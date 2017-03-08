Ryan Murphy Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Month

Cal senior Ryan Murphy has been named the Pac-12 Conference Swimmer of the Month. The award encompasses the month of Februaryy, which means the end of the teams’ regular season and Pac-12 diving (the Pac-12 has dual meets that run later than most conferences because of their relatively-late conference meet).

This is the 2nd time this season in which Murphy, the defending NCAA Champion in the 100 and 200 yard backstrokes, has won the award, and the 4th time in his career. Cal has now won the last 3 awards – Murphy in December and February, and his teammate Andrew Seliskar in January.

Murphy didn’t lose a race in the month. In Cal’s dual meet against USC< he won the 100 and 200 backstroke individually and was on the winning 200 free and 200 medley relays. Then, in their dual against rivals Stanford, he won the 200 IM and 200 back individually and was again on the winning 200 medley relay.

Stanford’s Bradley Christensen was voted the Men’s Diver of the Month – his first award but Stanford’s 7th as a program. Christenseen won the 3-meter and was 2nd on the 1-meter in the Cardinal’s dual meet against USC. At the Pac-12 Championships, Christensen won the 1-meter and was 4th on the 3-meter.

Both athletes will participate in the NCAA Championship meet at the end of this month.

2016-17 PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMER AND DIVER OF THE MONTH