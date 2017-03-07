Jack Conger and Joseph Schooling Both Enter 50 Free for 2017 NCAAs

Two of Texas’ stable of stars, Jack Conger and Joseph Schooling, have each entered the 50 free as their 3rd event for the 2017 men’s NCAA Championships. This means that both swimmers will have identical individual lineups in Indy – the 50 free on day 1, the 100 fly on day 2, and the 200 fly on day 3.

Schooling is the defending champion and fastest-ever in both butterfly events, but neither wound up swimming a 3rd individual event at NCAAs last season. Conger scratched the 100 back, and Schooling only ever entered 2 individual events. Schooling wound up swimming on all 5 Texas relays, while Conger swam on all but the 200 medley relay.

Both Schooling and Conger swam the 50 free at the 2017 Big 12 Championships, which included Schooling breaking the Texas school, and Big 12 conference, records in the event with an 18.76. That makes him the 3rd seed behind 2016 U.S. Olympians Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Held. Conger swam 19.20 and is seeded 12th going into the meet.

Ultimately, Schooling swimming a 3rd individual event should give the Longhorns more points than putting him on all 5 relays like they did last year. The Longhorns are still the favorites for an NCAA 3-peat, but with Cal getting Schooling’s fellow Singaporean Olympian Zheng Wen Quah eligible at the last minute, the battle does tighten up to where Texas can’t as comfortably afford to sacrifice those points for a relay-chase.

TNM

Interesting decision. I would’ve put Jack and Joe in different races for the 3rd event to maximize Texas’s point intake. I would’ve even put Joe in 100 free (he swam 48 low at Rio) and Jack in 100 back But this is Eddie Reese we are talking about so I’ll give him benefit of doubt.

Joel Lin
Gotta say I think this is a tactical mistake. Schooling will final the 50, no doubt. Conger might, but… The 2 fly is not going to be a “separation” event for Texas, even though Schooling & Conger may go 1-2. Cal has the points in this event and will A final at least 2, and their 2 big guns could score top 5 finishes. Conger should do the 100 free or 200 free double. Those are events where there is “separation risk” contra to Texas…Cal is very deep in both of those events. Cal’s roster add for NCAAs is a game changer. If Cal can scratch points with Texas in the butterfly events, that could tilt the meet to the… Read more »
