NC State Leads the Scored NCAA Pre Selection Psych Sheet

  March 07th, 2017

The NCAA released the pre selection psych sheet last night (cut line analysis). We can get a first look at the pre meet standings by scoring it out (though this is still missing diving). Unlike the women’s meet, where Stanford is way ahead on the psych sheet, the men’s psych sheet has 5 teams within 50 points of first place. NC State leads the pack with 339 points followed by Texas with 329, California with 311, Florida with 302, and Indiana with 291. It’s worth noting that last year Texas was seeded only 31 points ahead of NC State and won the meet by 190.5 points. NC State dropped 63 points and Texas added 133.5 (complete point change analysis from last year).

There are 5 different teams represented in the top 5 individuals by seeded points. Caeleb Dressel of Florida leads the individuals with 57 seeded points followed by Chase Kalisz of Georgia with 52, Andrew Seliskar of California with 49, Ryan Held of NC State with 48, and Ryan Murphy of California and Felix Auboeck of Michigan with 46.

The highest individual event score from a single team is California in the 200 fly with 37 followed by Texas in the 100 fly with 36, and Indiana with 27 in the 200 IM.

Complete tables of team scores, individual scores, event by event scores for the top 10 teams, and number of swims per team (based on our tentative cut line analysis) are below.

Team Scores

Team Score
1 NC State 339
2 Texas 329
3 California 311
4 Florida 302
5 Indiana 291
6 Louisville 177
7 Stanford 167
7 Alabama 167
9 Arizona State 151
10 Southern Cali 149
11 Ohio St 148
12 Michigan 146
13 University of Georgia 121
14 Missouri 112
15 Auburn 100
16 Wisconsin 68
17 Virginia Tech 62
18 South Carolina 57
19 Arizona 48
20 Penn St 44
21 Harvard 35
22 Texas A&M 32
23 UNC 31
24 Minnesota 28
24 Tennessee 28
26 Florida St 18
27 Notre Dame 17
28 Northwestern 15
29 Georgia Tech 14
29 Duke 14
31 Purdue 12
32 Denver 7
32 Cornell 7
34 GW 5
34 Yale 5
36 Virginia 4
37 SMU 2
37 Brigham Young 2

Event by Event Points, Top 10 Teams

NC State Texas California Florida Indiana Louisville Stanford Alabama Arizona State Southern Cali
100 Backstroke 16 0 20 0 0 13 0 30 15 6
100 Breaststroke 0 17 1 0 16 9 0 2 0 15
100 Butterfly 15 36 20 17 12 6 8 0 7 0
100 Freestyle 23 1 2 20 17 0 4 3 13 6
1650 Freestyle 22 17 0 14 3 16 14 0 0 0
200 Backstroke 24 23 20 0 0 17 0 18 14 16
200 Breaststroke 0 20 4 0 0 7 0 17 0 13
200 Butterfly 9 26 37 14 12 3 11 0 0 0
200 Freestyle 17 14 3 13 25 12 4 0 17 15
200 IM 26 7 27 26 27 0 7 0 3 0
400 IM 0 13 14 17 0 0 17 0 0 0
50 Freestyle 17 21 9 20 14 0 0 7 0 0
500 Freestyle 18 22 0 9 11 0 28 0 0 0
800 Freestyle Relay 40 26 32 30 34 28 18 4 8 14
200 Freestyle Relay 32 22 28 40 24 0 12 30 8 14
400 Medley Relay 12 34 32 14 40 24 22 6 30 18
200 Medley Relay 34 0 40 28 24 30 22 26 8 14
400 Freestyle Relay 34 30 22 40 32 12 0 24 28 18

