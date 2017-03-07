NC State Leads the Scored NCAA Pre Selection Psych Sheet

The NCAA released the pre selection psych sheet last night (cut line analysis). We can get a first look at the pre meet standings by scoring it out (though this is still missing diving). Unlike the women’s meet, where Stanford is way ahead on the psych sheet, the men’s psych sheet has 5 teams within 50 points of first place. NC State leads the pack with 339 points followed by Texas with 329, California with 311, Florida with 302, and Indiana with 291. It’s worth noting that last year Texas was seeded only 31 points ahead of NC State and won the meet by 190.5 points. NC State dropped 63 points and Texas added 133.5 (complete point change analysis from last year).

There are 5 different teams represented in the top 5 individuals by seeded points. Caeleb Dressel of Florida leads the individuals with 57 seeded points followed by Chase Kalisz of Georgia with 52, Andrew Seliskar of California with 49, Ryan Held of NC State with 48, and Ryan Murphy of California and Felix Auboeck of Michigan with 46.

The highest individual event score from a single team is California in the 200 fly with 37 followed by Texas in the 100 fly with 36, and Indiana with 27 in the 200 IM.

Complete tables of team scores, individual scores, event by event scores for the top 10 teams, and number of swims per team (based on our tentative cut line analysis) are below.

Team Scores

Team Score 1 NC State 339 2 Texas 329 3 California 311 4 Florida 302 5 Indiana 291 6 Louisville 177 7 Stanford 167 7 Alabama 167 9 Arizona State 151 10 Southern Cali 149 11 Ohio St 148 12 Michigan 146 13 University of Georgia 121 14 Missouri 112 15 Auburn 100 16 Wisconsin 68 17 Virginia Tech 62 18 South Carolina 57 19 Arizona 48 20 Penn St 44 21 Harvard 35 22 Texas A&M 32 23 UNC 31 24 Minnesota 28 24 Tennessee 28 26 Florida St 18 27 Notre Dame 17 28 Northwestern 15 29 Georgia Tech 14 29 Duke 14 31 Purdue 12 32 Denver 7 32 Cornell 7 34 GW 5 34 Yale 5 36 Virginia 4 37 SMU 2 37 Brigham Young 2

Event by Event Points, Top 10 Teams

NC State Texas California Florida Indiana Louisville Stanford Alabama Arizona State Southern Cali 100 Backstroke 16 0 20 0 0 13 0 30 15 6 100 Breaststroke 0 17 1 0 16 9 0 2 0 15 100 Butterfly 15 36 20 17 12 6 8 0 7 0 100 Freestyle 23 1 2 20 17 0 4 3 13 6 1650 Freestyle 22 17 0 14 3 16 14 0 0 0 200 Backstroke 24 23 20 0 0 17 0 18 14 16 200 Breaststroke 0 20 4 0 0 7 0 17 0 13 200 Butterfly 9 26 37 14 12 3 11 0 0 0 200 Freestyle 17 14 3 13 25 12 4 0 17 15 200 IM 26 7 27 26 27 0 7 0 3 0 400 IM 0 13 14 17 0 0 17 0 0 0 50 Freestyle 17 21 9 20 14 0 0 7 0 0 500 Freestyle 18 22 0 9 11 0 28 0 0 0 800 Freestyle Relay 40 26 32 30 34 28 18 4 8 14 200 Freestyle Relay 32 22 28 40 24 0 12 30 8 14 400 Medley Relay 12 34 32 14 40 24 22 6 30 18 200 Medley Relay 34 0 40 28 24 30 22 26 8 14 400 Freestyle Relay 34 30 22 40 32 12 0 24 28 18

