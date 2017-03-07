Mn State AA Boys: Interviews with National and State Record Holders

Amazing Minnetonka Boys and National Record Holders share what it is like to break a National Record, State Records, and win the MN State Title. Also, check out Eden Prairie State Record Breaker Relay, and JT Larson who obliterated Mn State Records, and just missed the National Public School Record in the 500 yard Freestyle, who is off to University of Texas with Eddie Reese. Lastly, Chanhassen/Chaska Team placed third overall, had amazing relay swims, and a State Record by Junior, Jack Dahlgren in the 100 backstroke (who states he is new to the backstroke!).

RESULTS: http://mshsl.org/mshsl/upload/MSHSL213317ResultsAAFinals.htm

Article by Jared Anderson about Meet: https://swimswam.com/9-12-state-records-fall-minnetonka-wins-mns-aa-state-title/

Article by Braden Keith about National Record: https://swimswam.com/minnetonka-boys-kick-off-minnesota-finals-with-national-hs-record/

New MN All-Time Records and Class AA Records Set in:       

200-yard Medley Relay        200-yard Individual Medley        500-yard Freestyle        200-yard Freestyle Relay        100-yard Backstroke        400-yard Freestyle Relay

Minnetonka set the National Public High School 200 Yard Medley Relay record
Split comparisons with prior record holders… (note the 2014 team had an Olympian on the relay)
2014                                            2017 Zionsville, Ind                    2017 MTKA
21.90                                                  22.68                                         23.14 Eric Gessner
25.12                                                  25.18                                         24.82  Corey Lau
21.61 (Blake Pieroni, Olympian)   21.79                                         21.51 John Shelstad
21.01                                                  19.79                                         19.73 Sam Schilling
1:29.64                                              1:29.44                                       1:29.20

Interviews:

Minnetonka National Record Setting Relay, Junior Erik Gessner, Senior Corey Lau, Junior John Shelstad, Senior Sam Schilling, and Head Coach, Dan Berve.

Minnetonka National Record Relay – Erik Gessner, Corey Lau, John Shelstad, Sam Schilling. Photo Courtesy: Ann Senn

 

100 free: Sam Schilling (broke state record in prelims), Jordan Greenberg, John Shelstad, Jared Baetzold. Photo Courtesy: Ann Senn.

John Thomas Larson: Broke 500 freestyle, 200 IM State Record

JohnThomas Larson, State Record Holder, 200 IM and 500 freestyle. Photo Courtesy: Ann Senn

Eden Prairie 200 freestyle Relay State Record Breakers: Jordan Greenberg, Josh Wither, Nicholas Tullemans, Soren Dunn.

Eden Prairie breaks 200 freestyle Mn State Record – Joshua Withers, Nicholas Tullemans, Soren Dunn, Jordan Greenberg

Chanhassen/Chaska High School Boys get 3rd overall. In interviews: Head Coach: Megan Hawker and Assistant Coach, Kim Dahlgren. Ryan Druce and Jack Dahlgren, State Record Holder in 100 Backstroke.

Chan/Chaska Jack Dahlgren, Mtka Erik Gessner, Stillwater Jon Busse. Photo Courtesy: Ann Senn

 

4×100 free relay, Mtka, Chanhassen, Eagan, Shakopee (watch out for Junior Alex Kraft – great sprinter in the making), Eden Prairie

Other interesting swimmers to watch:

Jordan Greenberg congratulating sophomore Andrew Trepanier after 50 free.

 

Former Soccer Stud now turned full time Minnetonka swimmer, Junior Zach Ambrosen, 200 IM B final, sprints

 

100breast
Minnetonka senior Corey Lau defends state champ title and record against Eastview Sam Pekarek

 

Katrina Radke is an Olympic Swimmer, College Sport Psychology Professor, bestselling author of Be Your Best Without the Best, and co-owner of WeCoach4u.com where she and her husband run peak performance clinics for athletes, and she also does online sport psychology calls.

 

 

 

 

