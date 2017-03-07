Chase Kalisz Chooses 200 Fly to Go With IMs at Men’s NCAAs.

Georgia redshirt senior Chase Kalisz has chosen the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly as his 3 individual events for the upcoming NCAA Championships.

The last time we saw Kalisz at an NCAA Championship meet, he placed 2nd in the 400 IM, his best event, but didn’t perform as well in his other two races. In the 200 IM, he finished 15th, and on the meet’s final day, he placed 38th out of 40 swimmers in the 200 fly.

The 200 fly is the interesting choice, with Kalisz selecting that race over the 200 breaststroke. When he arrived at Georgia, breaststroke was his primary stroke among the 4 and where he did the most damage in the IM. As his college career has progressed, however, he’s moved more-and-more of his focus toward the 200 fly – a natural shift giving his tutorship under Michael Phelps combined with Georgia’s recent success in the event.

He swam the 200 fly at last summer’s Olympic Trials as well. He ultimately finished 5th, missing the Olympic Team in that event by less than a second.

Kalisz has gone lifetime bests in both the 200 yard fly and 200 yard free already this season. In the former, he swam a 1:40.38 at the Georgia Fall Invitational in December. That time seeds him 3rd behind Texas’ Jack Conger and Cal’s Zheng Quah.

But he’s also been a lifetime best in the 200 yard breaststroke this season – a 1:54.62 at an otherwise insignificant dual meet against Florida. That knocked a full second from his previous lifetime best done as a freshman at the 2013 SEC Championships. That would have only seeded him 31st at NCAAs, but the time has a very different perspective given its timing.