Individual Swimmer Points

Name School Points 1 Dressel, Caeleb Florida 57 2 Kalisz, Chase University of Georgia 52 3 Seliskar, Andrew California 49 4 Held, Ryan NC State 48 5 Murphy, Ryan California 46 5 Auboeck, Felix Michigan 46 7 Ryan, Shane Penn St 44 7 Licon, Will Texas 44 9 Schooling, Joseph Texas 42 10 Conger, Jack Texas 41 11 Fiala, Brandon Virginia Tech 40 12 Lanza, Vini Indiana 38 13 Vazaios, Andreas NC State 37 14 McHugh, Matt Ohio St 34 14 Schwingenschloegl, Fabian Missouri 34 16 Pieroni, Blake Indiana 33 16 Craig, Cameron Arizona State 33 16 Szaranek, Mark Florida 33 19 Smith, Clark Texas 32 20 Tarasevich, Grigory Louisville 30 21 Bohus, Richard Arizona State 29 21 Farris, Dean Harvard 29 21 Finnerty, Ian Indiana 29 24 Ipsen, Anton Oerskov NC State 27 25 Wich-Glasen, Nils South Carolina 26 26 Roberts, Jonathan Texas 24 26 Switkowski, Jan Florida 24 26 Campbell, Henry UNC 24 29 Owen, Robert Virginia Tech 22 30 Oslin, Connor Alabama 21 30 Chadwick, Michael Missouri 21 30 Ress, Justin NC State 21 30 Carter, Dylan Southern Cali 21 30 El Kamash, Marwan Indiana 21 30 Haas, Townley Texas 21 30 Dahl, Soeren NC State 21 30 Shoults, Grant Stanford 21 38 Sweetser, True Stanford 20 39 Duderstadt, Michael Auburn 19 39 McKee, Anton Alabama 19 41 Clifton, Cannon Wisconsin 17 41 Hutchins, Matt Wisconsin 17 41 Quah, Zheng California 17 44 Claverie, Carlos Louisville 16 44 Becker, Bowen Minnesota 16 44 Acosta, Marcelo Louisville 16 44 DArrigo, Mitch Florida 16 44 Mulcare, Patrick Southern Cali 16 44 Litherland, Jay University of Georgia 16 44 Minuth, Fynn South Carolina 16 51 Vissering, Carsten Southern Cali 15 51 Decoursey, Kyle Tennessee 15 51 Wilimovsky, Jordan Northwestern 15 51 Ransford, Pj Michigan 15 51 Stuart, Hennessey NC State 15 51 Powers, Paul Michigan 15 57 Kaliszak, Luke Alabama 14 57 Kropp, Peter Duke 14 57 Sansoucie, Andrew Missouri 14 57 Clark, Pace University of Georgia 14 57 Khalafalla, Ali Indiana 14 62 Mahmoud, Akaram South Carolina 13 62 Linker, Adam NC State 13 62 Reid, Christopher Alabama 13 62 Stumph, Steven Southern Cali 13 62 Rooney, Maxime Florida 13 67 Montague, Jacob Michigan 12 67 Lense, Noah Ohio St 12 67 Shebat, John Texas 12 67 Amaltdinov, Marat Purdue 12 67 DeVine, Abrahm Stanford 12 67 Bolleter, Cory Texas A&M 12 73 Josa, Matthew California 11 73 Lynch, Justin California 11 73 Loschi, Moises Georgia Tech 11 73 Yoder, Jimmy Stanford 11 73 Carroll, Trevor Louisville 11 73 Swanson, Charlie Michigan 11 79 Waddell, Zane Alabama 10 80 Patching, Joe Auburn 9 80 Klein, Chris Michigan 9 80 Fleagle, Joshua Ohio St 9 80 Burns, Aidan University of Georgia 9 80 Sendyk, Pawel California 9 85 Dale, Taylor University of Georgia 7 85 Loncar, Anton Denver 7 85 Evdokimov, Alex Cornell 7 85 Jackson, Trent Notre Dame 7 85 Liang, Andrew Stanford 7 90 Tribuntsov, Ralf Southern Cali 6 90 Quallen, Josh Louisville 6 90 Manganiello, Blake Florida 6 90 Thomas, Mike California 6 90 Ogren, Curtis Stanford 6 95 Stewart, Coleman NC State 5 95 Bolognesi, Andrea GW 5 95 Hyogo, Kei Yale 5 95 Meyer, Michael UNC 5 95 Egan, Liam Stanford 5 100 Clark, Joseph Virginia 4 100 Duskinas, Tadas Arizona State 4 100 Perry, Sam Stanford 4 100 Cobleigh, Hunter California 4 100 Wright, Justin Arizona 4 100 Williamson, Max Stanford 4 106 Correia, Rodrigo Georgia Tech 3 106 Barone, Jack Ohio St 3 106 Porter, Andrew Arizona State 3 106 Griffin, Carter Missouri 3 106 Harting, Zach Louisville 3 106 Gutierrez, Long California 3 106 McHugh, Sam Tennessee 3 113 Acevedo, Javier University of Georgia 2 113 Bekemeyer, Cody South Carolina 2 113 Manchester, Jack Harvard 2 113 McHugh, Conner Minnesota 2 113 Gomez, Jonathan SMU 2 113 SAMY, Mohamed Indiana 2 113 Kremer, Tom Stanford 2 113 Thorne, Nick Arizona 2 113 Sorenson, Payton Brigham Young 2 122 Hoppe, Connor California 1 122 Zdroik, Brad Stanford 1 122 Ringgold, Brett Texas 1 122 Brady, Andrew Florida 1 122 Fredriksson, Petter Auburn 1 122 Lindenbauer, Matthias Louisville 1 122 Apple, Zachary Auburn 1 122 Higgins, Walker University of Georgia 1

Individual Swims by Teams by Cut Line Analysis