
|Amaltdinov, Marat
|Purdue
|12
|67
|DeVine, Abrahm
|Stanford
|12
|67
|Bolleter, Cory
|Texas A&M
|12
|73
|Josa, Matthew
|California
|11
|73
|Lynch, Justin
|California
|11
|73
|Loschi, Moises
|Georgia Tech
|11
|73
|Yoder, Jimmy
|Stanford
|11
|73
|Carroll, Trevor
|Louisville
|11
|73
|Swanson, Charlie
|Michigan
|11
|79
|Waddell, Zane
|Alabama
|10
|80
|Patching, Joe
|Auburn
|9
|80
|Klein, Chris
|Michigan
|9
|80
|Fleagle, Joshua
|Ohio St
|9
|80
|Burns, Aidan
|University of Georgia
|9
|80
|Sendyk, Pawel
|California
|9
|85
|Dale, Taylor
|University of Georgia
|7
|85
|Loncar, Anton
|Denver
|7
|85
|Evdokimov, Alex
|Cornell
|7
|85
|Jackson, Trent
|Notre Dame
|7
|85
|Liang, Andrew
|Stanford
|7
|90
|Tribuntsov, Ralf
|Southern Cali
|6
|90
|Quallen, Josh
|Louisville
|6
|90
|Manganiello, Blake
|Florida
|6
|90
|Thomas, Mike
|California
|6
|90
|Ogren, Curtis
|Stanford
|6
|95
|Stewart, Coleman
|NC State
|5
|95
|Bolognesi, Andrea
|GW
|5
|95
|Hyogo, Kei
|Yale
|5
|95
|Meyer, Michael
|UNC
|5
|95
|Egan, Liam
|Stanford
|5
|100
|Clark, Joseph
|Virginia
|4
|100
|Duskinas, Tadas
|Arizona State
|4
|100
|Perry, Sam
|Stanford
|4
|100
|Cobleigh, Hunter
|California
|4
|100
|Wright, Justin
|Arizona
|4
|100
|Williamson, Max
|Stanford
|4
|106
|Correia, Rodrigo
|Georgia Tech
|3
|106
|Barone, Jack
|Ohio St
|3
|106
|Porter, Andrew
|Arizona State
|3
|106
|Griffin, Carter
|Missouri
|3
|106
|Harting, Zach
|Louisville
|3
|106
|Gutierrez, Long
|California
|3
|106
|McHugh, Sam
|Tennessee
|3
|113
|Acevedo, Javier
|University of Georgia
|2
|113
|Bekemeyer, Cody
|South Carolina
|2
|113
|Manchester, Jack
|Harvard
|2
|113
|McHugh, Conner
|Minnesota
|2
|113
|Gomez, Jonathan
|SMU
|2
|113
|SAMY, Mohamed
|Indiana
|2
|113
|Kremer, Tom
|Stanford
|2
|113
|Thorne, Nick
|Arizona
|2
|113
|Sorenson, Payton
|Brigham Young
|2
|122
|Hoppe, Connor
|California
|1
|122
|Zdroik, Brad
|Stanford
|1
|122
|Ringgold, Brett
|Texas
|1
|122
|Brady, Andrew
|Florida
|1
|122
|Fredriksson, Petter
|Auburn
|1
|122
|Lindenbauer, Matthias
|Louisville
|1
|122
|Apple, Zachary
|Auburn
|1
|122
|Higgins, Walker
|University of Georgia
|1
Individual Swims by Teams by Cut Line Analysis
|Team
|Number of Individual Swims Based on Cut Line Analysis
|California
|46
|Texas
|42
|Stanford
|38
|Florida
|37
|Auburn
|33
|NC State
|30
|University of Georgia
|30
|Louisville
|28
|Southern Cali
|27
|Indiana
|22
|Michigan
|22
|Alabama
|18
|Tennessee
|17
|Ohio St
|15
|South Carolina
|15
|Virginia
|15
|Missouri
|14
|Arizona
|13
|Arizona State
|13
|Florida St
|12
|Harvard
|12
|UNC
|12
|Virginia Tech
|12
|Wisconsin
|12
|Notre Dame
|11
|Minnesota
|10
|Texas A&M
|10
|Denver
|9
|Utah
|9
|Georgia Tech
|8
|LSU
|6
|Yale
|6
|Missouri St.
|5
|Duke
|3
|Cleveland State
|3
|Hawaii
|3
|Kentucky
|3
|Pacific
|3
|Penn
|3
|Penn St
|3
|SMU
|3
|U.S. Navy
|3
|Brigham Young
|2
|Cincinnati
|2
|Cornell
|2
|GW
|2
|Loyola
|2
|Northwestern
|2
|Purdue
|2
|Towson
|2
Indiana would technically be ranked number 1 due to the diving points they’d score. They have James Conner and Mike Hixon both olympians that would be in the top 8 for most of the events.