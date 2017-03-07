Mn State AA Boys: Interviews with National and State Record Holders

Amazing Minnetonka Boys and National Record Holders share what it is like to break a National Record, State Records, and win the MN State Title. Also, check out Eden Prairie State Record Breaker Relay, and JT Larson who obliterated Mn State Records, and just missed the National Public School Record in the 500 yard Freestyle, who is off to University of Texas with Eddie Reese. Lastly, Chanhassen/Chaska Team placed third overall, had amazing relay swims, and a State Record by Junior, Jack Dahlgren in the 100 backstroke (who states he is new to the backstroke!).

RESULTS: http://mshsl.org/mshsl/upload/MSHSL213317ResultsAAFinals.htm

Article by Jared Anderson about Meet: https://swimswam.com/9-12-state-records-fall-minnetonka-wins-mns-aa-state-title/

Article by Braden Keith about National Record: https://swimswam.com/minnetonka-boys-kick-off-minnesota-finals-with-national-hs-record/

New MN All-Time Records and Class AA Records Set in:

200-yard Medley Relay 200-yard Individual Medley 500-yard Freestyle 200-yard Freestyle Relay 100-yard Backstroke 400-yard Freestyle Relay

Minnetonka set the National Public High School 200 Yard Medley Relay record

Split comparisons with prior record holders… (note the 2014 team had an Olympian on the relay) 2014 2017 Zionsville, Ind 2017 MTKA 21.90 22.68 23.14 Eric Gessner 24.82 Corey Lau 25.12 25.18 21.51 John Shelstad 21.61 (Blake Pieroni, Olympian) 21.79 19.73 Sam Schilling 21.01 19.79 1:29.64 1:29.44 1:29.20

Interviews:

Minnetonka National Record Setting Relay, Junior Erik Gessner, Senior Corey Lau, Junior John Shelstad, Senior Sam Schilling, and Head Coach, Dan Berve.

John Thomas Larson: Broke 500 freestyle, 200 IM State Record

Eden Prairie 200 freestyle Relay State Record Breakers: Jordan Greenberg, Josh Wither, Nicholas Tullemans, Soren Dunn.

Chanhassen/Chaska High School Boys get 3rd overall. In interviews: Head Coach: Megan Hawker and Assistant Coach, Kim Dahlgren. Ryan Druce and Jack Dahlgren, State Record Holder in 100 Backstroke.

Other interesting swimmers to watch:

Katrina Radke is an Olympic Swimmer, College Sport Psychology Professor, bestselling author of Be Your Best Without the Best, and co-owner of WeCoach4u.com where she and her husband run peak performance clinics for athletes, and she also does online sport psychology calls.