Individual Swimmer Points

Name School Points
1 Dressel, Caeleb Florida 57
2 Kalisz, Chase University of Georgia 52
3 Seliskar, Andrew California 49
4 Held, Ryan NC State 48
5 Murphy, Ryan California 46
5 Auboeck, Felix Michigan 46
7 Ryan, Shane Penn St 44
7 Licon, Will Texas 44
9 Schooling, Joseph Texas 42
10 Conger, Jack Texas 41
11 Fiala, Brandon Virginia Tech 40
12 Lanza, Vini Indiana 38
13 Vazaios, Andreas NC State 37
14 McHugh, Matt Ohio St 34
14 Schwingenschloegl, Fabian Missouri 34
16 Pieroni, Blake Indiana 33
16 Craig, Cameron Arizona State 33
16 Szaranek, Mark Florida 33
19 Smith, Clark Texas 32
20 Tarasevich, Grigory Louisville 30
21 Bohus, Richard Arizona State 29
21 Farris, Dean Harvard 29
21 Finnerty, Ian Indiana 29
24 Ipsen, Anton Oerskov NC State 27
25 Wich-Glasen, Nils South Carolina 26
26 Roberts, Jonathan Texas 24
26 Switkowski, Jan Florida 24
26 Campbell, Henry UNC 24
29 Owen, Robert Virginia Tech 22
30 Oslin, Connor Alabama 21
30 Chadwick, Michael Missouri 21
30 Ress, Justin NC State 21
30 Carter, Dylan Southern Cali 21
30 El Kamash, Marwan Indiana 21
30 Haas, Townley Texas 21
30 Dahl, Soeren NC State 21
30 Shoults, Grant Stanford 21
38 Sweetser, True Stanford 20
39 Duderstadt, Michael Auburn 19
39 McKee, Anton Alabama 19
41 Clifton, Cannon Wisconsin 17
41 Hutchins, Matt Wisconsin 17
41 Quah, Zheng California 17
44 Claverie, Carlos Louisville 16
44 Becker, Bowen Minnesota 16
44 Acosta, Marcelo Louisville 16
44 DArrigo, Mitch Florida 16
44 Mulcare, Patrick Southern Cali 16
44 Litherland, Jay University of Georgia 16
44 Minuth, Fynn South Carolina 16
51 Vissering, Carsten Southern Cali 15
51 Decoursey, Kyle Tennessee 15
51 Wilimovsky, Jordan Northwestern 15
51 Ransford, Pj Michigan 15
51 Stuart, Hennessey NC State 15
51 Powers, Paul Michigan 15
57 Kaliszak, Luke Alabama 14
57 Kropp, Peter Duke 14
57 Sansoucie, Andrew Missouri 14
57 Clark, Pace University of Georgia 14
57 Khalafalla, Ali Indiana 14
62 Mahmoud, Akaram South Carolina 13
62 Linker, Adam NC State 13
62 Reid, Christopher Alabama 13
62 Stumph, Steven Southern Cali 13
62 Rooney, Maxime Florida 13
67 Montague, Jacob Michigan 12
67 Lense, Noah Ohio St 12
67 Shebat, John Texas 12
67 Amaltdinov, Marat Purdue 12
67 DeVine, Abrahm Stanford 12
67 Bolleter, Cory Texas A&M 12
73 Josa, Matthew California 11
73 Lynch, Justin California 11
73 Loschi, Moises Georgia Tech 11
73 Yoder, Jimmy Stanford 11
73 Carroll, Trevor Louisville 11
73 Swanson, Charlie Michigan 11
79 Waddell, Zane Alabama 10
80 Patching, Joe Auburn 9
80 Klein, Chris Michigan 9
80 Fleagle, Joshua Ohio St 9
80 Burns, Aidan University of Georgia 9
80 Sendyk, Pawel California 9
85 Dale, Taylor University of Georgia 7
85 Loncar, Anton Denver 7
85 Evdokimov, Alex Cornell 7
85 Jackson, Trent Notre Dame 7
85 Liang, Andrew Stanford 7
90 Tribuntsov, Ralf Southern Cali 6
90 Quallen, Josh Louisville 6
90 Manganiello, Blake Florida 6
90 Thomas, Mike California 6
90 Ogren, Curtis Stanford 6
95 Stewart, Coleman NC State 5
95 Bolognesi, Andrea GW 5
95 Hyogo, Kei Yale 5
95 Meyer, Michael UNC 5
95 Egan, Liam Stanford 5
100 Clark, Joseph Virginia 4
100 Duskinas, Tadas Arizona State 4
100 Perry, Sam Stanford 4
100 Cobleigh, Hunter California 4
100 Wright, Justin Arizona 4
100 Williamson, Max Stanford 4
106 Correia, Rodrigo Georgia Tech 3
106 Barone, Jack Ohio St 3
106 Porter, Andrew Arizona State 3
106 Griffin, Carter Missouri 3
106 Harting, Zach Louisville 3
106 Gutierrez, Long California 3
106 McHugh, Sam Tennessee 3
113 Acevedo, Javier University of Georgia 2
113 Bekemeyer, Cody South Carolina 2
113 Manchester, Jack Harvard 2
113 McHugh, Conner Minnesota 2
113 Gomez, Jonathan SMU 2
113 SAMY, Mohamed Indiana 2
113 Kremer, Tom Stanford 2
113 Thorne, Nick Arizona 2
113 Sorenson, Payton Brigham Young 2
122 Hoppe, Connor California 1
122 Zdroik, Brad Stanford 1
122 Ringgold, Brett Texas 1
122 Brady, Andrew Florida 1
122 Fredriksson, Petter Auburn 1
122 Lindenbauer, Matthias Louisville 1
122 Apple, Zachary Auburn 1
122 Higgins, Walker University of Georgia 1

Individual Swims by Teams by Cut Line Analysis

Team Number of Individual Swims Based on Cut Line Analysis
California 46
Texas 42
Stanford 38
Florida 37
Auburn 33
NC State 30
University of Georgia 30
Louisville 28
Southern Cali 27
Indiana 22
Michigan 22
Alabama 18
Tennessee 17
Ohio St 15
South Carolina 15
Virginia 15
Missouri 14
Arizona 13
Arizona State 13
Florida St 12
Harvard 12
UNC 12
Virginia Tech 12
Wisconsin 12
Notre Dame 11
Minnesota 10
Texas A&M 10
Denver 9
Utah 9
Georgia Tech 8
LSU 6
Yale 6
Missouri St. 5
Duke 3
Cleveland State 3
Hawaii 3
Kentucky 3
Pacific 3
Penn 3
Penn St 3
SMU 3
U.S. Navy 3
Brigham Young 2
Cincinnati 2
Cornell 2
GW 2
Loyola 2
Northwestern 2
Purdue 2
Towson 2

Legit contender

Indiana would technically be ranked number 1 due to the diving points they’d score. They have James Conner and Mike Hixon both olympians that would be in the top 8 for most of the events.

