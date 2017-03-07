Freshman Destin Lasco Dominates New Jersey State Meet

2017 NEW JERSEY BOYS HS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hosted at Gloucester Country Institute of Technology

Saturday March 4th- Sunday March 5th

Prelim Results

Final Results

Mainland Regional HS won six of the 11 boys races at the Meet of Champions this past weekend at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

Mainland took their first win of the night defending their title in the 200 medley relay with Destin Lasco, Erik Truing, Joey Rogers, and Justin Liu with the time of 1:34.28.

Freshman Destin Lasco, who set SCM national high school records earlier this season added another gold medal swim dominating the 200 IM with the time of 1:48.07, over a second faster than second place. Later that evening, Lasco swam his specialty to yet another first place finish in the 100 backstroke touching the wall at 47.67 over two and a half seconds ahead and tying the meet record.

Mainland’s Justin Liu dove in sweeping the sprint freestyle events, (50 freestyle and 100 free). Liu won the 50 freestyle by a body length touching at 20.78. In the 100 he edged out his opponent by 0.21 winning with the time of 45.59.

St. Rose High School’s Liam Cosgrove, whom will be attending Seton Hall University next fall, was victorious in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall at 48.68, tying the meet record.

Ryan Waters, a senior at Morristown-Beard School and defending title holder in the 500 free style was victorious yet again with the time of 4:28.86. Waters also picked up the gold in the 200 freestyle touching the wall at 1:39.21. Waters will be attending the U.S Naval Academy next fall.

The foursome of Liu, Glen Lasco, Rogers and Lasco from Mainland closed the meet strong defending their state title yet again, in the 400 free relay touching the wall at 3:02.31, setting another meet record (which was set by Midland) by more than three seconds.