Orono Breaks State Record, But Breck/Blake Wins MN Class A Title

Orono broke a Minnesota Class A state record in the opening event, but it was Breck/Blake that ran away with the state title Saturday in Minneapolis.

Will Brenton, Peter Sherek, Sig Muller and Andy Kileen combined to go 1:33.95 in the 200 medley relay right out of the gate, snapping a two-year-old state record. Brenton (23.06 back) and Kileen (20.80 free) bookended the relay with the fastest splits in the field.

Breck/Blake won the meet by over 60 points despite winning only two events. The clincher came in the 400 free relay. Dylan Brown, Will Grassle, Everett Pruett and Luke Hamlin put up a 3:09.22, getting straight 47-second splits across the board. Grassle led with a 47.14, but Brown was 47.37 on the leadoff.

Grassle also won the 200 IM, going 1:54.27.

Orono’s Brenton would go on to win the 100 back in 50.09, crushing the field by more than a second and a half.

Winona junior Griffin Wolner and Faribault senior Paul Sadergaski each won two individual races. Wolner took the 200 free (1:41.63) and 500 free (4:39.62), while Sadergaski won the 50 free (21.00) and 100 fly (49.45). The latter event for Sadergaski was just a tenth off the state record set by current Minnesota Golden Gopher Paul Fair.

Other event winners:

Alexandria junior Nic Chromey took home the 100 breast title with a 57.34.

Tyler Metz took the 100 free for Benilde in 46.23.

St. Thomas Academy won the 200 free relay with a 1:25.33. William Mayleben split 21.03 to lead that team.

Simley senior Ebenezer Ojo won the diving event with 436.45 points.

